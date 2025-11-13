Portsmouth DSA Black Tie Gala Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Indulge in an unforgettable afternoon of fine dining, history, and behind-the-scenes access at the iconic headquarters of Coutts, the King’s bankers, nestled on the historic Strand.
You and five guests will be welcomed for an intimate private lunch crafted by world-renowned chef Peter Fiori. Savour exceptional dishes prepared with the finest home-grown ingredients, perfectly paired with exquisite wines selected to elevate every course.
Following your lunch, step into more than 330 years of heritage with a private tour led by the Coutts archivist. From royal connections to remarkable stories hidden within the walls of this storied institution, you’ll gain rare insight into the legacy of one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious private banks.
Whether you are passionate about history, fascinated by finance, or simply seeking a truly unique culinary experience, this extraordinary event promises a memorable occasion unlike any other.
Payment & Shipping:
The winning bidder's name and contact details will be passed to Coutts once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
This prize must be claimed during the period of December 2025 – November 2026 subject to availability. The date for your experience must be booked asap with the contact listed, and within 6 weeks. Your experience must be taken within a year unless otherwise specified. If you do not book the experience promptly, we can not guarantee that the experience will still be available at a future date.
The date of the tour and lunch is to be agreed with the highest bidder and Coutts.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Set sail on a luxurious adventure with Escape Yachting, an award-winning yacht charter company offering unforgettable sailing experiences on the Solent.
Enjoy a Sail with Lunch or Dinner for eight guests, departing from Lymington Yacht Haven in the beautiful New Forest. Step aboard a modern 40–50ft luxury yacht, welcomed with a glass of Champagne as your experienced skipper and crew guide you on a relaxing cruise across the Solent.
You’ll anchor off the Isle of Wight to enjoy a freshly prepared two-course meal served on board, before setting sail again for a leisurely return to Lymington. Whether you’re a seasoned sailor or a complete beginner, you can join in and “learn the ropes” or simply sit back, relax, and take in the stunning coastal views.
Perfect for friends, family, or colleagues, this unique experience combines fine dining, fresh sea air, and the thrill of sailing — all in one unforgettable day.
Includes:
Location: Lymington Yacht Haven, New Forest
Duration: Approx. 5 hours (Lunch: 9am / Dinner: 3pm)
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
You can book any day of the week between 1 June and 1 September 2026, subject to availability. Non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash value.
Not included : trips, excursions and related costs, such as food and drink or accommodation ashore (where not included); personal use of yacht communications; personal travel insurance; visas, vaccinations, passport and other incidental charges (as applicable).
You MUST full read the T&Cs HERE prior to bidding.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are invited to list your maximum bid on a lot, below, to increase your chance of success. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like. If there are two bids received of the same value, then the bid received first would be successful so please do bid early.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Set sail on a luxury 40–50ft yacht from Lymington with Escape Yachting, an award-winning charter company. Enjoy a glass of Champagne as you head out onto the Solent, taking in the sea breeze and stunning coastal views.
After a few hours of sailing, you’ll anchor off the Isle of Wight to enjoy a freshly prepared two-course meal served on deck, with the chance for a swim before sailing back. Join in and “learn the ropes”, or simply sit back and relax – it’s your choice!
This shared charter hosts up to 10 guests and offers exceptional service, comfort, and a memorable day on the water.
Includes: Champagne on arrival, two-course lunch or dinner, professional skipper and crew
Location: Lymington, UK | Duration: 5.5 hours | For: 2 guests (shared yacht experience)
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
You can book any day of the week between 1 June and 1 September 2026, subject to availability. Non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash value.
Not included : trips, excursions and related costs, such as food and drink or accommodation ashore (where not included); personal use of yacht communications; personal travel insurance; visas, vaccinations, passport and other incidental charges (as applicable).
You MUST full read the T&Cs HERE prior to bidding.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Experience a night of pure excitement in the heart of London’s West End with two tickets to the ultimate Magic Mike Live London at the legendary Hippodrome Casino, plus a £100 dining voucher for the award-winning Heliot Steak House.
Magic Mike Live – Premium Seats for an Electrifying Show
Created and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is a global sensation that blends breathtaking dance, acrobatics, music, and empowerment into one high-energy, immersive performance. Held at the iconic Hippodrome, this acclaimed show is one of London’s most talked-about nights out - and your premium seats put you right in the heart of the action.
Dinner at Heliot Steak House – £100 Dining Credit
Elevate your evening with a £100 dining credit at Heliot Steak House, one of London’s most glamorous and celebrated dining destinations. Perched above the grand casino floor, Heliot combines classic steakhouse luxury with modern flair. Tuck into perfectly cooked USDA prime steaks, enjoy superb wines, and relax in a sophisticated setting that turns every visit into an occasion.
