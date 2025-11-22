Midsomer Norton and District Carnival Charity Association

Hosted by

Midsomer Norton and District Carnival Charity Association

About this event

Presentation Evening 2025

Prattens Sports & Social Club

Charlton Lane, Midsomer Norton, Radstock BA3 4BD, UK

Burger
£3

Pre-order your Burger for our carnival presentation, you can add ketchup and onions on the night as required

Veggie Burger (Pre-Order Only!!)
£3

Pre-order your Veggie Burger for our carnival presentation, you can add ketchup and onions on the night as required

Hot Dog
£2.50

Pre-order your Hotdog for our carnival presentation, you can add ketchup and onions on the night as required

Chips
£1.50

Pre-order your chips for our carnival presentation

Cheesy Chips
£2

Pre-order your cheesy chips for our carnival presentation

Raffle Ticket – £1 a strip
£1

A virtual strip of x5 Raffle Tickets

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!