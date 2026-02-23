Picton Entertainment Evening Silent Auction

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Enjoy an unforgettable round for three at the prestigious Wentworth Golf Club. Play on one of the world‑famous championship courses and soak in the iconic Surrey setting that has hosted golf’s greatest events.
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Own a piece of rugby history with an official Lions jersey signed by Maro Itoje and Head Coach Andy Farrell from the 2025 Australia tour. A rare collector’s item celebrating one of rugby’s most iconic teams and moments
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A signed Soccer Aid jersey featuring autographs from stars of the iconic charity match. A fantastic collectible celebrating football, entertainment, and a great cause
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Enjoy an unforgettable day at Twickenham with two tickets to watch England take on Japan in the 2026 Nations Championship on Saturday 14th November. Experience top‑flight international rugby in one of the sport’s most iconic stadiums
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Celebrate sporting excellence with a beautifully framed Team GB ‘Olympic Heroes’ poster, featuring iconic athletes who have inspired the nation. A striking tribute to Britain’s greatest Olympic moments — perfect for any sports fan or collector
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Enjoy two premium hospitality tickets in the exclusive Canoville Suite for Chelsea vs Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 17th May 2026 (3pm kick‑off). Indulge in first‑class dining and matchday hospitality before watching this iconic London derby from exceptional seats
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Enjoy a delightful day out with two tickets to the world‑famous Chelsea Flower Show. Explore stunning garden designs, vibrant floral displays, and the very best in horticultural creativity at one of Britain’s most iconic summer events
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Indulge in a bottle of elegant Bermuda Rose Champagne, celebrated for its delicate floral notes and beautifully balanced finish. A luxurious treat perfect for celebrations or a special addition to any wine lover’s collection
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Sample the delights of the iconic Big Green Egg! The winner of this item will get a steak and chips evening in the summer term cooked on the Big Green Egg in the Picton HM garden.
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Two Fulham Tickets on a game to be agreed with the host Ben Lee, either at the end of this season or next season too.
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Three beautiful bottles of vintage red wine are ready for a Sunday roast or night in front of the fire.
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