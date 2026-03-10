Playing Outside Festival

About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to the market, DJs, food court and live performances.
See the full line up on our Instagram: @playing_outside_
Arrive anytime between 11am–6pm, show your ticket, and get straight to creating. You'll have one hour to make unlimited beaded bracelets, with all materials and tools provided!
Guided jewellery making workshop. All equipment, materials is provided. You'll leave with a beautiful piece you made yourself, packaged up and ready to wear, complete with a care card and cleaning cloth.
It's not just a workshop. It's something you'll keep forever.
Hosted my My Trove Jewels
Customise a hat, a bag, a jacket, or anything you've brought along. Not sure what to bring? We've got you covered with hats and bags provided if you don't bring your own (extra £2 paid on the day)
Choose from an abundance of charms, gems, chains, threads, fabric, brooches, pins and more, then make them your own.
Hosted my My Trove Jewels
Guided jewellery making workshop. All equipment, materials is provided. You'll leave with a beautiful piece you made yourself, packaged up and ready to wear, complete with a care card and cleaning cloth.
It's not just a workshop. It's something you'll keep forever.
Hosted my My Trove Jewels
Guided jewellery making workshop. All equipment, materials is provided. You'll leave with a beautiful piece you made yourself, packaged up and ready to wear, complete with a care card and cleaning cloth.
It's not just a workshop. It's something you'll keep forever.
Hosted my @mytrovejewels
Join us for a creative morning, manifesting the self care you deserve through experimental zine making and collage.
We’ll share a format you can use, provide prompts, and delve into provided materials to personalise your self care zine.
We encourage you to bring along your own materials too both for decorating and filling your zine for personalisation. Think cute stickers, polaroid photos, tea bags and other tiny self care items!
Open to all and no previous experience is required!
Hosted by Introverts Home
Draw, decorate and collage to create your own paper flower bouquet, the perfect spring gift for you or a loved one.
We will provide paper flower templates and inspiration to design your own unique flower designs.
All materials provided, but feel free to bring your own collaging materials such as stickers or tape to personalise your designs!
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!