Pon Maalai Pozhuthu - Ilayaraja 50

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Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Free Buffet & Music
Family Ticket with Child (Aged 3 and Above)
Please select this ticket if your child is over 3 years old.
If you have a mix of ages, choose the appropriate combination of Standard Adult, Standard Child, and/or Infant tickets.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Free Buffet & Music
Child Admission (Aged 3 and Above)
This ticket is for children aged over 3 years.
If your child is under 3, please select the Infant ticket instead.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Free Buffet & Music
Children Under 3 – Free Admission
Select this ticket if you have a child under the age of 3.
If you are a family of four, please choose the standard Child Admission tickets for the other children.
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Free Buffet & Music
£
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