Whether you're planning a romantic date night or an effortlessly stylish evening out, this experience promises unforgettable entertainment, remarkable food, and unrivalled atmosphere.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
*You need to give at least one month’s notice of your preferred date so we can secure you the best seats.
Tickets are subject to availability. This voucher is valid until 28th June 2026. This voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers or promotions. Legal Stuff applies. Strictly over 18s only.
Dinner contribution up to the value of £100. This voucher is valid until 28th June 2026 excluding Fridays, Saturdays and the month of December. This voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers or promotions. Legal Stuff applies. Strictly over 18s only.
The date for your experience must be booked asap with the contact listed, and within 6 weeks.
If you do not book the experience promptly, we can not guarantee that the experience will still be available at a future date.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Experience the thrill of flight with a Glider Flight Adventure for 1 at the Portsmouth Naval Gliding Centre. A glider is a fixed-wing aircraft without an engine, designed to use atmospheric energy to stay airborne, achieving remarkable glide ratios of over 60:1. The UK distance record for gliding exceeds 1,000 km, highlighting the incredible potential of this sport. Gliding is a team-oriented activity that brings together people of all ages and backgrounds, fostering trust, cooperation, and camaraderie, while giving you the chance to meet new friends and enjoy an unforgettable flight. This could make an unusual and exciting Christmas gift for anyone in your family who loves adventure and trying new experiences.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Glider Flight info
The participant must weigh between 38 kg (7 st) and 103 kg (16 st 4 lbs), be between 146 cm (4 ft 9½ in) and 193 cm (6 ft 4 in) tall, and be at least 12 years old. All flyers will sign a declaration confirming they are fit to fly and will receive a full safety briefing. Those with medical conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, sinus or ear disease, migraine, diabetes, kidney stones, psychiatric disorders, severe motion sickness, or any condition requiring regular medication are advised to seek medical advice before participating. Minor illnesses, some prescription drugs, and recent blood donation may also temporarily affect fitness to fly. Participants under 18 must have a parent or guardian provide consent.
Flights take place on Saturdays or Sundays, and the winner will be given the necessary details to book the experience once payment has cleared. The Portsmouth Naval Gliding Centre is located at School Lane, Nether Wallop, Stockbridge, SO20 8EH. Online bids close at 11:30 pm on Friday 28th November 2025, and multiple bids are welcome. This is a unique opportunity to enjoy the skies and experience the freedom of gliding like never before.
Starting bid
Celebrate the career of Portsmouth FC legend Alan Knight with this superb, framed collectible. The display features a hand-signed autograph alongside a photograph of Knight in his iconic green goalkeeper kit, captured celebrating in front of the Fratton Park crowd. Knight, affectionately known as “The Legend,” holds a record-breaking 801 appearances for Portsmouth, making this a must-have for any fan or football memorabilia collector. This could also make a unique Christmas gift for the Pompey supporter in your family.
Payment & Shipping:
The lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment. For local bidders, hand delivery within Portsmouth can also be arranged.
T&C's:
Online bidding closes at 11:30 pm on Friday 28th November 2025, and multiple bids are welcome. Don’t miss the chance to own a piece of Portsmouth FC history and celebrate one of the club’s greatest iconic players.
Starting bid
Escape the festive bustle of London and treat yourself and a guest to the ultimate indulgence: Afternoon Tea at Claridge’s, one of the city’s most iconic luxury hotels. Settle into the stunning art deco Foyer & Reading Room, where a live musical ensemble provides the perfect soundtrack for a quintessentially English experience.
As part of a 150-year-old tradition, you will be presented with delicate finger sandwiches, warm scones with jam and clotted cream, and an array of freshly baked pastries, paired with your choice from 24 exceptional teas sourced from small producers around the world. Whether it’s a festive treat, a special celebration, or simply a luxurious escape from shopping, this experience promises elegance, indulgence, and unforgettable memories.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Advance reservations are essential. Please note, during bank holidays and the festive season, experiences may be subject to additional charges. This gift voucher features a unique reference ID code, may only be redeemed once, may not be exchanged for cash, must be redeemed onsite, replaced if lost and is non-transferable or refundable. The gift voucher must be presented upon arrival when redeeming the experience and cannot be redeemed until at least 72 hours after the purchase date. Prices are inclusive of 15% service charge and VAT at the prevailing rate. Reservations are subject to availability. Terms & conditions subject to change.
Valid for 12 months from voucher start date.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Experience the ultimate in luxury and indulgence with Afternoon Tea at The Connaught, served in the elegant Jean-Georges overlooking the charming bustle of Mayfair’s Mount Street. This is not just afternoon tea - it’s an occasion with a touch of theatre, where sparkling grape juice accompanies every moment of this quintessentially English celebration.
