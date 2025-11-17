Project Galgo's Christmas Auction 2025

Hosted by
Starting bid
Title: ‘Touch Red’
4x4 inches
Oil on 3/4 inch deep wood panel
Apparently in Greece people say 'touch red’ and then look for something red to touch, after when two people say the same thing at the same time. The superstition is to touch something red to then ward off bad luck or an argument between the two.
This painting is especially for our auction! We will never be able to thank Whyn enough.
Born in Edinburgh Whyn Lewis is perhaps best known for her uniquely observed paintings of whippets. Whyn graduated from Glasgow School of Art in 1995 and has since had seven solo shows in the UK.
Whyn Lewis has won several awards including five from the Royal Scottish Academy. Whyn’s paintings feature particular animals depicted against backgrounds of a single colour which is built up of many layers of paint. She uses the shapes and symbolism of the animals as narrative sometimes introducing clues in the form of small trinkets and jewel-like objects hanging from the subjects’ collars.
Whyn’s work has been shown in Scotland, England and the U.S.A. Her paintings are constantly evolving and now her subject matter has broadened to include animals other than dogs – deer, a field mouse, magpies.
Whyn Lewis’ paintings are beautifully executed in jewel- like colours, she often uses lapis lazuli paint, but also the works say much about the human condition and our relationships with one another.
https://portalpainters.co.uk/artist/whyn-lewis/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
All of Us", 2023 - Screenprint on Paper
Size - 31.5 x 35.3 cm
This exceptional piece originates from Sophie Ryder’s acclaimed solo exhibition All of Us, which premiered at The Lightbox in Woking, Surrey in 2023.
https://hignellgallery.com/exhibitions/38-sophie-ryder-all-of-us-the-lightbox-woking/overview/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
'Thoughtful One'
’Thoughtful One’ is cold cast slate, hand coloured with raw Earth pigments. It’s approx 6 inches high including base. The winning bidder can choose from black marble or matt grey concrete bases
For more than 30 years Lucy has followed a path shaped by animals — as a filmmaker, academic researcher (MSc, PhD), behaviour consultant, and artist. This journey has led her into the worlds of great apes and otters, big cats and foxes, and countless domestic companions, each encounter deepening my appreciation of the complexity, intelligence, and individuality of non-human species
Through sculpture, she explores the essence of an animal — that spark of individuality that makes each being unique. She aims to capture not just form, but presence: a sense of energy, character, and life.
Whether dog or leopard, fox or ape, it is the personality — the living spirit of the subject — that she aims to reveal.
“I find the deep Earthiness and organic, tactile quality of clay the perfect medium through which to explore movement and express energy. Once the clay work is complete, I cast in foundry bronze or cold-cast using metal powders or other materials such as stone dust.
I explore novel materials and methods to enhance or evoke the natural qualities of each particular subject. Thus, I have created my own unique method of patination using natural Earth pigments to create soft, organic tones which echo the softness of fur.”
https://www.instagram.com/lucydauvergne
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
'Silas' Paper Size: 45 x 30 cm Image Size: 40x 24.5 cm
Print number is 20, from edition of 150
The print has a 5cm clear border around the image on which the signature and number are written.
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
LÈ PUP are kindly offering either a raincoat (2 legs) or a rainsuit (4 legs) in any colour (sage, dusky pink, black or oatmeal). The winner will receive a bespoke outfit made to their pup’s measurements
Free UK delivery. Orders will be made after Christmas.
LÈ PUP is a London-made, founder-led brand inspired by their dog, Tofu. Each piece is handcrafted in our London studio with precision tailoring, using ethically sourced fabrics and small-batch production to provide dogs with a level of comfort money can’t buy. No two pieces are the same, ensuring each pup has a unique creation made just for them. Loved by dog parents around the world, our creations are not just made to last, they’re made to love.
@LEPUPLONDON
Starting bid
Original collage, one of a kind.
I’m Harriet, an illustrator, maker, and dog enthusiast behind Made by Harriet. a joyful world of dog illustrations, colourful prints, ceramics, and animal-inspired gifts all designed by me in my garden office in Wiltshire.
I work with lots of mediums, including water colour, pen and ink, crayon and ceramics. I love to draw dogs, animals, plants and interiors. I enjoy exploring with pattern and colour. All designed by me in my garden office in Wiltshire.
I originally studied Fine Art Photography at the Glasgow School of Art, graduating in 2009. Drawing came later, during years of touring the world with my partner’s band, The Zoots. I started sketching on boarding passes between flights, and over time those doodles grew into the colourful, characterful illustrations that fill my world today.
