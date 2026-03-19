Peterborough Performing and Fine Arts Consortium

Hosted by

Peterborough Performing and Fine Arts Consortium

About this event

Pon Maalai Pozhuthu - Ilayaraja 50

The Royal Spiceland Old Great

North Road, Sawtry, Huntingdon PE28 5XP, UK

Adult Standard
£22

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Free Buffet & Music

Family Admission (2 Adult + 2 Child)
£70
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Family Ticket with Child (Aged 3 and Above)
Please select this ticket if your child is over 3 years old.
If you have a mix of ages, choose the appropriate combination of Standard Adult, Standard Child, and/or Infant tickets.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Free Buffet & Music


Child Admission
£15

Child Admission (Aged 3 and Above)
This ticket is for children aged over 3 years.
If your child is under 3, please select the Infant ticket instead.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Free Buffet & Music


Infant Admission
Free

Children Under 3 – Free Admission
Select this ticket if you have a child under the age of 3.
If you are a family of four, please choose the standard Child Admission tickets for the other children.

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Free Buffet & Music


Add a donation for Peterborough Performing and Fine Arts Consortium

£

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