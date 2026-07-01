Power Through Sport CIC's Silent Auction

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Celebrate one of the greatest moments in Newcastle United's history with this stunning limited edition commemorative display, featuring a replica Carabao Cup Winners Medal celebrating the Magpies' unforgettable 2025 Carabao Cup Final victory.
Beautifully presented in a premium display frame, this collector's piece includes the replica winners' medal, commemorative imagery from the final and victory celebrations, and an engraved presentation plaque—making it the perfect addition to any Newcastle United supporter's home, office or memorabilia collection.
Whether you're a lifelong Magpies fan or searching for an unforgettable gift, this is a unique opportunity to own a piece of history while supporting a fantastic cause.
🏅 Limited Edition Replica Newcastle United Carabao Cup Winners Medal
🖼️ Premium framed commemorative display
📸 Celebration photographs from the historic 2025 Carabao Cup triumph
⚫⚪ Engraved presentation plaque
🎁 Ready to display at home or in the office
Estimated Value: £250
Starting Bid: £50
Please note: This is a commemorative replica display piece and is not an official player-issued winners' medal.
Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue delivering affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.
Kindly donated by NE Youth.
Starting bid
Create the motorcycle you've always dreamed of.
This is a truly unique opportunity to own a bespoke Triumph Bonneville, professionally built by the award-winning team at GC Custom Bikes.
Rather than bidding on a finished motorcycle, the winning bidder will work directly with the builder to create a one-of-a-kind custom Bonneville that reflects their own personality, style and passion.
Whether your inspiration is:
GC Custom Bikes will help bring your dream bike to life.
Estimated Value: £6999
Starting Bid: £6000
✔ Donor Triumph Bonneville 900 EFI motorcycle
✔ Complete bespoke design consultation
✔ Professional fabrication and custom modifications
✔ Premium paint and airbrush artwork
✔ Powder-coated components and detailing
✔ Custom seat upholstery
✔ High-quality upgraded parts and accessories
✔ Fresh service, MOT and final safety inspection
✔ UK delivery available by arrangement
This is far more than a motorcycle—it's a handcrafted piece of automotive art built specifically for you.
Starting bid
Bring everyone together for an evening of laughter, friendly competition and movie-night snacks with this fantastic Family Games Night bundle.
Whether you're negotiating your way around the Monopoly board, testing your Harry Potter knowledge or enjoying a bag of delicious Butterkist Sweet & Salty Popcorn, this prize has everything you need for a cosy night in.
🎲 Monopoly Board Game
The classic family favourite where buying, trading and a little bit of luck can make you a property tycoon.
⚡ Harry Potter Board Game
A magical game inspired by the Wizarding World, perfect for Harry Potter fans of all ages.
🍿 Butterkist Sweet & Salty Popcorn
The perfect cinema-style snack to enjoy while you play.
This prize is ideal for families, couples or anyone looking to switch off the screens and enjoy some quality time together.
Estimated Value: £45+
Starting Bid: £10
Please note: Prize contents are as shown. Any unopened items should be enjoyed before their best-before date.
Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue providing affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.
Kindly donated by a supporter of Power Through Sport.
Starting bid
Enjoy the Metrocentre Roller Rink all to yourselves!
Bid for an exclusive one-hour private hire of the hugely popular Metrocentre Roller Rink, giving you and your guests exclusive use of the rink for an unforgettable skating experience.
Whether you're celebrating a birthday, organising a family get-together, rewarding your team or simply looking for a unique experience, this is an opportunity that's not available to the general public.
Package includes:
Estimated Value: £250
Starting Bid: £80
All proceeds from this auction item help Power Through Sport continue providing affordable and inclusive sport and physical activity opportunities for children, young people and families across the North East.
Starting bid
Own a genuine piece of Whitley Warriors history with this official game-worn Matthew Betham jersey from the 2024/25 season.
NOTE: THIS IS MAROON VERSION DISPLAYED IN PIC 1.
A lifelong Whitley Bay player and Power Through Sport Supporter, Matthew "Matty" Betham progressed through the Warriors' junior ranks before earning his place in the senior squad, making this an especially meaningful collectible for Warriors supporters.
Whether you're a dedicated ice hockey fan, a collector of game-used memorabilia, or looking for a unique display piece, this authentic jersey is a fantastic addition to any collection.
Package includes:
Estimated Value: Priceless to a Warriors fan!
Suggested Retail Value: £200
Starting Bid: £60
Every bid helps Power Through Sport continue providing affordable and inclusive sport opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community roller skating, ball hockey and holiday activity programmes.
Starting bid
Take your team out of the office and into an unforgettable experience that builds stronger relationships while making a lasting difference in your local community.
This exclusive package gives your organisation the opportunity to enjoy a fully tailored Power Through Sport Corporate Team Building Experience, combining fun, friendly competition and engaging activities designed to improve communication, teamwork, leadership and problem-solving.
Whether you're rewarding your staff, welcoming new team members or looking for a unique corporate away day, we'll create a session that meets your objectives and leaves your team motivated and energised.
As part of the experience, you'll also discover how your support helps Power Through Sport provide life-changing opportunities for thousands of children and young people across the North East through projects such as Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.
Estimated Value: £500
Starting Bid: £100
Please Note: Venue hire costs are not included and will be payable in addition to the final winning bid if an external venue is required. Where possible, Power Through Sport will work with the winning bidder to identify the most suitable and cost-effective venue.
