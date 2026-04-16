Project Galgo's Whyn Lewis Auction

Drawing for Borrowed, 2026

Graphite on white paper

8 cm diameter





This small but detailed drawing was made while working out my painting “Borrowed”. I made many drawings as I worked through the composition and the feeling I wanted the painting to have, and this was the one that I liked the most.





When I was working on it I was thinking about relationships, and how we affect one another. In the final painting I chose not to let the dogs touch, because it was important to show how we remain separate from each other, that we are borrowing from one another, reflecting something rather than being held.





But in this drawing they are still very much held.



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