My style has developed through constant experimentation; drawing every day, making mistakes, and learning to let go of perfection. I love creating work that’s playful, relatable, and brings a smile, often inspired by the animals (especially dogs!) that make life so joyful.
Made by Harriet has grown into a busy, happy studio producing prints, ceramics, apparel, and homeware, all designed with care and a splash of humour. I’m lucky to be supported by a small brilliant team of studio elves; Claire & Flissy.
My creative life isn’t about chasing perfection, but about finding joy in making. As my friend and fellow artist Emma Carlisle once said, “You learn more from your mistakes than your perfect pieces” and I couldn’t agree more.
includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Price
Starting bid
Original dry point etching called ‘The Lookout’ featuring a rescue greyhound called Alfie. Alfie was born in Ireland, raced in the UK and is now in America looking for his forever home.
It is an edition of just twenty prints, number 2/20.
Each print is slightly different due to the nature of the hand printing process.
It measures 10 x 8 inches and is double mounted as shown in the picture. The etching itself measures approximately 6 x 4 inches.
Very kindly donated by Ali at WonkyDog Design
https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/WonkyDogDesign
Free UK postage
Starting bid
Original artwork ‘Nativity’, measuring 10 x 8 inches and comes with a cream mount and backing board. A card in the same design will be included. Very kindly designed and donated by Ali at WonkyDog Design https://www.etsy.com/uk/shop/WonkyDogDesign
Free UK delivery
Starting bid
Oil painting by Gilly Thomas
40cmx40cm
These works are allusive, driven by obsession, dilemma and irony, exploring personal and archetypal narratives and situations.
The strangely significant and the mundane mingle here to bemuse, amuse and disturb in a rich lexicon of intriguing imagery.
There are strange and intense connections between a subject and a painter, which exist also between the disparate imaginings that form the content of the work.
Visual hints and verbal clues through oblique, cryptic, or poetic titles suggest associative interpretations.
Price Includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The Moose Bed is a unique dog bed is a carefully handcrafted prototype that was on display at London’s Clerkenwell Design Week in 2019. We also enjoyed a mention in the London Evening Standard. It was designed by Kate, an architectural graduate, and brought to life at The Biscuit Factory - the UKs largest independent commercial art craft and design gallery in Newcastle upon Tyne’s cultural quarter.
Our Moose Dog Bed is designed to be dual purpose so as well as being a cosy and orthopaedic bed for your pup, this handmade piece of furniture doubles up as a coffee table to add a sleek and modern touch to your home!
The handbent oak ply with striking curved form creates a wow moment for design lovers and the memory foam cushion with removable and wipe clean & washable cover provides orthopaedic support for your dog.
BUT, winners need to be aware...there is some discolouration and bubbling from being in storage. Only noticeable closer up...see 3rd picture. We are limited to 3 images per item but if you wish to see these images closer up then please email [email protected]
Winner to pay courier costs to donor after the auction ends. UK bidders only for this item please due to shipping limitations
Starting bid
Greyhound Large
Chest 30-32 inch
Length 28-30 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Greyhound Medium
Chest 28-30 inch
Length 26-28 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Greyhound Medium
Chest 28-30 inch
Length 26-28 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Tassie Tiger HoundTees sweater
Thylacinus cynocephalus anyone? (that means Tasmanian Tiger)
Breed Fit: Greyhound
Features: Oversized fit, super stretchy, stacked neck, front leg sleeves. Cotton Spandex
Colour: Bright orange with black tiger print
Cold wash + air-dry only
Greyhound Medium
Chest 28-30 inch
Length 26-28 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Greyhound Small
Chest 26-28 inch
Length 24-26 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Greyhound Small
Chest 26-28 inch
Length 24-26 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Greyhound Small
Chest 26-28 inch
Length 24-26 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Greyhound Small
Chest 26-28 inch
Length 24-26 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Whippet X Large
Chest 26-28 inch
Length 23-24 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Whippet X Large
Chest 26-28 inch
Length 23-24 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Whippet X Large
Chest 26-28 inch
Length 23-24 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Whippet X Large
Chest 26-28 inch
Length 23-24 inch
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Crossed Paws on white t-shirt 100% ringspun combed cotton
Size XL
Chest 43/45"
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Big Stretch on white t-shirt 100% ringspun combed cotton
Size L
Chest 41/43"
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Black with pink embroidered Crossed Paws Beanie Hat
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Bean Bag Hound on white t-shirt 100% ringspun combed cotton
Size L
Chest 41/43"
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Crossed Paws Sighthound Embroidered Hoodie on khaki
100% ringspun combed cotton
Size S
