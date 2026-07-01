A banner with "POWER SPORT" spray-painted in red and green is tied between two trees in a grassy, wooded area.

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Power Through Sport CIC

About this event

Power Through Sport CIC's Silent Auction

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🏅 Newcastle United Carabao Cup Winners Medal (REPLICA) item
🏅 Newcastle United Carabao Cup Winners Medal (REPLICA)
£50

Starting bid

🏅 Limited Edition Newcastle United Replica Carabao Cup Winners Medal Display

Celebrate one of the greatest moments in Newcastle United's history with this stunning limited edition commemorative display, featuring a replica Carabao Cup Winners Medal celebrating the Magpies' unforgettable 2025 Carabao Cup Final victory.


Beautifully presented in a premium display frame, this collector's piece includes the replica winners' medal, commemorative imagery from the final and victory celebrations, and an engraved presentation plaque—making it the perfect addition to any Newcastle United supporter's home, office or memorabilia collection.


Whether you're a lifelong Magpies fan or searching for an unforgettable gift, this is a unique opportunity to own a piece of history while supporting a fantastic cause.

Prize Includes:

🏅 Limited Edition Replica Newcastle United Carabao Cup Winners Medal
🖼️ Premium framed commemorative display
📸 Celebration photographs from the historic 2025 Carabao Cup triumph
⚫⚪ Engraved presentation plaque
🎁 Ready to display at home or in the office


Estimated Value: £250
Starting Bid: £50


Please note: This is a commemorative replica display piece and is not an official player-issued winners' medal.


Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue delivering affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.


Kindly donated by NE Youth.

🏍️ Custom Triumph Bonneville Build item
🏍️ Custom Triumph Bonneville Build item
🏍️ Custom Triumph Bonneville Build item
🏍️ Custom Triumph Bonneville Build item
🏍️ Custom Triumph Bonneville Build item
🏍️ Custom Triumph Bonneville Build
£6,000

Starting bid

Create the motorcycle you've always dreamed of.

This is a truly unique opportunity to own a bespoke Triumph Bonneville, professionally built by the award-winning team at GC Custom Bikes.


Rather than bidding on a finished motorcycle, the winning bidder will work directly with the builder to create a one-of-a-kind custom Bonneville that reflects their own personality, style and passion.

Whether your inspiration is:

  • Café Racer
  • Bobber
  • Tracker
  • Brat Style
  • Motorsport
  • Ice Hockey
  • Military
  • Surf
  • Music
  • Or a completely original vision...

GC Custom Bikes will help bring your dream bike to life.

Estimated Value: £6999
Starting Bid: £6000

Your Custom Build Includes

✔ Donor Triumph Bonneville 900 EFI motorcycle
✔ Complete bespoke design consultation
✔ Professional fabrication and custom modifications
✔ Premium paint and airbrush artwork
✔ Powder-coated components and detailing
✔ Custom seat upholstery
✔ High-quality upgraded parts and accessories
✔ Fresh service, MOT and final safety inspection
✔ UK delivery available by arrangement

This is far more than a motorcycle—it's a handcrafted piece of automotive art built specifically for you.

🎲 Family Games Night Bundle item
🎲 Family Games Night Bundle item
🎲 Family Games Night Bundle
£10

Starting bid

Bring everyone together for an evening of laughter, friendly competition and movie-night snacks with this fantastic Family Games Night bundle.


Whether you're negotiating your way around the Monopoly board, testing your Harry Potter knowledge or enjoying a bag of delicious Butterkist Sweet & Salty Popcorn, this prize has everything you need for a cosy night in.

Prize Includes:

🎲 Monopoly Board Game
The classic family favourite where buying, trading and a little bit of luck can make you a property tycoon.


Harry Potter Board Game
A magical game inspired by the Wizarding World, perfect for Harry Potter fans of all ages.


🍿 Butterkist Sweet & Salty Popcorn
The perfect cinema-style snack to enjoy while you play.