Relax and delight in a traditional yet playful menu, featuring finger sandwiches with classic fillings and a signature Jean-Georges twist, freshly-baked scones served with clotted cream, homemade strawberry jam, and lemon curd, followed by exquisitely-crafted pastries and a fun chocolate fondue. All of this comes with the perfect view of Mayfair life unfolding outside, making it an experience that is both indulgent and unforgettable.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Advance reservations are essential. Please note, during bank holidays and the festive season, experiences may be subject to additional charges. This gift voucher features a unique reference ID code, may only be redeemed once, may not be exchanged for cash, must be redeemed onsite, replaced if lost and is non-transferable or refundable. The gift voucher must be presented upon arrival when redeeming the experience and cannot be redeemed until at least 72 hours after the purchase date. Prices are inclusive of 15% service charge and VAT at the prevailing rate. Reservations are subject to availability. Terms & conditions subject to change.
Valid for 12 months from voucher start date.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Indulge in a truly luxurious experience at The Berkeley with Goûtea au Champagne, a delightful fusion of the French Goûter tradition of sweet snacking and classic British afternoon tea, curated by world-renowned pastry chef Cedric Grolet. Each guest enjoys a glass of Laurent-Perrier Champagne Brut, perfectly complementing this elegant afternoon treat.
Savour an exquisite selection of signature and seasonal creations, from the iconic vanilla flower and Paris-Brest to innovative pâtisseries reflecting the finest seasonal flavours. Every detail is designed to delight the senses and create an unforgettable experience of flavour, elegance, and refinement.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Advance reservations are essential. Please note, during bank holidays and the festive season, experiences may be subject to additional charges. This gift voucher features a unique reference ID code, may only be redeemed once, may not be exchanged for cash, must be redeemed onsite, replaced if lost and is non-transferable or refundable. The gift voucher must be presented upon arrival when redeeming the experience and cannot be redeemed until at least 72 hours after the purchase date. Prices are inclusive of 15% service charge and VAT at the prevailing rate. Reservations are subject to availability. Terms & conditions subject to change.
Valid for 12 months from voucher start date.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Indulge in pure luxury and serenity at the award-winning Akasha Spa in the iconic Hotel Café Royal, located in the heart of London. This exclusive spa experience offers a tranquil escape from the city, where you can recharge your body and mind in a sanctuary renowned for its holistic approach to wellbeing.
Enjoy innovative treatments, restorative massages, and state-of-the-art facilities, all designed to leave you feeling rejuvenated and completely pampered. Whether it’s a personal festive treat or a special gift for a loved one, this spa experience promises unparalleled relaxation in an elegant and luxurious setting.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Step into a world of intrigue, sophistication, and history with this unforgettable Spy Bar experience at Raffles London, set within the iconic Old War Office, once home to Britain’s real-life secret agents. Today, The Spy Bar offers a stylish tribute to their legacy, blending elegance with a playful nod to espionage.
Enjoy three expertly crafted cocktails, each inspired by legendary spies of the past, as Raffles’ talented mixologists guide you through a tasting journey like no other. To complement the drinks, three perfectly paired canapés will enhance each cocktail’s distinctive flavours, making this an immersive and indulgent experience.
An experience where secrecy meets sophistication - ideal for cocktail connoisseurs, history enthusiasts, or anyone looking for a truly unique and memorable night out. A perfect Christmas treat for yourself or someone you love, combining glamour, intrigue, and exceptional hospitality in one unforgettable experience.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Embark on a once-in-a-lifetime naval adventure with this exclusive half-day voyage aboard one of His Majesty’s P2000 ships. This remarkable experience offers up to six guests a rare opportunity to step aboard a Royal Navy vessel and witness life at sea as few ever do.
As a personal guest of the Commanding Officer, you’ll gain unique insight into the Royal Navy’s day-to-day operations. Observe the ship’s role and capabilities, watch demonstrations of naval procedures, and experience the thrill of the sea in a way unavailable to the public. For the lucky few, there may even be the opportunity to take the helm and steer the vessel under expert guidance. A ‘money can’t buy’ experience, this is adventure, history, and naval tradition rolled into one extraordinary day- a perfect gift for families, friends, or anyone with a love of the sea.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
2. The auction charity and prize winner are to be aware of the further requirements detailed below:
a. Insurance Charge. It is important for those wishing to engage in arranging auction prizes
where activities involve visits to ships and establishments that it is recognised that both MOD and the organisation arranging the prize (the “user”) must be appropriately insured:
b. Specific and Dated Prizes. Where an auction prize is offered for a specific event on a
specific date, the prize must be taken as specified on the date(s) as announced at the time of the auction. No alternatives will be offered in lieu, except where operational or defence related
programme changes dictate.
