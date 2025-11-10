PTA Ysgol Babanod's Skill Auction

A certified accountant and corporate treasurer is offering 1h of their time for financial advice. You might need help with your bank account, bills, advice on saving, foreign currency for your travel abroad, or anything else related to finances. Can also help you create a budget to help you track all expense and plan for savings.

The discussion will be strictly confidential, and you do not need to share any numbers if you do not want to.

This service can be used by private individual, or small bussines.