Portishead Pilot Gig Club Colour Run with BBQ & Live Music

About this event
Bristol Rd, Portishead, Bristol BS20 6QG, UK
Entry for 1 person.
Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.
Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.
Entry for 4 people
Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.
Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.
Entry for 10 people
Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.
Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.
Entry for 1 person
Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.
Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.
Entry for 4 people
Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.
Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.
Entry for 10 people
Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.
Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.
Entry for 1 person
Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.
Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.
Entry for 4 people
Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.
Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.
Entry for 10 people
Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.
Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.
Entry for 1 person aged 16+
Entry for 4 people aged 16+
Entry for 10 people aged 16+
Entry to the grounds for those not participating in the colour run
A pair of adult sunglasses
A pair of child sunglasses
Entry for 3 years and under with a participating adult
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