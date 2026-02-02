PUSH Session

About this event
70-72 Kingsland Rd, London E2 8DP, UK
This session is welcome to AFAB, women+, trans & gender diverse theatre-makers.
Bring your work and we'll bring the support!
We will be in touch to get your script.
This session is welcome to AFAB, women+, trans & gender diverse theatre-makers.
Bring your instincts. Push your practice. Explore new writing. Make connections.
We'll be in touch before the session to share the script with you.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!