PlatyPLUS Therapeutic & Support Services CIC

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PlatyPLUS Therapeutic & Support Services CIC

About this shop

PlatyPLUS Therapeutic & Support Services CIC's Shop

Acrylic Platypus Pin item
Acrylic Platypus Pin
£1.50

Show your support for our work by wearing a Platypus.

Platypus Tote Bag item
Platypus Tote Bag
£4.50

This cute bag is tote-ally awesome. Spread the Platypus vibe when out about town.

The Little Mouse and the Big Worries item
The Little Mouse and the Big Worries
£5

Follow Marty Mouse as he meets some new friends in the woods who try to help him to feel less worried. This was co-written with a young person who found it difficult to manage his feelings of anxiety.

Paddy the Platypus likes Pants item
Paddy the Platypus likes Pants
£4

Paddy has a preference for wearing pants and does not like wearing clothes. Mum is worried as Paddy will need to keep his clothes on when he goes to big school. Join Mum and Paddy as the underlying reasons for his dislike unfold.

SECURE Assessment and Planning Tool item
SECURE Assessment and Planning Tool
£5

The SECURE planning tool incorporates a strengths-based assessment, drawing on multiple sources of information to identify individualised strategies. It is designed to support gradual reintegration into education, settings, or activities, with a clear emphasis on being child-led and paced according to the individual’s readiness.

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