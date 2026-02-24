PTA May Fair Raffle 2026

About this raffle
Each ticket will have an individual number. Please keep these numbers safe until the raffle draw at approximately 1.30pm on Sunday 17th May 2026. St Marks CEP PTA Tunbridge Wells is a registered charity. No: 1037130. Any winners not present on the day will be contacted using the information provided when purchasing a maximum of 3 times. Any unclaimed prizes after this 3rd time will be forfeited.
£
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