PZN Youth CIC's Silent Auction

Ideal for art lovers who enjoy visiting exhibitions on a regular basis, appreciate an ecellent cup of coffee and find a gallery shop gift irresistable. This pass gives you free unlimited entry and one free hot drink per month! You also get 10% off in the shop. Thank you Newlyn Art gallery and The Exchange! This pass is worth £25
Join Master Artisan Catherine Lucktaylor in her spacious, rural studio for a captivating Raku firing experience, followed by a traditional Cornish Cream Tea. The perfect blend of creativity, relaxation and Cornish charm.
The 2.5-hour afternoon session from 1- 3.30pm offers a wonderful opportunity to try something new.
You’ll have two bisque-fired pots each ready for you to glaze, which will then be Raku fired using this dramatic and ancient Japanese technique. While the kiln works its magic, you can sit back and enjoy freshly baked scones, jam and clotted cream - the perfect pause before unveiling your finished ceramics.
Once cooled, you’ll clean up your Raku-fired pieces and take them home the very same day as a beautiful keepsake of your Cornish adventure.
Email Catherine at [email protected] to arrange a date for your Raku Experience.
This auction is for a £25 voucher to eat at the amazing Mackeral Sky seafood bar. Thank you so mich for the donation.
Want to dry your feet after your wild swim without getting sand between your toes?
Then the bathers mini dry mat is just perfect for you to roll up, pop in your bag and whip out when it's time to get your socks back on...
With organic cotton featuring Poppy's iconic design on one side and waterproof fabric on the other this really is where practicality meets style! An elastic loop keeps it neat and tidy in your bag once you've rolled it up ready for the next adventure or simply clip to the outside of your swim bag.
Handmade by our lovely stitchers in Cornwall. Worth £21! Thank you Poppy
Fat Hen wild cookery school have donated a private 2 hour foraging walk for up to 4 people.Thank you for this amazing gift which is worth £150. See the website www.the-fat-hen.co.uk
Bring a splash of colour and a touch of charm to your kitchen with our "Bathing beauties" Organic Tea Towel.
This vibrant design captures the carefree joy of a colourful group of bathers enjoying the water, making it the perfect addition to any home that celebrates both style and sustainability.
Crafted from 100% organic cotton, this towel is soft to the touch and highly absorbent, ensuring it’s as functional as it is beautiful. Whether you're drying dishes, wiping down surfaces, or adding a pop of personality to your kitchen décor, this tea towel combines eco-friendly materials with a playful design to brighten up any space. Worth £12.95 Thank you Poppy !
The wonderful Archie Browns health food shop has donated a £20 voucher to spend in the store or cafe. Many thanks for your support
2 x guest tickets to any merlin cinema film worth £18! Many thanks to Merlin cinemas for your support
Winter walks 2025 Royal Worecester mug kindly donated by Morrab Studios
Thank you to BJ Spiegelhalters for donating this costume bracelet
Many thanks to BJ Spiegelhalters for this costume necklace worth £16.95