This prize is ideal for families, couples or anyone looking to switch off the screens and enjoy some quality time together.


Estimated Value: £45+
Starting Bid: £10


Please note: Prize contents are as shown. Any unopened items should be enjoyed before their best-before date.

Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue providing affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.


Kindly donated by a supporter of Power Through Sport.

🎉 Exclusive Private Hire – Metrocentre Roller Rink (1 Hour) item
🎉 Exclusive Private Hire – Metrocentre Roller Rink (1 Hour) item
🎉 Exclusive Private Hire – Metrocentre Roller Rink (1 Hour)
£150

Starting bid

Enjoy the Metrocentre Roller Rink all to yourselves!


Bid for an exclusive one-hour private hire of the hugely popular Metrocentre Roller Rink, giving you and your guests exclusive use of the rink for an unforgettable skating experience.


Whether you're celebrating a birthday, organising a family get-together, rewarding your team or simply looking for a unique experience, this is an opportunity that's not available to the general public.

Package includes:

  • 🛼 Exclusive use of the Metrocentre Roller Rink for 1 hour
  • 🎵 Music throughout your session
  • ⛸️ Skate hire included for all participants
  • 👨‍👩‍👧 Suitable for families, friends, clubs or workplace groups - upto 40 skaters!
  • 📅 Date and time to be agreed with Power Through Sport during the 2026 Metrocentre Roller Rink season. 17th-31st August.

Estimated Value: £250
Starting Bid: £80


All proceeds from this auction item help Power Through Sport continue providing affordable and inclusive sport and physical activity opportunities for children, young people and families across the North East.

🏒 Game-Worn Matthew Betham Whitley Warriors Jersey (2024/25 item
🏒 Game-Worn Matthew Betham Whitley Warriors Jersey (2024/25 item
🏒 Game-Worn Matthew Betham Whitley Warriors Jersey (2024/25 item
🏒 Game-Worn Matthew Betham Whitley Warriors Jersey (2024/25
£50

Starting bid

Own a genuine piece of Whitley Warriors history with this official game-worn Matthew Betham jersey from the 2024/25 season.

NOTE: THIS IS MAROON VERSION DISPLAYED IN PIC 1.


A lifelong Whitley Bay player and Power Through Sport Supporter, Matthew "Matty" Betham progressed through the Warriors' junior ranks before earning his place in the senior squad, making this an especially meaningful collectible for Warriors supporters.

Whether you're a dedicated ice hockey fan, a collector of game-used memorabilia, or looking for a unique display piece, this authentic jersey is a fantastic addition to any collection.


Package includes:

  • 🏒 Official game-worn Whitley Warriors jersey
  • 👕 Worn by Matthew Betham during the 2024/25 season
  • ⭐ Authentic team-issued memorabilia
  • 🖼️ Perfect for framing or displaying
  • ❤️ Kindly donated in support of Power Through Sport's Skate for Change fundraising weekend

Estimated Value: Priceless to a Warriors fan!
Suggested Retail Value: £200
Starting Bid: £60


Every bid helps Power Through Sport continue providing affordable and inclusive sport opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community roller skating, ball hockey and holiday activity programmes.

🤝 Corporate Team Building Experience with PTS item
🤝 Corporate Team Building Experience with PTS item
🤝 Corporate Team Building Experience with PTS
£100

Starting bid

Take your team out of the office and into an unforgettable experience that builds stronger relationships while making a lasting difference in your local community.


This exclusive package gives your organisation the opportunity to enjoy a fully tailored Power Through Sport Corporate Team Building Experience, combining fun, friendly competition and engaging activities designed to improve communication, teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.


Whether you're rewarding your staff, welcoming new team members or looking for a unique corporate away day, we'll create a session that meets your objectives and leaves your team motivated and energised.

