HAVE IT Productions

Hosted by

HAVE IT Productions

About this event

PUSH Session

Damsel Collective

70-72 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DP, UK

Writer
£6

This session is welcome to AFAB, women+, trans & gender diverse theatre-makers.


Bring your work and we'll bring the support!

We will be in touch to get your script.

Actor
£6

This session is welcome to AFAB, women+, trans & gender diverse theatre-makers.


Bring your instincts. Push your practice. Explore new writing. Make connections.


We'll be in touch before the session to share the script with you.

Add a donation for HAVE IT Productions

£

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