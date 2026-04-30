Become a Pneuma Partner

About the memberships
Renews monthly
Your monthly giving directly supports our mission to impact lives, strengthen the community, and secure a building for long-term change in New Addington.
Renews monthly
Your monthly donation helps us reach our goal of purchasing a building and impacting the New Addington community.
Renews monthly
By giving monthly, you partner with us in building something lasting. A place that serves the community, supports the vulnerable, and reflects the love of Christ.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!