Chest 36/38"
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Crossed Paws, pink embroidery on pink t-shirt 100% ringspun combed cotton
Size Children's, 9 -11 years
134-146cm
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Real time Sleeping Hounds on white t-shirt 100% ringspun combed cotton
Size XL
Chest 43/45"
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Grey Stretching hound Beanie Hat
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Leaping Hound Embroidered front zip up hoodie in black, with front pockets
100% ringspun combed cotton
Size S
Chest 36"/38"
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Embroidered Whippet on Men's white Hoodie
100% ringspun combed cotton
Size XL
Chest 43/45"
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Long Dogs Line Embroidered Cross Necked Hoodie in terracotta orange
100% ringspun combed cotton
Size L
Chest 41/43"
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Blue Profile on white t-shirt 100% ringspun combed cotton
Size L
Chest 41/43"
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Blas & Co Everyday Sweatshirts are made of Organic Soft Sweat cotton, which is thicker and warmer than cotton jersey. The fabric feels super snuggly thanks to the backing being brushed which gives it a fleece like feeling. They are ideal to keep your noodles warm and cosy during the colder months.
Size Small is ideal for galgos with a chest size of 66cm to 70cm.
Garment measurements are approximately 72cm chest and 71cm length.
Kindly donated by Blas & Co https://blasandco.studio/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
An organised garage is a thing of beauty . . . especially if you have a classic car stood proudly in the middle! Next time you head out there, take a cup of tea in this Emma Bridgewater Half Pint Mug and take a moment to admire all your hard work!
Handmade in Stoke-on-Trent.
Dishwasher safe. Lower temperature wash and liquid detergent recommended to maintain appearance. Not recommended for use in the microwave. Earthenware pottery can sometimes get hot in the microwave so we recommend you don’t put Emma Bridgewater pottery in the microwave. Not oven safe.
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Less plastic, but even more Emma Bridgewater style, our Bumblebee
Insulated Chilly's Bottle keeps cold drinks cold, and hot liquids hot.
Height 26cm
Diameter 7cm
Capacity 500ml
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Trying to work from home but getting endlessly interrupted by your new playful puppy? Your creative juices may go cold but at least your hot drink won't, thanks to our Dogs Chilly's Reusable Cup. Double walled insulation to keep your drink hot (and not your hands). Made from high grade stainless steel. Durable alternative to single use cups. These coffee cups are not leak proof. The lids, whilst preventing major splashes if knocked over, do have holes in them for drinking that cannot be closed. For this reason, we do not recommend carrying your coffee cup in a bag.
340ml
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The cards feature Jackie's paintings and quotes/poems on the back, with space to write messages to spread peace and beauty.
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The trim is quality Swiss velvet by Berisfords. All collars have satin linings. All are washable at 40 in a machine. The fittings are solid brass. Super strong and tough for outdoor walkies.
40cm with 4cm tolerance
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
For the Floofy hound fan
Can be used as a brooch/badge
7cm from the tip of his ears to his snout
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Running Hound brooch to brighten any garment
6cm top to tail
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
A luxury donut bed in dark or light grey, very kindly donated by Petwiz https://petwiz.co.uk
100cm diameter suitable for large dogs (including greyhound and galgos!)
Free UK delivery
“The King or Queen of the House needs somewhere suitable to lay their head! Our ultra-soft, calming donut bed ensures that your cat or dog will feel comfortable and relaxed for the purrfect sleep! Our luxurious, fluffy bed has a slightly raised curved edge to provide them with a pillow-like structure for maximum comfort and sleep quality. The donut shape bed promotes and supports deep sleep, and is ideal for the four legged friends who like to curl up, making your pet feel more secure and comfortable whilst sleeping, to relieve your pet's anxiety, relax faster and sleep better.”
Starting bid
Snuggly blue star print fleece pyjamas, to fit a hound 23” from the base of neck to the base of the tail. Very kindly donated by MakerMouse MakerMouse.etsy.com
Free U.K. postage.
Starting bid
The Sutsu Two Trees t-shirt, a simple visual celebration of arboreal magnificence. And an echo of our commitment to use some of the profit from every order to increase their numbers. Each time you buy from us it means we plant two trees. As you would expect, this delightful design is printed on a shirt which is ethically crafted from organic cotton.
The Sutsu Two Trees t-shirt, a simple visual celebration of arboreal magnificence. And an echo of our commitment to use some of the profit from every order to increase their numbers. Each time you buy from us it means we plant two trees. As you would expect, this delightful design is printed on a shirt which is ethically crafted from organic cotton.

