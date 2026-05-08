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H.O.M.E Hub

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🌿 Pilates & STRESS FREE WORKSHOP by Magic with Esther 🌿

H.O.M.E Hub Community Centre 88 Brook Road South Benfleet Playing

South Benfleet, Benfleet SS7 5JF, UK

🌿 Pilates - 13:30 - 14:30pm
£10

🌿Pilates Session
A gentle, beginner-friendly Pilates session focused on improving strength, flexibility, and posture. Open to all levels – move at your own pace in a supportive environment.

🌬️Stress Release - 15:00 - 16:00pm
£10

🌬️ Stress Release - Magic By Esther
A guided session to help you identify and release stress through body awareness, meditation, movement, and sound. Learn simple, practical techniques to support your physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.

✨ Combined Session (Pilates & Stress Release)
£10

Pilates + Stress Release Bundle (if you offer both together)
Enjoy a full wellbeing experience with a free Pilates class followed by a deep stress release session. Move, reset, and leave feeling lighter and more balanced.

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