Every winning bid helps us continue creating affordable, inclusive opportunities that inspire healthier, happier and more connected communities across the North East.
Starting bid
The winning bidder can choose between:
🏍️ One Compulsory Basic Training (CBT) Course (ideal for new riders)
OR
🏍️ Two Direct Access Scheme (DAS) Training Lessons (perfect for riders progressing towards their full Category A motorcycle licence).
With experienced, DVSA-approved instructors and a reputation for high-quality training, Angel Motorcycle Training will help you build your confidence, develop your riding skills and enjoy every mile safely.
Estimated Value: £180
Starting Bid: £50
Please note: The winner must meet the legal eligibility requirements for the chosen training course, including age and licence requirements where applicable. Any additional training, tests or DVSA fees are not included.
Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue delivering affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.
Kindly donated by Angel Motorcycle Training.
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience with this wonderful Pamper Package, bringing together beauty, relaxation and a little well-deserved indulgence.
Whether it's a birthday gift, a thank you, or simply an excuse to unwind, this package has everything you need for a relaxing day of pampering.
🌿 £50 Voucher for Lemongrass & Ginger – enjoy a luxurious treatment of your choice from this award-winning beauty and wellbeing salon.
💇 £38 Voucher for Vain Hair, Cullercoats – put towards a professional haircut or hair appointment with the talented team at Vain.
🛁 Pamper Hamper – a selection of luxurious toiletries and self-care essentials to enjoy at home.
The perfect prize for anyone who deserves a little time to relax, recharge and feel their best.
Estimated Value: £110+
Starting Bid: £30
Please note: Voucher bookings are subject to the individual businesses' availability and terms and conditions. Expiry dates may apply.
Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue providing affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.
Kindly donated by Lemongrass & Ginger, Vain Hair Cullercoats and Power Through Sport supporters.
Starting bid
Create unforgettable memories with a fantastic family adventure featuring three brilliant North East attractions.
Whether you're exploring centuries of history, enjoying a little friendly competition or settling in for a family film, this package offers something for everyone.
🏰 Family Admission (4 People) to Bamburgh Castle
Discover one of Britain's most iconic castles, perched high above the stunning Northumberland coastline. Explore the magnificent state rooms, fascinating museum collections and breathtaking views over the North Sea.
⛳ Family Ticket (4 People) to Mr Mulligan's Adventure Golf
Take on exciting themed adventure golf courses packed with twists, turns and fun challenges. Perfect for all ages and abilities.
🎬 Family Cinema Tickets (4 People) to The Customs House
Sit back, relax and enjoy the latest blockbuster together at one of the North East's favourite independent cinemas.
This is the perfect prize for families looking to enjoy quality time together while experiencing some of the region's best attractions.
Estimated Value: £180+
Starting Bid: £35
Please note: Tickets and vouchers are subject to the individual venues' terms and conditions, availability and any applicable expiry dates.
Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue providing affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.
Kindly donated by Bamburgh Castle, Mr Mulligan's Adventure Golf and The Customs House.
Starting bid
Experience the future of fitness with three coach-led EMS (Electrical Muscle Stimulation) training sessions at NDU Studios, Gosforth.
EMS Training is designed to activate deep muscle fibres while remaining gentle on your joints, making it an effective, low-impact workout suitable for people of all fitness levels. Whether you're new to exercise, returning after injury or looking to enhance your current training, every session is tailored to your individual goals and comfort.
At NDU Studios, fitness isn't about pushing yourself to exhaustion—it's about building strength, improving movement and creating a better connection with your body.
⚡ Three 20-minute EMS Personal Training Sessions
👨🏫 One-to-one coaching from experienced trainers at NDU Studios
💪 Activates deep muscle fibres while protecting your joints
🧘 Low-impact training suitable for all ages and abilities
🎯 Intensity individually adjusted to your comfort and fitness level
📍 Redeemable at NDU Studios, Gosforth
Whether your goal is improved fitness, increased strength, better mobility or simply trying something completely different, this is an exciting opportunity to experience one of the most innovative forms of personal training available.
Estimated Value: £150
Starting Bid: £20
Please note: Sessions are subject to availability and any terms and conditions set by NDU Studios. Participants should advise the coach of any relevant medical conditions before training.
Every winning bid helps Power Through Sport continue delivering affordable and inclusive opportunities for children and young people across the North East through projects including Park Nights, community skating, ball hockey, alternative education and holiday activity programmes.
Kindly donated by NDU Studios, Gosforth.
Starting bid
Step into the crease with one of Warrior's premium goalie sticks.
The Warrior Ritual Pro+ Goalie Stick is engineered for elite-level performance, combining lightweight construction with exceptional durability and balance. Designed to deliver quick reactions, confident puck handling, and reliable shot-stopping, it's trusted by goaltenders who demand the very best from their equipment.
Finished in a striking white design, this stick is perfect whether you're upgrading your game or adding a top-quality piece to your collection.
⭐ Auction Item Includes: 1 × Warrior Ritual Pro+ Goalie Stick Premium senior composite goalie stick Excellent for competitive play or display
Estimated Value: £250 Starting Bid: £50
Every bid helps support Power Through Sport, enabling us to provide inclusive sport, youth programmes, roller skating, ball hockey, and community projects that give young people across the North East opportunities to thrive.
Bid today, make a difference, and take home a top-class piece of goalie equipment. 🧡🏒
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!