c. Timing. This is a time-bound item; the prize winner is requested to contact this office within 10 working days of the auction to initiate visit arrangements. Failure to do so may result in the
prize being considered void.
d. Expiration of Offer. The prize should take place within 12 months or three offered dates
(whichever is earlier). If the naval service must cancel a date (e.g. for operational reasons, this will not count as an offered date).
e. Health and Safety. Standard considerations are:
i. Visitors will be restricted from participating in any activity that could be considered
potentially dangerous, hazardous, or requiring specific training.
ii. Visitors should be relatively agile and able to ascend/descent vertical ladders unaided, follow emergency procedures, and able to use any safety equipment independently (including the proper wearing of RN Life Jackets).
iii. Any known/ pre-existing medical conditions that could affect the visit must be declared in
advance.
iv. The minimum age of any visitor is 12 years old.
v. Any child under 18 years old is to be always supervised by their parent or adult guardian who is to take full responsibility for them at all times. The accompanying adult counts as one of the guests.
2 of 2
f. Security Considerations. In accordance with security advice, prize winners and their guests will be required to verify their nationality at least four weeks in advance when claiming their prize. The RN reserves the right to withdraw the offer or reject a prize winner on the grounds of security.
g. Associated Costs. The prize is non-transferable and travel costs to and from the event are to be met by the individual prize winners. For seaborne events, the RN will look to provide convenient ports of embarkation and disembarkation, but no guarantees can be provided.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
A truly exceptional opportunity for collectors and fans of Quentin Blake: a signed print of Commedia dell’arte: Musicians (2009), presented in a fine framed giclée on premium watercolour paper. This print was originally produced for sale during an exhibition in Genoa, Italy (2009–2010).
This particular piece is an ‘Artist’s Proof’, marked ‘HC’ below the image, meaning it was never part of the numbered edition, giving it additional rarity and collector value. Quentin Blake no longer routinely signs prints for general sale, making this signed example highly desirable for collectors and fans alike. Its direct link to an international exhibition further enhances its cultural and historical significance.
A must-have for Quentin Blake enthusiasts, art collectors, and anyone who appreciates his iconic style, this print represents both a unique investment opportunity and a standout addition to any collection.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11:30 PM on Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to place as many bids as you wish.
Don’t miss this chance to own a rare, signed Quentin Blake print with true collector’s value!
Starting bid
Own a piece of children’s literary magic! This boxed set features signed paperback editions of The Boy in the Dress, Gangsta Granny, Billionaire Boy, and Mr Stink by David Walliams – one of the UK’s most loved and bestselling children’s authors. Packed with humour and heart, these stories have delighted millions of young readers. The set also includes a signed photo, making it a perfect and affordable Christmas gift for fans of all ages.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Own a piece of British boxing history with replica glove signed by former WBC Heavyweight Champion Frank Bruno MBE. A true icon of the ring, Bruno’s signature makes this glove a standout collectible and a must-have for any sports fan.
Perfect for display, this glove are a striking tribute to one of the nation’s most loved boxing legends - a knockout addition to any memorabilia collection!
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Own a distinguished piece of Portsmouth FC history! This premium replica home shirt from the 2003–2005 era is signed by Pompey club legend Linvoy Primus alongside numerous other team members, making it a true collector’s item.
Ideal for framing, this shirt is a standout addition to any football memorabilia collection and a must-have for fans of Pompey. A rare chance to own a piece of the club’s proud history!
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Looking for a cute, cuddly, and affordable Christmas gift? Meet Dangler, the giant TY sloth plush with sparkling glitter eyes, shimmering textured accents, and ultra-soft TY Silk fabric for the snuggliest hugs. A fan favourite, Dangler is as charming as he is huggable.
A must-have for TY collectors and sloth lovers alike, this adorable plush is ready to delight - and will make any festive stocking extra special!
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Escape to the heart of the Wiltshire Downs with a 3-day stay in our newly renovated cottage on the Family Farm. Recently refurbished, the property boasts a spacious open-plan kitchen and dining area with a cozy wood-burning stove, a master bedroom, two additional double bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a welcoming sitting room.
Step outside to enjoy the large south-facing garden, thoughtfully terraced with lower and upper patios, offering direct access to six acres of ancient deciduous woodland - perfect for peaceful walks or simply soaking up the countryside.