Since our inception Sutsu has always respected nature and our impact on the ecological balance. We believe in slow fashion and full transparency.

SIZE XL

Chest armpit to armpit 60cm

Length 76cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE XL
Chest armpit to armpit 60cm
Length 76cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Our Sutsu Storm Brewing men's T-Shirt is designed in London, printed in England & sustainably sourced. Like many Sutsu sustainable streetwear designs, ethical tees that are made to last, our Storm Brewing T-Shirt is inspired by the elements. Watching a storm roll in across the sea is an awe inspiring experience, especially when you have a cup of the good stuff in hand. Concealed within are the essential elements for life and the power that nature has to wield them. The Storm is brewing! One sugar or two?
Our Sutsu Storm Brewing men's T-Shirt is designed in London, printed in England & sustainably sourced. Like many Sutsu sustainable streetwear designs, ethical tees that are made to last, our Storm Brewing T-Shirt is inspired by the elements. Watching a storm roll in across the sea is an awe inspiring experience, especially when you have a cup of the good stuff in hand. Concealed within are the essential elements for life and the power that nature has to wield them. The Storm is brewing! One sugar or two?

Since our inception Sutsu has always respected nature and our impact on the ecological balance. We believe in slow fashion and full transparency.

SIZE S

Chest armpit to armpit 50cm

Length 70cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE S
Chest armpit to armpit 50cm
Length 70cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The design for many Sutsu sustainable streetwear t-shirts takes inspiration from the staggering majesty of mountainous panoramas. Our More Mountains t-shirt certainly does that, but it does so in a splendidly simple and abstracted fashion. Something of the essence of these colossal ranges, balanced by the eternally changing light of a fiery sun, is captured in our More Mountains tee.
The design for many Sutsu sustainable streetwear t-shirts takes inspiration from the staggering majesty of mountainous panoramas. Our More Mountains t-shirt certainly does that, but it does so in a splendidly simple and abstracted fashion. Something of the essence of these colossal ranges, balanced by the eternally changing light of a fiery sun, is captured in our More Mountains tee.

Since our inception Sutsu has always respected nature and our impact on the ecological balance. We believe in slow fashion and full transparency.

SIZE XL

Chest armpit to armpit 60cm

Length 76cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE XL
Chest armpit to armpit 60cm
Length 76cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The design inspiration of our wonderful Winter Forest t-shirt is Japanese in nature. The artwork itself a simple yet incredibly effective take on the beauty of a coniferous forest. Conifers are fascinating trees, growing needles rather than leaves and cones instead of flowers, they make up a third of the world’s forests. What better to adorn ethical streetwear and organic tees than the quintessential winter forest.
The design inspiration of our wonderful Winter Forest t-shirt is Japanese in nature. The artwork itself a simple yet incredibly effective take on the beauty of a coniferous forest. Conifers are fascinating trees, growing needles rather than leaves and cones instead of flowers, they make up a third of the world's forests. What better to adorn ethical streetwear and organic tees than the quintessential winter forest.

Since our inception Sutsu has always respected nature and our impact on the ecological balance. We believe in slow fashion and full transparency.

SIZE XL

Chest armpit to armpit 60cm

Length 76cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE XL
Chest armpit to armpit 60cm
Length 76cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The embroidered Sutsu Everlasting T-Shirt. Inspired by nature, made without waste, and stitched with delight. The inspiration for this one also takes a little something from Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters and the immense song ‘Everlong’. This t-shirt is part of our organic embroidery collection. Sustainable clothing from Sutsu with an ethical approach in every stitch.
The Organic Embroidery collection takes our t-shirts and sweatshirts to another level, raising the bar in terms of quality and detail. As with our prints, our artwork is inspired by nature and designed for adventure. So are our principles: we use organic cotton for all our garments simply because it's better for the environment.

SIZE XS

Chest armpit to armpit 48cm

Length 68cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE XS
Chest armpit to armpit 48cm
Length 68cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The design for many Sutsu sustainable streetwear t-shirts finds inspiration in the staggering majesty of mountainous panoramas. Our Mountain Pass T-shirt takes this beauty and turns it into a simple and abstract design. We take inspiration from the truly colossal ranges and their relationship with those of us that choose to explore their peaks as well as all the challenges each of us of climb each day.
The design for many Sutsu sustainable streetwear t-shirts finds inspiration in the staggering majesty of mountainous panoramas. Our Mountain Pass T-shirt takes this beauty and turns it into a simple and abstract design. We take inspiration from the truly colossal ranges and their relationship with those of us that choose to explore their peaks as well as all the challenges each of us of climb each day.

Since our inception Sutsu has always respected nature and our impact on the ecological balance. We believe in slow fashion and full transparency.

SIZE M

Chest armpit to armpit 53cm

Length 72cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE M
Chest armpit to armpit 53cm
Length 72cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
We love embroidered T-Shirts here at Sutsu. They’re stylish, comfortable and elegant pieces of clothing. And we love organic cotton T-Shirts even more. Especially when adorned by a simple yet stunning design like our embroidered Sun Rise T-Shirt. Inspired by the unforgettable melding a glorious sun and ancient mountain tops. This is for those who love the printed "Sun Mountain" but want something a little more subtle. Pull this on and feel your heart fill with the joy of life.
We love embroidered T-Shirts here at Sutsu. They're stylish, comfortable and elegant pieces of clothing. And we love organic cotton T-Shirts even more. Especially when adorned by a simple yet stunning design like our embroidered Sun Rise T-Shirt. Inspired by the unforgettable melding a glorious sun and ancient mountain tops. This is for those who love the printed "Sun Mountain" but want something a little more subtle. Pull this on and feel your heart fill with the joy of life.

