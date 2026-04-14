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Hubb Leicestershire

About this event

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Pitter Patter – Antenatal Workshop

127 Mere Rd

Leicester LE5 5GQ, UK

General Admission
£10

This ticket includes entry to our Pitter Patter Antenatal Workshop, a practical and supportive session designed for expectant mums

Led by experienced midwives and nursery nurses, the session will cover key topics to help you feel more confident and prepared for labour, birth, and caring for your newborn.

You will take part in a mix of guided discussions, interactive activities, and practical demonstrations, including hospital bag essentials, stages of labour, breathing techniques, feeding support, and newborn care such as bathing, swaddling, and nappy changing.

The session will also include a fiqh talk by Al-Hanafiyyat, with time for questions.

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