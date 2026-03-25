FRIENDS OF WILLASTON SCHOOL ASSOCIATION

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FRIENDS OF WILLASTON SCHOOL ASSOCIATION

About this event

PLOTS World Worm Charming 2026 - sales close 5pm friday 12th

Willaston Primary Academy

Derwent Close Willaston, Nantwich, Cheshire, CW5 6QQ

Team Plot
£15

For larger groups, the team can swap throughout “charming period"


Team Plots are for a max of 4 people on the plot at any one time. Anyone over the age of 12 will need to pay an entrance fee of £2.50 on the day

Traditional Plot
£10

Team must remain the same throughout “charming period"


Traditional Plots are for max 4 people. Anyone over the age of 12 will need to pay an entrance fee of £2.50 on the day. 

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