We have strived to walk our own path since we started Sutsu back in 2004. We truly believe that people are happiest when they live in harmony with the environment.

SIZE S

Chest armpit to armpit 50cm

Length 70cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE S
Chest armpit to armpit 50cm
Length 70cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The artwork for our Perfect Set organic t-shirts is inspired by personal experience. Imagine sitting on your board and watching the perfect set roll on, waves and water moving in a magical combination that holds infinite promise. A glorious moment, it feels as if you’re at one with the elements, and precious for its fleeting nature. One that’s supremely suitable for a slow fashion tee that’ll be worn for years.
The artwork for our Perfect Set organic t-shirts is inspired by personal experience. Imagine sitting on your board and watching the perfect set roll on, waves and water moving in a magical combination that holds infinite promise. A glorious moment, it feels as if you're at one with the elements, and precious for its fleeting nature. One that's supremely suitable for a slow fashion tee that'll be worn for years.

Since our inception Sutsu has always respected nature and our impact on the ecological balance. We believe in slow fashion and full transparency.

SIZE M

Chest armpit to armpit 53cm

Length 72cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE M
Chest armpit to armpit 53cm
Length 72cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The concept for our Fly Away Sweatshirt, like many Sutsu sustainable clothing designs, draws on observations of the wild. Fly Away celebrates the sheer joy of our avian friends in flight. Their harmony with the elements and sense of freedom. Watch a flock of birds take to the wing and your spirit soars with them!
The concept for our Fly Away Sweatshirt, like many Sutsu sustainable clothing designs, draws on observations of the wild. Fly Away celebrates the sheer joy of our avian friends in flight. Their harmony with the elements and sense of freedom. Watch a flock of birds take to the wing and your spirit soars with them!

We have strived to walk our own path since we started Sutsu back in 2004. We truly believe that people are happiest when they live in harmony with the environment.

SIZE XL

Chest armpit to armpit 65cm

Length 77cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE XL
Chest armpit to armpit 65cm
Length 77cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The embroidered Sutsu Dive Bomb Sweatshirt. Inspired by nature, made without waste, and stitched with delight. Our feathered friends fill the skies with beauty. Their avian antics are a sight to behold. And there’s always one joker in the flock. This sweatshirt is part of our organic embroidery collection. Sustainable clothing from Sutsu with an ethical approach in every stitch.
The Organic Embroidery collection takes our t-shirts and sweatshirts to another level, raising the bar in terms of quality and detail. As with our prints, our artwork is inspired by nature and designed for adventure. So are our principles: we use organic cotton for all our garments simply because it's better for the environment.

SIZE XL

Chest armpit to armpit 65cm

Length 77cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE XL
Chest armpit to armpit 65cm
Length 77cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Our Sutsu Moto Logo Sweatshirt is fuelled by those classic automobile emblems of yesteryear. It’s a somewhat nostalgic inspiration, the romance of motor racing in a bygone age. An era of engine oil and excitement, innovation and innocence. When anything seemed possible and there was a somehow pure joy of in the attainment of speed. And let’s not forget the daring and danger that came with such pursuits.
Our Sutsu Moto Logo Sweatshirt is fuelled by those classic automobile emblems of yesteryear. It's a somewhat nostalgic inspiration, the romance of motor racing in a bygone age. An era of engine oil and excitement, innovation and innocence. When anything seemed possible and there was a somehow pure joy of in the attainment of speed. And let's not forget the daring and danger that came with such pursuits.

We have strived to walk our own path since we started Sutsu back in 2004. We truly believe that people are happiest when they live in harmony with the environment.

SIZE XL

Chest armpit to armpit 65cm

Length 77cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE XL
Chest armpit to armpit 65cm
Length 77cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Sweatshirts are gloriously versatile garments and here at Sutsu we believe organic sweatshirts and ethical fashion go hand in hand. Our OG sweatshirt is old school Sutsu, one of our designs that has a distinctly retro flavour. The artwork is the original Sutsu logo which isn’t based on any font and intentionally quite difficult to read. That’s okay, you know what it represents - a passion for people and the planet.
Sweatshirts are gloriously versatile garments and here at Sutsu we believe organic sweatshirts and ethical fashion go hand in hand. Our OG sweatshirt is old school Sutsu, one of our designs that has a distinctly retro flavour. The artwork is the original Sutsu logo which isn't based on any font and intentionally quite difficult to read. That's okay, you know what it represents - a passion for people and the planet.

We have strived to walk our own path since we started Sutsu back in 2004. We truly believe that people are happiest when they live in harmony with the environment.

