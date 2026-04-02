Pilates and Stress Release with Esther

About this event
🌿Free Pilates Session
A gentle, beginner-friendly Pilates session focused on improving strength, flexibility, and posture. Open to all levels – move at your own pace in a supportive environment.
🌬️ Stress Release - Magic By Esther
A guided session to help you identify and release stress through body awareness, meditation, movement, and sound. Learn simple, practical techniques to support your physical, mental, and emotional wellbeing.
Pilates + Stress Release Bundle (if you offer both together)
Enjoy a full wellbeing experience with a free Pilates class followed by a deep stress release session. Move, reset, and leave feeling lighter and more balanced.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!