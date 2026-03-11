Piggies & Prickles Spring Raffle

Tickets are £1 each.

There are 3 prizes to win

1st Prize a huge hamper full of Spring, Garden & Wildlife goodies

2nd Prize a gorgeous hedgehog house

3rd prize another great midi hamper full of goodies

Every £1 raised goes directly to helping guinea pigs & hedgehogs

Winner will be picked on Sunday 17th May, if you win you must be able to collect your prize or willing to pay for the delivery charge prior to posting