PlatyPLUS Therapeutic & Support Services CIC's Shop

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Show your support for our work by wearing a Platypus.
This cute bag is tote-ally awesome. Spread the Platypus vibe when out about town.
Follow Marty Mouse as he meets some new friends in the woods who try to help him to feel less worried. This was co-written with a young person who found it difficult to manage his feelings of anxiety.
Paddy has a preference for wearing pants and does not like wearing clothes. Mum is worried as Paddy will need to keep his clothes on when he goes to big school. Join Mum and Paddy as the underlying reasons for his dislike unfold.
The SECURE planning tool incorporates a strengths-based assessment, drawing on multiple sources of information to identify individualised strategies. It is designed to support gradual reintegration into education, settings, or activities, with a clear emphasis on being child-led and paced according to the individual’s readiness.
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