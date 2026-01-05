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Putney High School Rowing Supporters Association

About this event

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PHSRSA Rowing Dinner Silent Auction

Case of Italian wine (6 bottles) item
Case of Italian wine (6 bottles)
£50

Starting bid

Autumn in Italy is a beautifully curated mixed wine case celebrating the warmth and richness of the season. Featuring a handpicked selection of Italian reds and whites, it captures the essence of Italy’s diverse wine regions.

4 tickets for The Boy at the Back of the Class item
4 tickets for The Boy at the Back of the Class
£80

Starting bid

The Boy at the Back of the Class at the Rose Theatre, Kingston-upon-Thames

(Performances running from 6th – 22nd February)

Based on the best selling novel.


There used to be an empty chair at the back of the class, but now a new boy called Ahmet is sitting in it. He’s nine years old (just like me), but he’s very strange. He never talks and never smiles and doesn’t like sweets – not even lemon sherbets, which are my favourite!

After learning that he has fled his own war-torn country, Ahmet’s classmates have ‘The Greatest Idea in the World’ – a magnificent plan to reunite Ahmet with his family. An unexpected and often hilarious adventure follows, all topped off with a terrific twist.

A Weekend of British Truck Racing! item
A Weekend of British Truck Racing! item
A Weekend of British Truck Racing!
£200

Starting bid

2 x tickets to a British Truck Racing Championship (BTRC) race weekend, including an exclusive meet and greet with Team Oliver and legendary truck racer Stuart Oliver. 

This unforgettable experience gives winners behind-the-scenes access to one of the most exciting motorsport series in the UK. 


What’s Included 

  • Two (2) admission tickets to a BTRC race weekend 
  • Access to the paddock 
  • Meet and greet with Team Oliver 
  • Personal meet and greet with Stuart Oliver, one of the most respected names in British truck racing 

Event Details 

  • The race weekend will take place during the BTRC season 
  • Location and date to be agreed with the winner, subject to availability 
  • Tickets are valid for one race weekend only 

 

Additional Information 

  • Travel, accommodation, and meals are not included unless otherwise stated 
  • The prize is non-transferable and no cash alternative is available 
  • Winners must adhere to all venue and safety regulations 
Henley Royal Regatta - Stewards Enclosure tickets item
Henley Royal Regatta - Stewards Enclosure tickets item
Henley Royal Regatta - Stewards Enclosure tickets
£150

Starting bid

2 x tickets for the Stewards Enclosure at Henley Royal Regatta on Thursday 2nd July 2026


Tickets include drinks and lunch at the PHS tent.

Disneyland Paris Theme Park pass x 2 item
Disneyland Paris Theme Park pass x 2
£50

Starting bid

2 day passes to any Disneyland Paris theme park (no travel included) to be used by 5th June 2026


Voucher valid for Disneyland® Park or Walt Disney Studios® Park Resort in France, present the printed eTicket at the Guest Relations window; you will be provided with a ticket for entry with  Park Hopper® privileges. Reservations are secured on the day of visit.

Smithfields tour and Guinness item
Smithfields tour and Guinness
£100

Starting bid

1 or 2 carnivores can enjoy the opportunity for a visit to Smithfield market (5.30am pick up) followed by a tour of the area and slap up breakfast and Guinness at the Fox and Anchor (before end March).

Boat Race goody bag item
Boat Race goody bag
£30

Starting bid

Oxford and Cambridge Boat Race Hoodie (size M) and a beanie

Coaching with Pete item
Coaching with Pete
£100

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2hr coaching session with PHS' Head of Rowing, Pete Brewer - 1 quads + cox (5 adults total)

Coaching with Pete item
Coaching with Pete
£100

Starting bid

Enjoy a 2hr coaching session with PHS' Head of Rowing, Pete Brewer - 1 quad + cox (5 adults total)

Customised blade item
Customised blade
£175

Starting bid

Customise your very own spoon of a PHS blade with your name or family motto

Name a PHS boat item
Name a PHS boat
£200

Starting bid

A fantastic opportunity to name one of the PHS boats

Name a PHS boat item
Name a PHS boat
£200

Starting bid

A fantastic opportunity to name one of the PHS boats

Sponsor an oar item
Sponsor an oar
£150

Starting bid

Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).

Sponsor an oar item
Sponsor an oar
£150

Starting bid

Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).

Sponsor an oar item
Sponsor an oar
£150

Starting bid

Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).

Sponsor an oar item
Sponsor an oar
£150

Starting bid

Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).

Sponsor an oar item
Sponsor an oar
£150

Starting bid

Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).

Sponsor an oar item
Sponsor an oar
£150

Starting bid

Sponsor an oar which can bear whatever name the bidder would like (see photo).

A framed print of PHS Boathouse item
A framed print of PHS Boathouse item
A framed print of PHS Boathouse
£60

Starting bid

A framed, signed giclée print by Rachel Hunt of the PHS Boathouse.

Dimensions: 12" square

Work experience at illuminem item
Work experience at illuminem
£250

Starting bid

Work experience at the sustainability information and data platform, illuminem:

  • 2-3 weeks (TBC)
  • Minimum age: 16+
  • Location: Remote or can be based in their Paris office (but travel and accommodation are not included). If they are London/remote based, they will be meeting with Fran Trovato regularly, Business Development Analyst - https://illuminem.com/illuminemvoicesprofile/francesca-battaglia-trovato (and Class of 2019 PHS alumna)
  • The work experience will consist of helping across media 1 week (writing articles and content with most important news briefings),1 week data (quality and standard of data), and 1 week working in development (with Fran) helping with campaigns.
  • Fran will be the pupil’s mentor and direct point of contact for the work experience placement.

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