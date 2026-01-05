PHSRSA Rowing Dinner Silent Auction

The Boy at the Back of the Class at the Rose Theatre, Kingston-upon-Thames

(Performances running from 6th – 22nd February)

Based on the best selling novel.





There used to be an empty chair at the back of the class, but now a new boy called Ahmet is sitting in it. He’s nine years old (just like me), but he’s very strange. He never talks and never smiles and doesn’t like sweets – not even lemon sherbets, which are my favourite!

After learning that he has fled his own war-torn country, Ahmet’s classmates have ‘The Greatest Idea in the World’ – a magnificent plan to reunite Ahmet with his family. An unexpected and often hilarious adventure follows, all topped off with a terrific twist.