Situated in an area of outstanding natural beauty, the cottage makes an ideal base for exploring iconic local attractions such as Stonehenge, Avebury, Bath, Salisbury, and Marlborough. A delightful selection of charming pubs and restaurants are just a short drive away, ensuring a true taste of Wiltshire hospitality.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Experience the glamour and insider access of BAFTA like never before with this exclusive Academy Circle Evening for two in 2026 - one of our exclusive money-can’t-buy experiences. Reserved for BAFTA’s most significant supporters, the Academy Circle hosts just four events a year, offering guests a rare behind-the-scenes look at the world of film and television, far beyond the famous awards ceremony.
You and a guest will enjoy a private, up-close interview with a leading industry star with drinks and canopies. Past events have featured luminaries such as Kate Winslet, Martin Freeman, Jason Isaacs, Bill Nighy, Cate Blancett, Gary Oldman, Dame Emma Thompson, Kristin Scott Thomas, Will Ferrell and Michael Caine, providing unforgettable stories and insider insights that you won’t find anywhere else.
This is a truly exclusive opportunity, combining access, insight, and star power - a remarkable experience for any film and TV enthusiast.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
The date for your experience must be booked asap with the contact listed, and within 6 weeks. Your experience must be taken within a year unless otherwise specified. If you do not book the experience promptly, we can not guarantee that the experience will still be available at a future date.
Dates are subject to availability and this experience is for two people.
Starting bid
Escape to The Willows at Noah’s Retreat, a beautifully refurbished six-bedroom farmhouse, set in the secluded gardens in the Lincolnshire countryside. The Willows offers a serene, restorative, and fully accessible retreat – with wide doorways, step-free lodges, and ground-floor wheelchair-accessible bedrooms - ideal for families who may have a member with additional needs
Relax by the private outdoor hot tub, unwind in the games room with a full-sized snooker table, or enjoy summer evenings on the patio with a barbecue. Tranquil lakeside views, peaceful gardens, and a private fishing lake provide the perfect backdrop to recharge, while cozy wood burners create a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The farmhouse comfortably sleeps up to 14 guests.
Nearby attractions include Cleethorpes and Grimsby with maritime history, eateries, and microbrewery tours, historic Lincoln, Hull for cultural exploration, and Cadwell Park or GoApe at Normanby Hall for thrillseekers.
A rare opportunity to enjoy a luxurious stay in a one-of-a-kind home -the perfect escape for family, friends, or group retreats.
Visit the Noah’s Retreat website for more information and a virtual tour: https://willowsatnoahsretreat.co.uk/
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
The date for your experience must be booked asap with the contact listed, and within 6 weeks. Dates are subject to availability.
Starting bid
“At the Gate” is a striking, framed oil painting by acclaimed artist Judith Gait, measuring 50cm x 38cm. Judith’s work is featured in both public and private collections in the UK and internationally, and she is profiled in World Who’s Who in Art, The World Who’s Who of Women, and the Dictionary of International Biography.
Judith has collaborated with the National Trust and served as a non-executive director for one of the UK’s largest NHS Mental Health Trusts. She trained at the California College of Arts and Crafts (BFA), undertook graduate study at the Ruskin School of Drawing, Oxford University, and recently completed a master’s in fine art research at the University of the West of England. She is also a Star Award finalist for her work teaching individuals with chronic health needs and addictions.
A stunning example of Judith Gait’s mastery, this painting is perfect for collectors and art enthusiasts seeking a piece with both beauty and provenance.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Escape the winter blues with an unforgettable two-night getaway at The Outbuildings, a 5-star “Farm’otel” nestled in the heart of the Dorset countryside. Your stay will be in one of their most luxurious cabins — The Coop or The Shelter — complete with floor-to-ceiling rural views, a cosy in-room log burner, and a handcrafted roll-top bath for the ultimate unwind.
Your experience includes:
This prize is valid for stays October 1st–March 31st, excluding Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and Valentine’s Day.
Treat yourself or someone special to a serene countryside retreat, where luxury, warmth, and nature come together in perfect harmony.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
The date for your experience must be booked asap with the contact listed, and within 6 weeks. Dates are subject to availability.
Starting bid
Meet Bashful Luxe Bunny Willow, a cloud-soft dream who’s hopped straight in from the land of lovely things. With fur as silky as moonlight and ears made for secret whispery snuggles, Willow is a gentle soul who adores cosy corners and kind hearts. This bunny is a Jellycat treasure, ready to bring a sprinkle of sparkle, a dash of daydream, and a whole lot of cuddly charm to their next forever home.
Approx size 23cm
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Step into timeless elegance with a memorable getaway at Bartley Lodge, a charming Grade II listed country house nestled near Cadnam in the heart of the New Forest. This idyllic retreat combines historic character, peaceful surroundings, and warm hospitality—an ideal escape for anyone craving countryside luxury.
