Portsmouth DSA Black Tie Gala Auction

Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime naval adventure with this exclusive half-day voyage aboard one of His Majesty’s P2000 ships. This remarkable experience offers up to six guests a rare opportunity to step aboard a Royal Navy vessel and witness life at sea as few ever do.





As a personal guest of the Commanding Officer, you’ll gain unique insight into the Royal Navy’s day-to-day operations. Observe the ship’s role and capabilities, watch demonstrations of naval procedures, and experience the thrill of the sea in a way unavailable to the public. For the lucky few, there may even be the opportunity to take the helm and steer the vessel under expert guidance. A ‘money can’t buy’ experience, this is adventure, history, and naval tradition rolled into one extraordinary day- a perfect gift for families, friends, or anyone with a love of the sea.





Payment & Shipping:





The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.





T&C's:





2. The auction charity and prize winner are to be aware of the further requirements detailed below:

a. Insurance Charge. It is important for those wishing to engage in arranging auction prizes

where activities involve visits to ships and establishments that it is recognised that both MOD and the organisation arranging the prize (the “user”) must be appropriately insured:

b. Specific and Dated Prizes. Where an auction prize is offered for a specific event on a

specific date, the prize must be taken as specified on the date(s) as announced at the time of the auction. No alternatives will be offered in lieu, except where operational or defence related

programme changes dictate.

c. Timing. This is a time-bound item; the prize winner is requested to contact this office within 10 working days of the auction to initiate visit arrangements. Failure to do so may result in the

prize being considered void.

d. Expiration of Offer. The prize should take place within 12 months or three offered dates

(whichever is earlier). If the naval service must cancel a date (e.g. for operational reasons, this will not count as an offered date).

e. Health and Safety. Standard considerations are:

i. Visitors will be restricted from participating in any activity that could be considered

potentially dangerous, hazardous, or requiring specific training.

ii. Visitors should be relatively agile and able to ascend/descent vertical ladders unaided, follow emergency procedures, and able to use any safety equipment independently (including the proper wearing of RN Life Jackets).

iii. Any known/ pre-existing medical conditions that could affect the visit must be declared in

advance.

iv. The minimum age of any visitor is 12 years old.

v. Any child under 18 years old is to be always supervised by their parent or adult guardian who is to take full responsibility for them at all times. The accompanying adult counts as one of the guests.

f. Security Considerations. In accordance with security advice, prize winners and their guests will be required to verify their nationality at least four weeks in advance when claiming their prize. The RN reserves the right to withdraw the offer or reject a prize winner on the grounds of security.

g. Associated Costs. The prize is non-transferable and travel costs to and from the event are to be met by the individual prize winners. For seaborne events, the RN will look to provide convenient ports of embarkation and disembarkation, but no guarantees can be provided.





Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.