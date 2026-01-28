Advocating Together Ltd

Hosted by

Advocating Together Ltd

About this event

PIP/DLA Peer Support Introduction & Information Session

Altrincham WA15 8DB

UK

adult ticket [in-person]
Free

8 left!

There is no charge to attend the introduction & information session, or any of the follow up PIP/DLA peer support sessions, although donations are always welcome when booking and we have a donation box in the office.


Please note though, for paid tickets or tickets with a donation, the Zeffy payment screen automatically includes an optional contribution to Zeffy by default. The contribution to Zeffy can easily be set to 0 by clicking on the contribution amount.

Add a donation for Advocating Together Ltd

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!