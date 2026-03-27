Hosted by

Petworth & Pulborough District Scout Council

About this event

PPC2026 - Staff Bookings

Midhurst Rd

Chichester, Petworth GU28 0QY, UK

Full weekend food
£24.50

Saturday breakfast to Monday breakfast

General Admission
£1
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Breakfast
£3.50

Select the total number of meals then select the days. If ordering for more than 1 person, make sure you order enough for everyone (and on the correct days)

Lunch
£3

Select the total number of meals then select the days. If ordering for more than 1 person, make sure you order enough for everyone (and on the correct days)

Dinner
£4

Select the total number of meals then select the days. If ordering for more than 1 person, make sure you order enough for everyone (and on the correct days)

Monday Lunch
Free

Use this option to order Monday lunch if you are helping with the clearup

Camp Badge
£1.75

2026 Camp Badge with Yellow border

Camp Pennant
£1.75

2026 Camp Pennant in Yellow

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!