Your package includes:
A relaxing stay at Bartley Lodge
Freshly prepared breakfast each morning
Exclusive use of a vintage car for the weekend, adding a touch of classic adventure to your stay as you explore the scenic New Forest at your own pace. Why not treat yourself or the one you love to this exciting opportunity to combine luxury, history, and adventure - a weekend that promises unforgettable memories and the perfect escape from everyday life.
Terms and conditions apply.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
For 2 people
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
The date for your experience must be booked asap with the contact listed, and within 6 weeks. Dates are subject to availability.
Starting bid
Treat yourself and up to seven guests to an unforgettable 5-hour angling adventure departing from the beautiful Dorset coast! Your private charter sets sail from Poole — home to the second largest natural harbour in the world — offering not only fantastic fishing opportunities but also extraordinary sightseeing along the way.
Perfect for beginners and seasoned anglers alike, the trip includes:
All fishing equipment provided — rods, tackle & bait are ready to go
Expert tuition from your fully licensed and experienced skipper
Private boat charter exclusively for your group
Guided tour of Poole Harbour’s stunning sights
Cast your line, enjoy the sea air, and take in iconic views of Poole’s coastline — it’s a brilliant day out for families, friends, and corporate groups.
An adventure to remember… tight lines await!
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
This experience can be enjoyed year-round; however, all trips are subject to suitable weather conditions. Food not included.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
The date for your experience must be booked asap with the contact listed, and within 6 weeks. Dates are subject to availability.
Starting bid
A one hour flight in a light aircraft in the South of England for one or two people with a professional pilot in summer 2026 in good weather. Departure from Lee On Solent, Goodwood or Shoreham.
Why not treat yourself or the one you love to this exciting opportunity to combine luxury, history, and adventure - a weekend that promises unforgettable memories and the perfect escape from everyday life.
Payment & Shipping:
The winning bidder's name and contact details will be passed to the donor of the prize to arrange the flight once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
This prize is valid until 31/12/2026. Availability is subject to the pilot’s schedule, so some dates may be limited.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Dates subject to availability. No food or drink included. No transport to Lee On the Solent, Goodwood or Shoreham is included. Flight must be taken in summer 2026 in good weather. For one or two people. The date for this experience must be booked asap & within 6 weeks, and experience must be taken within a year unless
otherwise specified (but please book date asap).If you do not book this experience promptly we cannot guarantee that this experience will be available at a future date.
Starting bid
A beautifully handcrafted sterling-silver necklace from Freya Rose’s Woven for Women collection. Each link is intricately crocheted by skilled Indonesian artisans using a rare wire-weaving technique. The interlinked design symbolizes unity and feminine strength, creating a piece that is both delicate and powerful.
Made from solid sterling silver, the necklace measures approximately 18 inches with 2 cm woven links, offering a refined yet striking look suitable for everyday wear or special occasions.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
A standout collector’s bottle crafted to honour the legendary partnership between Bollinger and James Bond. Presented in a striking black and gold gift box with the iconic “007” motif, this limited-edition release embodies sophistication, intrigue, and cinematic glamour.
Details:
A must-have centrepiece for Bond enthusiasts and Champagne collectors — elegant, rare, and designed to impress.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Enjoy two unforgettable experiences at London’s iconic Hippodrome, with £100 to spend at each venue — Archive & Myth and Chop Chop by Four Seasons.
Archive & Myth – Immersive Cocktail Lounge (£100 Voucher)
Step behind the ornate door and into the hidden world of Archive & Myth, the stylish, speakeasy-inspired cocktail lounge beneath the Hippodrome. Featured in British Vogue, GQ, and The Telegraph, this elegant escape blends creative mixology with a captivating atmosphere. Your £100 voucher can be enjoyed on signature cocktails, premium spirits, and refined bar bites in both the intimate lounge and main bar.
Chop Chop – Contemporary Chinese Dining (£100 Voucher)
Located on the lower ground floor, Chop Chop by Four Seasons offers a modern Chinese dining experience with vibrant flavours and premium ingredients. Use your £100 dining credit toward handcrafted dim sum, the signature roast duck, and a range of creative Asian-inspired dishes, including excellent vegetarian and vegan options. Ideal for a romantic dinner, stylish night out, or sophisticated client meal.
Together, these vouchers let you explore two of the Hippodrome’s most exciting destinations — one for exceptional cocktails, one for extraordinary dining.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Dinner contribution up to the value of £100. This voucher is valid until 28th June 2026, excluding Fridays, Saturdays and the month of December. This voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers or promotions. Legal Stuff applies. Strictly over 18s only.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
The date for your experience must be booked asap with the contact listed, and within 6 weeks. Dates are subject to availability.
