PTA Ysgol Babanod's Skill Auction

Llanfairfechan LL33, UK
Starting bid
A certified accountant and corporate treasurer is offering 1h of their time for financial advice. You might need help with your bank account, bills, advice on saving, foreign currency for your travel abroad, or anything else related to finances. Can also help you create a budget to help you track all expense and plan for savings.
The discussion will be strictly confidential, and you do not need to share any numbers if you do not want to.
This service can be used by private individual, or small bussines.
If your child is in primary school or secondary school and is struggling with math this is how you can help him/her! 1h math tuition can help your child understand a difficult subject, or just help with homework.
This service is provided my someone with advanced studies in math, but the person is not a certified teacher.
Parent or legal gardian must be present in the room.
For best results please share in advance the subject to be discussed.
A certified electrician will be offering 1h of their time for a small electrical job. It can be adding some external lights, replacing electrical appliances, adding a socket, testing or anything else that you might need help with. If the job takes longer than 1h, additional charges will be due, and you will be informed in advance of the price.
Having troubles with your computer, or do you need help with anything IT related? Bid for 1h of the time of your IT specialist!