SIZE M

Chest armpit to armpit 59cm

Length 73cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE M
Chest armpit to armpit 59cm
Length 73cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The Sutsu Mountains & All Sweatshirt, an abstracted snapshot of adventurous spirit and the outrageous beauty offered by an unspoilt outdoors. Things which are always close to our heart here at Sutsu. As you would expect, ethically crafted from organic cotton and recycled polyester. Features include a set in sleeve and 350 G/M² weight fabric.
The Sutsu Mountains & All Sweatshirt, an abstracted snapshot of adventurous spirit and the outrageous beauty offered by an unspoilt outdoors. Things which are always close to our heart here at Sutsu. As you would expect, ethically crafted from organic cotton and recycled polyester. Features include a set in sleeve and 350 G/M² weight fabric.

We have strived to walk our own path since we started Sutsu back in 2004. We truly believe that people are happiest when they live in harmony with the environment.

SIZE L

Chest armpit to armpit 62cm

Length 75cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE L
Chest armpit to armpit 62cm
Length 75cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The embroidered Sutsu In Cloud Sweatshirt. Inspired by nature, made without waste, and stitched with delight. The clouds above us, something we all share without thinking. They shift and change in an endless shadow-show of wonder. This sweatshirt is part of our organic embroidery collection. Sustainable clothing from Sutsu with an ethical approach in every stitch.
The Organic Embroidery collection takes our t-shirts and sweatshirts to another level, raising the bar in terms of quality and detail. As with our prints, our artwork is inspired by nature and designed for adventure. So are our principles: we use organic cotton for all our garments simply because it's better for the environment.

SIZE M

Chest armpit to armpit 59cm

Length 73cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE M
Chest armpit to armpit 59cm
Length 73cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
These days, everyone loves a sweatshirt and here at Sutsu we believe that organic sweatshirts are simply the best option. They’re much softer against the skin and far better for the planet. The design for our More Mountains sweatshirt takes inspiration from the truly colossal ranges and their relationship with the eternally changing light of a fiery sun.
These days, everyone loves a sweatshirt and here at Sutsu we believe that organic sweatshirts are simply the best option. They're much softer against the skin and far better for the planet. The design for our More Mountains sweatshirt takes inspiration from the truly colossal ranges and their relationship with the eternally changing light of a fiery sun.

We have strived to walk our own path since we started Sutsu back in 2004. We truly believe that people are happiest when they live in harmony with the environment.

SIZE M

Chest armpit to armpit 59cm

Length 73cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE M
Chest armpit to armpit 59cm
Length 73cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
We all love a sweatshirt, they're superbly versatile pieces of apparel, and here at Sutsu we believe that organic sweatshirts are by far the best. Our Head North sweatshirt celebrates the stunning spectacle of birds heading north en masse. When you think about it, the very idea of migration is vaguely astounding. A group activity without discussion, genetic memory in motion.
We all love a sweatshirt, they're superbly versatile pieces of apparel, and here at Sutsu we believe that organic sweatshirts are by far the best. Our Head North sweatshirt celebrates the stunning spectacle of birds heading north en masse. When you think about it, the very idea of migration is vaguely astounding. A group activity without discussion, genetic memory in motion.

We have strived to walk our own path since we started Sutsu back in 2004. We truly believe that people are happiest when they live in harmony with the environment.

SIZE M

Chest armpit to armpit 59cm

Length 73cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE M
Chest armpit to armpit 59cm
Length 73cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The embroidered Sutsu Choppy Waters Sweatshirt. Inspired by nature, made without waste, and stitched with delight. There’s nothing quite like the churn and chop of the waves. An exhilarating experience when you’re out there and a wondrous sight when seen from afar. This sweatshirt is part of our organic embroidery collection. Sustainable clothing from Sutsu with an ethical approach in every stitch.
The Organic Embroidery collection takes our t-shirts and sweatshirts to another level, raising the bar in terms of quality and detail. As with our prints, our artwork is inspired by nature and designed for adventure. So are our principles: we use organic cotton for all our garments simply because it's better for the environment.

SIZE L

Chest armpit to armpit 62cm

Length 75cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE L
Chest armpit to armpit 62cm
Length 75cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
To see the sun rise is to see the world anew. To understand your adventure is endless. Our Dawn Patrol design embroidered sweatshirt is all about embracing empty beaches and surging sun-kissed ocean - to know that constant change is the only constant upon which you can rely. And, to know such an experience is something unique to you and yet still deserves sharing.
The Organic Embroidery collection takes our t-shirts and sweatshirts to another level, raising the bar in terms of quality and detail. As with our prints, our artwork is inspired by nature and designed for adventure. So are our principles: we use organic cotton for all our garments simply because it's better for the environment.

