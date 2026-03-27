PPC2026 - Staff Bookings

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About this event
Saturday breakfast to Monday breakfast
Select the total number of meals then select the days. If ordering for more than 1 person, make sure you order enough for everyone (and on the correct days)
Select the total number of meals then select the days. If ordering for more than 1 person, make sure you order enough for everyone (and on the correct days)
Select the total number of meals then select the days. If ordering for more than 1 person, make sure you order enough for everyone (and on the correct days)
Use this option to order Monday lunch if you are helping with the clearup
2026 Camp Badge with Yellow border
2026 Camp Pennant in Yellow
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