PLOTS World Worm Charming 2026 - sales close 5pm friday 12th

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About this event
Derwent Close Willaston, Nantwich, Cheshire, CW5 6QQ
For larger groups, the team can swap throughout “charming period"
Team Plots are for a max of 4 people on the plot at any one time. Anyone over the age of 12 will need to pay an entrance fee of £2.50 on the day
Team must remain the same throughout “charming period"
Traditional Plots are for max 4 people. Anyone over the age of 12 will need to pay an entrance fee of £2.50 on the day.
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