Starting bid
Treat someone special to an unforgettable High Tea experience at one of the South Coast’s most iconic landmarks. Savour a delicious selection of sweet and savoury delights, served in the stunning surroundings of The Clouds café, 105 metres above the harbour.
This experience includes general admission to the Spinnaker Tower, giving you and your guest full access to explore all three viewing decks. Step out onto the thrilling glass Sky Walk, suspended 100 metres above sea level, and take in the fresh coastal air from the Sky Garden, the tower’s open-air viewing platform.
It’s the perfect gift for anyone who loves great food, breathtaking views, and a truly memorable day out.
What’s Included?
• Delicious High Tea for Two served in The Clouds café, 105 metres above sea level.
• Selection of sweet and savoury treats, freshly prepared and beautifully presented
• Choice of tea or coffee to complement your meal
General admission to the Spinnaker Tower
• Access to all three viewing decks
• Panoramic views across Portsmouth Harbour, the Solent, and the Isle of Wight
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Your voucher is redeemable year-round, with some exclusions such as Christmas Day.
We recommend booking at least four weeks in advance to secure your preferred date. All bookings are subject to availability.
Please allow a minimum of 2 hours 30 minutes to enjoy the full experience, although you are welcome to explore the Tower for as long as you like.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
A Life Worth Living, the acclaimed memoir by actor and disability advocate Tommy Jessop. In this heartfelt and compelling book, Jessop reflects on his journey, his ground-breaking achievements in television and film, and his mission to champion inclusion and opportunity for all.
Beautifully written, uplifting, and deeply personal, A Life Worth Living is a celebration of determination, creativity, and the value of every life. This signed paperback copy offers a rare opportunity to own a piece of Tommy Jessop’s remarkable story.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Own a standout piece of England Rugby memorabilia with this official 2024 Red Roses rugby ball, proudly signed by members of the current squad. Featuring the iconic England Rugby crest and year-marking, this collector’s item captures the power, pride, and precision of one of the most celebrated teams in world rugby.
Accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity issued by England Rugby, this ball ensures complete confidence in its provenance and makes it a truly premium addition to any sporting collection.
Perfect for display at home, in the office, or in a dedicated memorabilia space, this signed ball is a conversation starter and a must-have for any rugby supporter. A rare opportunity to secure a piece of Red Roses history—a prize that’s sure to score big with fans!
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable night with country superstar Luke Combs from the comfort of Club Wembley’s premium hospitality experience. Your package includes two exclusive-access tickets, allowing you to enter through a dedicated hospitality entrance and relax in Level 2 padded seating with outstanding views of the stage.
You’ll also have access to the exclusive premium concourse, featuring elevated food and drink options, spacious lounges, and a relaxed, upscale atmosphere—perfect for making the most of this incredible live performance.
A top-tier concert experience in one of the world’s most iconic venues.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Date for the concert is 02/08/2026.
Food and drinks are not included.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Experience the magic of the FA Cup in unmatched style with three premium Centre Circle seats for Semi-Final 1. Enter through an exclusive hospitality entrance and enjoy a vibrant gourmet street-food buffet, paired with complimentary beers, wines, and soft drinks throughout your visit.
Your padded, halfway-line seating offers exceptional views of every decisive moment—perfectly blending comfort with the electric stadium atmosphere.
A rare opportunity to enjoy world-class football with elevated hospitality, making this an unforgettable matchday experience.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
The date for this is to be confirmed but the 25th April 2026 is the proposed date.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Experience England football at its finest with two exclusive box seats at Wembley Stadium for an upcoming England Men’s International fixture. This incredible package combines world-class football with first-class hospitality, delivering an unforgettable matchday for two.
Your premium experience begins with access through the exclusive hospitality entrance, welcoming you into a luxurious setting away from the crowds. Settle into your private box and enjoy a delicious three-course meal, accompanied by snacks served throughout the match to keep you fuelled from warm-up to final whistle.
Sip and savour with unlimited beers, wines, and soft drinks, with spirits available to purchase on the day. You’ll be looked after by a dedicated host or hostess, ensuring seamless service and a relaxed, elevated atmosphere. To make your day even more effortless, the package also includes complimentary parking.
These box seats are valid for the next England Men’s home match at Wembley Stadium. While the fixture is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to take place during the March international break (around 28 March) or during one of the later international windows in the year.
A truly premium way to watch the Three Lions—luxury, comfort, and top-tier football in one unforgettable experience.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Get to try the fastest growing (in the US) and probably the most fun new sport that is now just
arriving in the UK.
Arrive mid-morning for coffee and introduction to the game. Coaching and tips from an unqualified,
but experienced and enthusiastic player. Play several games before lunch (provided by the hosts)
and then play again to see whether standards improve after eating and drinking (alcohol optional).
