Raft(Up) Magazine

Playing Outside @ Corner Corner

Maritime St

London SE16 7LL, UK

Welcome to Playing Outside
Free

Free Entry to Playing Outside! Donation to Raft(Up) and their homelessness projects welcome. 🙏

Sat Workshop 1: Vision Board & badge making 11am–3pm
£5

Patchwork Stories is a workshop by Sade Sangar and Alisha Dar, two South Asian photographers whose work explores and celebrates South Asian culture and identity. The workshop is a fun session celebrating South Asian history, style, and creativity. Participants will engage in collage and badge-making using magazines, fabrics, and textures, creating their own art inspired by history, fashion, and identity.


Led by @sade__mia & @alishardar


Time: Saturday, 11am - 3pm

Sat Workshop 2: Abstract Portrait Workshop 3pm-6pm
£16

In this uplifting collage workshop, we use colour, abstract shapes, and portrait elements to create a visual manifestation of the energy you want to welcome in 2026. It’s a relaxed, creative experience designed to help you set your goals without pressure – just play, intuition, and self-discovery.


Led by @belenchuk


Time: Saturday, 3-6pm

Sun Workshop: Block printing & Embroidery Patches 11-1.30pm
£15

Sunday workshop: Set intentions with blockprinting and embroidery.


During the workshop we will reflect on personal intentions for the year and apply the complementing crafts of woodblock printing and embroidery to create a unique fabric patch.


All materials provided.

No experience necessary.


Led by @neerscreenprints and sapnapatel24


Time: Sunday, 11am - 1.30pm

Sun Workshop: Block printing & Embroidery Patches 2.30-5pm
£15

Sunday workshop: Set intentions with blockprinting and embroidery.


During the workshop we will reflect on personal intentions for the year and apply the complementing crafts of woodblock printing and embroidery to create a unique fabric patch.


All materials provided.

No experience necessary.


Led by @neerscreenprints and sapnapatel24


Time: Sunday, 2.30pm-5pm

