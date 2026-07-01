Power Through Sport CIC's Silent Auction

🏅 Limited Edition Newcastle United Replica Carabao Cup Winners Medal Display

Celebrate one of the greatest moments in Newcastle United's history with this stunning limited edition commemorative display, featuring a replica Carabao Cup Winners Medal celebrating the Magpies' unforgettable 2025 Carabao Cup Final victory.





Beautifully presented in a premium display frame, this collector's piece includes the replica winners' medal, commemorative imagery from the final and victory celebrations, and an engraved presentation plaque—making it the perfect addition to any Newcastle United supporter's home, office or memorabilia collection.





Whether you're a lifelong Magpies fan or searching for an unforgettable gift, this is a unique opportunity to own a piece of history while supporting a fantastic cause.

Prize Includes:

🏅 Limited Edition Replica Newcastle United Carabao Cup Winners Medal

🖼️ Premium framed commemorative display

📸 Celebration photographs from the historic 2025 Carabao Cup triumph

⚫⚪ Engraved presentation plaque

🎁 Ready to display at home or in the office





Estimated Value: £250

Starting Bid: £50





Please note: This is a commemorative replica display piece and is not an official player-issued winners' medal.





Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue delivering affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.





Kindly donated by NE Youth.