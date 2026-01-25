Exeter Synagogue

Hosted by

Exeter Synagogue

About this event

The Big Purim Game Show 2026

The Cygnet Theatre

Friars' Gate, Exeter EX2 4AZ, UK

Gold sponsor
£100

You gift could help bring Rabbi Anna Gerrard down. Thanks to our Gold Sponsors, Chris and Linda Chainey and Anna Sheinman and Chris Spreadbury - now you can join them. It includes up to 2 adults and 2 related children (just add those for £0 in 'pay what you can')

Silver sponsor
£50

Your gift could help pay for the space rental. Thanks to our first Silver Sponsors: Jane Carpenter, Sara Marshall and Wendy Kingdom - now you can join them. It includes up to 2 adult tickets (just add those for £0 in 'pay what you can')

Bronze Sponsor
£20

Your gift could help someone attend who otherwise couldn't afford it.

Adult (members)
£10
Adult (non members)
£12
Under 18s (members)
£5
Under 18s (non members)
£6
Extended early bird: Students
£5

Early bird pricing (will rise to £6 on 5th February).

Pay what you can
Pay what you can

If you aren't able to afford the above suggest amounts, choose this option and contribute what you can.

Add a donation for Exeter Synagogue

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!