SIZE L

Chest armpit to armpit 62cm

Length 75cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE L
Chest armpit to armpit 62cm
Length 75cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
We love embroidered sweatshirts here at Sutsu. They’re stylish, comfortable and versatile pieces of clothing. And we love organic cotton sweatshirts even more. Especially when adorned by a simple yet stunning design like our embroidered Sun Rise sweatshirt. Inspired by the unforgettable melding a glorious sun and ancient mountain tops. This is for those who love the printed "Sun Mountain" but want something a little more subtle. Pull this on and feel your heart fill with the joy of life.
We love embroidered sweatshirts here at Sutsu. They're stylish, comfortable and versatile pieces of clothing. And we love organic cotton sweatshirts even more. Especially when adorned by a simple yet stunning design like our embroidered Sun Rise sweatshirt. Inspired by the unforgettable melding a glorious sun and ancient mountain tops. This is for those who love the printed "Sun Mountain" but want something a little more subtle. Pull this on and feel your heart fill with the joy of life.

We have strived to walk our own path since we started Sutsu back in 2004. We truly believe that people are happiest when they live in harmony with the environment.

SIZE L

Chest armpit to armpit 62cm

Length 75cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE L
Chest armpit to armpit 62cm
Length 75cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
The concept for our Cloud Formations sweatshirt as with so many of our sustainable streetwear and slow fashion designs, takes inspiration from nature. What can be more relaxing than taking a moment out of your busy day and observing the endlessly changing colours of light when the sun shines through a cloud. It's a mesmerising sight, and a nice way to take some stress out of the day.
The concept for our Cloud Formations sweatshirt as with so many of our sustainable streetwear and slow fashion designs, takes inspiration from nature. What can be more relaxing than taking a moment out of your busy day and observing the endlessly changing colours of light when the sun shines through a cloud. It's a mesmerising sight, and a nice way to take some stress out of the day.

Since our inception Sutsu has always respected nature and our impact on the ecological balance. We believe in slow fashion and full transparency.

SIZE M

Chest armpit to armpit 59cm

Length 73cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE M
Chest armpit to armpit 59cm
Length 73cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
To see the sun rise is to see the world anew. To understand your adventure is endless. Our Dawn Patrol design embroidered sweatshirt is all about embracing empty beaches and surging sun-kissed ocean - to know that constant change is the only constant upon which you can rely. And, to know such an experience is something unique to you and yet still deserves sharing.
The Organic Embroidery collection takes our t-shirts and sweatshirts to another level, raising the bar in terms of quality and detail. As with our prints, our artwork is inspired by nature and designed for adventure. So are our principles: we use organic cotton for all our garments simply because it's better for the environment.

