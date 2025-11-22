Presentation Evening 2025

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About this event
Charlton Lane, Midsomer Norton, Radstock BA3 4BD, UK
Pre-order your Burger for our carnival presentation, you can add ketchup and onions on the night as required
Pre-order your Veggie Burger for our carnival presentation, you can add ketchup and onions on the night as required
Pre-order your Hotdog for our carnival presentation, you can add ketchup and onions on the night as required
Pre-order your chips for our carnival presentation
Pre-order your cheesy chips for our carnival presentation
A virtual strip of x5 Raffle Tickets
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