Your experience includes:

  • 🎯 A bespoke team-building programme designed around your organisation's goals
  • 🛼 A choice of activities including roller skating, ball hockey, multisport challenges or a combination of experiences
  • 👥 Suitable for groups of up to 20 participants (larger groups can be accommodated by arrangement)
  • 🏆 Facilitated team challenges and friendly competitions led by experienced coaches
  • 📅 Flexible booking on a mutually agreed date (subject to availability)

As part of the experience, you'll also discover how your support helps Power Through Sport provide life-changing opportunities for thousands of children and young people across the North East through projects such as Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.


Estimated Value: £500
Starting Bid: £100


Please Note: Venue hire costs are not included and will be payable in addition to the final winning bid if an external venue is required. Where possible, Power Through Sport will work with the winning bidder to identify the most suitable and cost-effective venue.


Every winning bid helps us continue creating affordable, inclusive opportunities that inspire healthier, happier and more connected communities across the North East.

🏍️ CBT or Two DAS Motorcycle Training Lessons item
🏍️ CBT or Two DAS Motorcycle Training Lessons item
🏍️ CBT or Two DAS Motorcycle Training Lessons item
🏍️ CBT or Two DAS Motorcycle Training Lessons
£50

Starting bid

Whether you're taking your first steps into motorcycling or working towards your full licence, this fantastic prize will help you get on the road with one of the North East's most respected motorcycle training providers.

The winning bidder can choose between:

🏍️ One Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) Course (ideal for new riders)


OR


🏍️ Two Direct Access Scheme (DAS) Training Lessons (perfect for riders progressing towards their full Category A motorcycle licence).


With experienced, DVSA-approved instructors and a reputation for high-quality training, Angel Motorcycle Training will help you build your confidence, develop your riding skills and enjoy every mile safely.

Prize Includes:

  • 🏍️ Choice of 1 x CBT Course or 2 x DAS Training Lessons
  • 👨‍🏫 Professional tuition from DVSA-approved instructors
  • 📅 Flexible booking (subject to availability)
  • 📍 Training delivered by Angel Motorcycle Training
  • ❤️ Kindly donated in support of Power Through Sport's Skate for Change fundraising weekend

Estimated Value: £180
Starting Bid: £50


Please note: The winner must meet the legal eligibility requirements for the chosen training course, including age and licence requirements where applicable. Any additional training, tests or DVSA fees are not included.


Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue delivering affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.


Kindly donated by Angel Motorcycle Training.

💆 Pamper Package – Relax, Refresh & Recharge item
💆 Pamper Package – Relax, Refresh & Recharge item
💆 Pamper Package – Relax, Refresh & Recharge item
💆 Pamper Package – Relax, Refresh & Recharge item
💆 Pamper Package – Relax, Refresh & Recharge
£50

Starting bid

Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience with this wonderful Pamper Package, bringing together beauty, relaxation and a little well-deserved indulgence.

Whether it's a birthday gift, a thank you, or simply an excuse to unwind, this package has everything you need for a relaxing day of pampering.

Prize Includes:

🌿 £50 Voucher for Lemongrass & Ginger – enjoy a luxurious treatment of your choice from this award-winning beauty and wellbeing salon.

💇 £38 Voucher for Vain Hair, Cullercoats – put towards a professional haircut or hair appointment with the talented team at Vain.

🛁 Pamper Hamper – a selection of luxurious toiletries and self-care essentials to enjoy at home.

The perfect prize for anyone who deserves a little time to relax, recharge and feel their best.

Estimated Value: £110+
Starting Bid: £30

Please note: Voucher bookings are subject to the individual businesses' availability and terms and conditions. Expiry dates may apply.

Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue providing affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.

Kindly donated by Lemongrass & Ginger, Vain Hair Cullercoats and Power Through Sport supporters.

🎟️ Family Day Out Package – Fun for Four! item
🎟️ Family Day Out Package – Fun for Four! item
🎟️ Family Day Out Package – Fun for Four! item
🎟️ Family Day Out Package – Fun for Four!
£35

Starting bid

Create unforgettable memories with a fantastic family adventure featuring three brilliant North East attractions.