SIZE L

Chest armpit to armpit 62cm

Length 75cm

https://sutsu.com/
SIZE L
Chest armpit to armpit 62cm
Length 75cm
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Our Mountains&All Trucker Cap is crafted from 100% BCI cotton front and peak with 100% recycled polyester mesh back - perfect for those early dawn sessions whether that be on the water, in the mountains or on your urban adventure. It has a 57mm woven badge and is a classic lower profile six panel cap with curved peak. Features include a structured (plastic) snapback, contoured crown, eyelets, and tonal under-peak lining.
This product is part of the Better Cotton Initiative which exists to improve global cotton production - better for the people who produce it, better for the environment in which it grows, and better for the sector’s future. BCI aims to transform cotton production worldwide by developing Better Cotton as a sustainable mainstream commodity.
Right from the start in 2004, here at Sutsu we’ve remained true to our roots - timeless style and a desire to do things fairly. Which means excellence in design and environmentally friendly merchandise you can wear with pride - ethically made without waste from sustainably sourced materials.
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Our Dawn Patrol Trucker Cap is crafted from 100% BCI cotton front and peak with 100% recycled polyester mesh back - perfect for those early dawn sessions whether that be on the water, in the mountains or on your urban adventure. It has a 57mm woven badge and is a classic lower profile six panel cap with curved peak. Features include a structured (plastic) snapback, contoured crown, eyelets, and tonal under-peak lining.
This product is part of the Better Cotton Initiative which exists to improve global cotton production - better for the people who produce it, better for the environment in which it grows, and better for the sector’s future. BCI aims to transform cotton production worldwide by developing Better Cotton as a sustainable mainstream commodity.
Right from the start in 2004, here at Sutsu we’ve remained true to our roots - timeless style and a desire to do things fairly. Which means excellence in design and environmentally friendly merchandise you can wear with pride - ethically made without waste from sustainably sourced materials.
Please note the mesh is black
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Our Dawn Patrol Trucker Cap is crafted from 100% BCI cotton front and peak with 100% recycled polyester mesh back - perfect for those early dawn sessions whether that be on the water, in the mountains or on your urban adventure. It has a 57mm woven badge and is a classic lower profile six panel cap with curved peak. Features include a structured (plastic) snapback, contoured crown, eyelets, and tonal under-peak lining.
This product is part of the Better Cotton Initiative which exists to improve global cotton production - better for the people who produce it, better for the environment in which it grows, and better for the sector’s future. BCI aims to transform cotton production worldwide by developing Better Cotton as a sustainable mainstream commodity.
Right from the start in 2004, here at Sutsu we’ve remained true to our roots - timeless style and a desire to do things fairly. Which means excellence in design and environmentally friendly merchandise you can wear with pride - ethically made without waste from sustainably sourced materials.
Please note the mesh is black
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Our OG Badge Trucker Cap is crafted from 100% BCI cotton front and peak with 100% recycled polyester mesh back - perfect for those early dawn sessions whether that be on the water, in the mountains or on your urban adventure. It has a woven badge and is a classic lower profile six panel cap with curved peak. Features include a structured (plastic) snapback, contoured crown, eyelets, and tonal under-peak lining.
This product is part of the Better Cotton Initiative which exists to improve global cotton production - better for the people who produce it, better for the environment in which it grows, and better for the sector’s future. BCI aims to transform cotton production worldwide by developing Better Cotton as a sustainable mainstream commodity.
Right from the start in 2004, here at Sutsu we’ve remained true to our roots - timeless style and a desire to do things fairly. Which means excellence in design and environmentally friendly merchandise you can wear with pride - ethically made without waste from sustainably sourced materials.
https://sutsu.com/
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Marissa Thereze Navajo Poncho - Made in Wales
Yarn: UK Alpaca, Shetland, Nylai, Lambswool, Merino
Handmade and unique, made using only the finest natural yarns
@marissathereze
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Tartan fleece hound jumper, very kindly donated by The Whippet Coats https://thewhippetcoats.com https://www.instagram.com/thewhippetcoats Please see images for measurements
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Large, fine hound scarf, very kindly donated by The Whippet Coats https://thewhippetcoats.com https://www.instagram.com/thewhippetcoats Dimensions 87cm x 180cm 35% cotton 65% polyester
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Super soft velour hound Space pyjamas, very kindly donated by The Whippet Coats https://thewhippetcoats.com https://www.instagram.com/thewhippetcoats Please see images for dimensions
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Beige fleece pyjamas/jumper, very kindly donated by The Whippet Coats https://thewhippetcoats.com https://www.instagram.com/thewhippetcoats Please see images for dimensions
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Bunny fleece pyjamas/jumper, very kindly donated by The Whippet Coats https://thewhippetcoats.com https://www.instagram.com/thewhippetcoats Please see images for dimensions
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Mickey Mouse jersey pyjamas/t-shirt, very kindly donated by The Whippet Coats https://thewhippetcoats.com https://www.instagram.com/thewhippetcoats Please see images for dimensions
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Extremely cosy purple quilted, fleece lined waterproof coat, very kindly donated by The Whippet Coats. The close up image of the fabric gives the most accurate colour representation. https://thewhippetcoats.com https://www.instagram.com/thewhippetcoats Please see images for dimensions
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Christmas hound microfibre dog towel, very kindly donated by The Whippet Coats. https://thewhippetcoats.com https://www.instagram.com/thewhippetcoats Dimensions 60cm x 40cm
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Hounds, flowers and butterflies microfibre dog towel, very kindly donated by The Whippet Coats. https://thewhippetcoats.com https://www.instagram.com/thewhippetcoats Dimensions 65cm x 45cm
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Embroidered unisex hound sweatshirt, very kindly donated by The Whippet Coats. https://thewhippetcoats.com https://www.instagram.com/thewhippetcoats Measurements: Size XL 25” across chest, pit to pit 30” long from back of neck to bottom hem Light blue mid-weight fabric, 80% cotton, 20% polyester
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Designed for real life from big shops to beach days Ströli takes the pain (and plastic) out of shopping.
Join the movement. Brighten your load.
Carries 30kg. Feels like nothing
Room for 300 avocados or a picnic + prosecco
Did you hear that? No, nor did !. Ströli has quiet running EVA wheels
Sore hands? Hopefully not due to our soft touch handles
Built with a lightweight, recycled aluminum frame
Secret zipped pocket for cards, cash, or keys
Water bottle holder? Always within reach
Assembles in seconds. No drama
https://mystroli.com/
Choice of colours available
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
Starting bid
Stroli Daily is the strong tote design for your daily pop to the local. Let’s drop our reliance on single-use and new plastics and change to something better.
Welcome to Stroli. Come join the revolution.
Built using tough canvas.
20l volume.
Strong canvas.
https://mystroli.com/
Choice of colours available
Price includes UK postage and packaging. Overseas winners will be contacted after the auction to cover any additional shipping costs.
