PHSRSA Rowing Dinner Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Autumn in Italy is a beautifully curated mixed wine case celebrating the warmth and richness of the season. Featuring a handpicked selection of Italian reds and whites, it captures the essence of Italy’s diverse wine regions.
Starting bid
The Boy at the Back of the Class at the Rose Theatre, Kingston-upon-Thames
(Performances running from 6th – 22nd February)
Based on the best selling novel.
There used to be an empty chair at the back of the class, but now a new boy called Ahmet is sitting in it. He’s nine years old (just like me), but he’s very strange. He never talks and never smiles and doesn’t like sweets – not even lemon sherbets, which are my favourite!
After learning that he has fled his own war-torn country, Ahmet’s classmates have ‘The Greatest Idea in the World’ – a magnificent plan to reunite Ahmet with his family. An unexpected and often hilarious adventure follows, all topped off with a terrific twist.
Starting bid
2 x tickets to a British Truck Racing Championship (BTRC) race weekend, including an exclusive meet and greet with Team Oliver and legendary truck racer Stuart Oliver.
This unforgettable experience gives winners behind-the-scenes access to one of the most exciting motorsport series in the UK.
What’s Included
Event Details
Additional Information
Starting bid
2 x tickets for the Stewards Enclosure at Henley Royal Regatta on Thursday 2nd July 2026
Tickets include drinks and lunch at the PHS tent.
Starting bid
2 day passes to any Disneyland Paris theme park (no travel included) to be used by 5th June 2026
Voucher valid for Disneyland® Park or Walt Disney Studios® Park Resort in France, present the printed eTicket at the Guest Relations window; you will be provided with a ticket for entry with Park Hopper® privileges. Reservations are secured on the day of visit.
Starting bid
1 or 2 carnivores can enjoy the opportunity for a visit to Smithfield market (5.30am pick up) followed by a tour of the area and slap up breakfast and Guinness at the Fox and Anchor (before end March).
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Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race Hoodie (size M) and a beanie
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2hr coaching session with PHS' Head of Rowing, Pete Brewer - 1 quads + cox (5 adults total)
Starting bid
Enjoy a 2hr coaching session with PHS' Head of Rowing, Pete Brewer - 1 quad + cox (5 adults total)
Starting bid
Customise your very own spoon of a PHS blade with your name or family motto
Starting bid
A fantastic opportunity to name one of the PHS boats
Starting bid
A fantastic opportunity to name one of the PHS boats
Starting bid
Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).
Starting bid
Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).
Starting bid
Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).
Starting bid
Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).
Starting bid
Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).
Starting bid
Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).
Starting bid
A framed, signed giclée print by Rachel Hunt of the PHS Boathouse.
Dimensions: 12" square
Starting bid
Work experience at the sustainability information and data platform, illuminem:
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!