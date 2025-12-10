Playing Outside @ Corner Corner

Hosted by
About this event
London SE16 7LL, UK
Free Entry to Playing Outside! Donation to Raft(Up) and their homelessness projects welcome. 🙏
Patchwork Stories is a workshop by Sade Sangar and Alisha Dar, two South Asian photographers whose work explores and celebrates South Asian culture and identity. The workshop is a fun session celebrating South Asian history, style, and creativity. Participants will engage in collage and badge-making using magazines, fabrics, and textures, creating their own art inspired by history, fashion, and identity.
Led by @sade__mia & @alishardar
Time: Saturday, 11am - 3pm
In this uplifting collage workshop, we use colour, abstract shapes, and portrait elements to create a visual manifestation of the energy you want to welcome in 2026. It’s a relaxed, creative experience designed to help you set your goals without pressure – just play, intuition, and self-discovery.
Led by @belenchuk
Time: Saturday, 3-6pm
Sunday workshop: Set intentions with blockprinting and embroidery.
During the workshop we will reflect on personal intentions for the year and apply the complementing crafts of woodblock printing and embroidery to create a unique fabric patch.
All materials provided.
No experience necessary.
Led by @neerscreenprints and sapnapatel24
Time: Sunday, 11am - 1.30pm
Sunday workshop: Set intentions with blockprinting and embroidery.
During the workshop we will reflect on personal intentions for the year and apply the complementing crafts of woodblock printing and embroidery to create a unique fabric patch.
All materials provided.
No experience necessary.
Led by @neerscreenprints and sapnapatel24
Time: Sunday, 2.30pm-5pm
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!