Hosted by

Wellington College

About this event

Sales closed

Picton Entertainment Evening Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Duke's Ride, Berkshire, Crowthorne RG45 7PU, UK

Round of golf at Wentworth item
Round of golf at Wentworth
£500

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable round for three at the prestigious Wentworth Golf Club. Play on one of the world‑famous championship courses and soak in the iconic Surrey setting that has hosted golf’s greatest events.

Signed Lions shirt item
Signed Lions shirt
£500

Starting bid

Own a piece of rugby history with an official Lions jersey signed by Maro Itoje and Head Coach Andy Farrell from the 2025 Australia tour. A rare collector’s item celebrating one of rugby’s most iconic teams and moments

Signed Soccer Aid shirt item
Signed Soccer Aid shirt
£450

Starting bid

A signed Soccer Aid jersey featuring autographs from stars of the iconic charity match. A fantastic collectible celebrating football, entertainment, and a great cause

Two England vs Japan tickets item
Two England vs Japan tickets
£300

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable day at Twickenham with two tickets to watch England take on Japan in the 2026 Nations Championship on Saturday 14th November. Experience top‑flight international rugby in one of the sport’s most iconic stadiums

Team GB Olympic heroes poster item
Team GB Olympic heroes poster
£100

Starting bid

Celebrate sporting excellence with a beautifully framed Team GB ‘Olympic Heroes’ poster, featuring iconic athletes who have inspired the nation. A striking tribute to Britain’s greatest Olympic moments — perfect for any sports fan or collector

Chelsea vs Tottenham hospitality tickets item
Chelsea vs Tottenham hospitality tickets
£500

Starting bid

Enjoy two premium hospitality tickets in the exclusive Canoville Suite for Chelsea vs Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 17th May 2026 (3pm kick‑off). Indulge in first‑class dining and matchday hospitality before watching this iconic London derby from exceptional seats

Two tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show item
Two tickets to the Chelsea Flower Show
£100

Starting bid

Enjoy a delightful day out with two tickets to the world‑famous Chelsea Flower Show. Explore stunning garden designs, vibrant floral displays, and the very best in horticultural creativity at one of Britain’s most iconic summer events

Bermuda Rose Champagne item
Bermuda Rose Champagne
£50

Starting bid

Indulge in a bottle of elegant Bermuda Rose Champagne, celebrated for its delicate floral notes and beautifully balanced finish. A luxurious treat perfect for celebrations or a special addition to any wine lover’s collection

Big Green Egg Steak and chips for year group item
Big Green Egg Steak and chips for year group
£250

Starting bid

Sample the delights of the iconic Big Green Egg! The winner of this item will get a steak and chips evening in the summer term cooked on the Big Green Egg in the Picton HM garden.

Two Fulham tickets item
Two Fulham tickets
£200

Starting bid

Two Fulham Tickets on a game to be agreed with the host Ben Lee, either at the end of this season or next season too. 

Three bottles of vintage red wine item
Three bottles of vintage red wine
£300

Starting bid

Three beautiful bottles of vintage red wine are ready for a Sunday roast or night in front of the fire.

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