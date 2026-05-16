Portishead Pilot Gig Club

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Portishead Pilot Gig Club

About this event

Portishead Pilot Gig Club Colour Run with BBQ & Live Music

Portishead Town Football Club

Bristol Rd, Portishead, Bristol BS20 6QG, UK

Blue wave 11am - 12pm Single entry
£10

Entry for 1 person.

Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.

Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.

Blue wave 11am - 12pm Group of 4 people
£36
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry for 4 people

Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.

Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.

Blue wave 11am - 12pm Group of 10 people
£85
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Entry for 10 people

Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.

Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.

Green wave 12pm - 1pm Single entry
£10

Entry for 1 person

Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.

Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.

Green wave 12pm - 1pm Group of 4 people
£36
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry for 4 people

Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.

Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.

Green wave 12pm - 1pm Group of 10 people
£85
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Entry for 10 people

Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.

Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.

Red wave 1pm - 2pm Single entry
£10

Entry for 1 person

Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.

Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.

Red wave 1pm - 2pm Group of 4 people
£36
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry for 4 people

Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.

Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.

Red wave 1pm - 2pm Group of 10 people
£85
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Entry for 10 people

Children aged 4-6 must have a responsible adult participating at a maximum ratio of 1 adult: 6 children.

Children aged 7 and over must have a responsible adult on site, but they are not required to participate.

Gold wave (Age 16+) 2pm - 3pm Single entry
£10

Entry for 1 person aged 16+

Gold wave (Age 16+) 2pm - 3pm Group of 4 people
£36
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Entry for 4 people aged 16+

Gold wave (Age 16+) 2pm - 3pm Group of 10 people
£85
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Entry for 10 people aged 16+

Spectator
£1

Entry to the grounds for those not participating in the colour run

Adult sunglasses
£1

A pair of adult sunglasses

Child sunglasses
£1

A pair of child sunglasses

3 years and under (accompanied by a participating adult)
Free

Entry for 3 years and under with a participating adult

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