Whether you're exploring centuries of history, enjoying a little friendly competition or settling in for a family film, this package offers something for everyone.

Prize Includes:

🏰 Family Admission (4 People) to Bamburgh Castle
Discover one of Britain's most iconic castles, perched high above the stunning Northumberland coastline. Explore the magnificent state rooms, fascinating museum collections and breathtaking views over the North Sea.


Family Ticket (4 People) to Mr Mulligan's Adventure Golf
Take on exciting themed adventure golf courses packed with twists, turns and fun challenges. Perfect for all ages and abilities.


🎬 Family Cinema Tickets (4 People) to The Customs House
Sit back, relax and enjoy the latest blockbuster together at one of the North East's favourite independent cinemas.

This is the perfect prize for families looking to enjoy quality time together while experiencing some of the region's best attractions.


Estimated Value: £180+
Starting Bid: £35


Please note: Tickets and vouchers are subject to the individual venues' terms and conditions, availability and any applicable expiry dates.


Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue providing affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.


Kindly donated by Bamburgh Castle, Mr Mulligan's Adventure Golf and The Customs House.

⚡ 3 x EMS Personal Training Sessions at NDU Studios item
⚡ 3 x EMS Personal Training Sessions at NDU Studios item
⚡ 3 x EMS Personal Training Sessions at NDU Studios
£10

Starting bid

Experience the future of fitness with three coach-led EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) training sessions at NDU Studios, Gosforth.


EMS Training is designed to activate deep muscle fibres while remaining gentle on your joints, making it an effective, low-impact workout suitable for people of all fitness levels. Whether you're new to exercise, returning after injury or looking to enhance your current training, every session is tailored to your individual goals and comfort.

At NDU Studios, fitness isn't about pushing yourself to exhaustion—it's about building strength, improving movement and creating a better connection with your body.

Prize Includes:

Three 20-minute EMS Personal Training Sessions
👨‍🏫 One-to-one coaching from experienced trainers at NDU Studios
💪 Activates deep muscle fibres while protecting your joints
🧘 Low-impact training suitable for all ages and abilities
🎯 Intensity individually adjusted to your comfort and fitness level
📍 Redeemable at NDU Studios, Gosforth


Whether your goal is improved fitness, increased strength, better mobility or simply trying something completely different, this is an exciting opportunity to experience one of the most innovative forms of personal training available.

Estimated Value: £150
Starting Bid: £20

Please note: Sessions are subject to availability and any terms and conditions set by NDU Studios. Participants should advise the coach of any relevant medical conditions before training.

Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue delivering affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.

Kindly donated by NDU Studios, Gosforth.

🥅 WARRIOR RITUAL PRO+ GOALIE STICK item
🥅 WARRIOR RITUAL PRO+ GOALIE STICK item
🥅 WARRIOR RITUAL PRO+ GOALIE STICK item
🥅 WARRIOR RITUAL PRO+ GOALIE STICK
£50

Starting bid

Step into the crease with one of Warrior's premium goalie sticks.

The Warrior Ritual Pro+ Goalie Stick is engineered for elite-level performance, combining lightweight construction with exceptional durability and balance. Designed to deliver quick reactions, confident puck handling, and reliable shot-stopping, it's trusted by goaltenders who demand the very best from their equipment.

Finished in a striking white design, this stick is perfect whether you're upgrading your game or adding a top-quality piece to your collection.

⭐ Auction Item Includes: 1 × Warrior Ritual Pro+ Goalie Stick Premium senior composite goalie stick Excellent for competitive play or display


Estimated Value: £250 Starting Bid: £50

Every bid helps support Power Through Sport, enabling us to provide inclusive sport, youth programmes, roller skating, ball hockey, and community projects that give young people across the North East opportunities to thrive.


Bid today, make a difference, and take home a top-class piece of goalie equipment. 🧡🏒

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!