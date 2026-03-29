Win a £150 Higham Show entry voucher





With the cost of showing this is a fabulous prize for someone to win!!





Higham Press Gift Vouchers make ideal gifts for dog heads! Ideal for Christmas, Special Events, Anniversary's & Birthdays or just for yourself!!!





Your entry helps support Border Terrier Rescue Cymru as we rescue, rehabilitate, and rehome Border Terriers nationwide 🐾. Every ticket helps us provide safe foster homes, vet care and breed‑savvy support for dogs who need a fresh start. Our long term fosters are old and the monthly cost hits our funds hard. Please help support our little rescue.





Terms and Conditions

1 winner of £150

Winner will be emailed by [email protected]

Draw will take place on 30 June at 8pm selected for an automated number selector.

Live video of draw will be held on the Border Terrier Rescue Cymru Facebook page













Big love

Gentle, Rhi & Sue