Piggies & Prickles Spring Raffle

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About this raffle
Tickets are £1 each.
There are 3 prizes to win
1st Prize a huge hamper full of Spring, Garden & Wildlife goodies
2nd Prize a gorgeous hedgehog house
3rd prize another great midi hamper full of goodies
Every £1 raised goes directly to helping guinea pigs & hedgehogs
Winner will be picked on Sunday 17th May, if you win you must be able to collect your prize or willing to pay for the delivery charge prior to posting
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!