It’s virtually guaranteed that you’ll become hooked on pickleball by the time you leave, especially if
you have previously enjoyed any of tennis, badminton, squash, table-tennis, tiddlywinks etc.
Venue: a private, dedicated pickleball court at a country house between Winchester and Newbury.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Being a member of David Lloyd Port Solent, you can make the most of:
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to redeem once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
This is valid for Edinburgh, Birmingham, Shrewsbury, Harrogate, Hamilton, Belfast, Swindon Coventry, Sunderland, Brighton, Luton, Norwich, Chorley, Manchester N, Swansea, Eastbourne, Newhaven H, Dudley, Gloucester, Nottingham, Dundee, Newbury, Renfrew Hull, Poole, Warrington, Knowsley, Speke, Peterborough, Stevenage, York, Reading, Maidenhead, Port Solent, Leicester, Kingston, Southampton WE, Aberdeen, Bolton, Cheshire Oaks, Oxford, Ringwood.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Radley RDS 6521 102 Tortoise 53 sunglasses are designed for women who like sophistication with a modern twist. These square-shaped Radley sunglasses feature a fixed nose bridge and a subtly textured core wire on the temples. Crafted with durable plastic, these stylish sunnies provide long-lasting comfort while offering 100% UV protection, keeping your eyes safe from the sun. The Radley logo subtly etched on the lens ensures the authenticity of these sunglasses.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Get ready to upgrade your on-the-go life with the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 5G—your new sidekick for entertainment, creativity, and everything in between! With its gorgeous 10.9" display and super-speedy 5G, this tablet makes video chats brighter, shows binge-worthier, and multitasking a breeze. Long battery life? Check. Plenty of storage? Absolutely. Whether you’re conquering your to-do list or diving into your favourite apps, the Galaxy Tab A9 5G keeps up—no coffee required.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Enjoy an exclusive lunch for two with a serving Bencher of the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple. Your visit will include a hosted meal in the historic Inner Temple, followed by a private tour of the iconic Temple Church—famous for its medieval architecture and Templar heritage—and a guided walk through the beautiful, secluded Inner and Middle Temple gardens.
A unique opportunity to experience one of London’s most storied legal institutions from the inside.
Also included is a bottle of Old Bailey Shrieval Cru – signed by the Sheriff.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
This exceptional prize invites you into the heart of Fortnum & Mason’s Piccadilly flagship for a private tour steeped in grandeur and heritage. In the company of your personal host, you’ll explore the store’s most storied spaces, discovering rare artefacts, historic secrets, and the artistry behind Fortnum’s legacy of luxury.
As your journey concludes, descend into the majestic Crypt—an evocative setting reserved for the most exclusive experiences—where you will be treated to an exquisite tasting of Fortnum’s finest creations.
An unforgettable immersion into the timeless splendour of Fortnum & Mason.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Please note that store tours are limited to a maximum of 10 guests and must take place during our regular store opening hours: Monday to Saturday, 10:00–20:00, and Sunday, 11:30–18:00. We kindly request a minimum of one month’s notice when booking, and all reservations are subject to confirmation by our Guest Experience team.
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
This remarkable prize invites two guests to bask in the splendour of Raffles London at The OWO—an extraordinary fusion of heritage, artistry, and contemporary luxury. Your two-night stay offers a rare opportunity to experience one of London’s most exclusive destinations.
The experience continues with an exceptional dinner at Saison by Mauro Colagreco, where inventive cuisine and iconic hospitality converge to create an unforgettable evening.
A truly coveted prize for those who seek the finest experiences the capital has to offer.
Payment & Shipping:
The winner will be passed the relevant details to book the prize to arrange the experience once cleared payment has been received.
T&C's:
Valid until 14 May 2026
Advance booking is required and subject to availability
Blackout dates apply
Drinks not included
Dinner is likely to be from a set menu
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
Starting bid
Bring the magic of live music into your home with the sleek, stylish Roland E-X50. Packed with over 1800 premium sounds, 300 vibrant accompaniment styles, Bluetooth audio, and built-in speakers, this is your instant ticket to concert-level fun. From elegant piano tones to full band backings, the E-X50 turns any room into a stage.
A luxurious, all-in-one instrument that inspires creativity, joy, and unforgettable musical moments. Perfect for beginners, entertainers, and anyone who loves a little showtime sparkle.
Payment & Shipping:
This lot must be collected from Portsmouth DSA within 14 days of cleared payment being made. If the winning bidder lives locally to Portsmouth, this lot can be hand delivered if desired.
T&C's:
Online bids close at 11.30pm Friday 28th November 2025. You are welcome to make as many bids as you would like.
