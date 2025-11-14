PZN Youth CIC's Silent Auction

Raku Experience & Cornish Cream Tea for Two (worth £150)

Join Master Artisan Catherine Lucktaylor in her spacious, rural studio for a captivating Raku firing experience, followed by a traditional Cornish Cream Tea. The perfect blend of creativity, relaxation and Cornish charm.

The 2.5-hour afternoon session from 1- 3.30pm offers a wonderful opportunity to try something new.

You’ll have two bisque-fired pots each ready for you to glaze, which will then be Raku fired using this dramatic and ancient Japanese technique. While the kiln works its magic, you can sit back and enjoy freshly baked scones, jam and clotted cream - the perfect pause before unveiling your finished ceramics.

Once cooled, you’ll clean up your Raku-fired pieces and take them home the very same day as a beautiful keepsake of your Cornish adventure.

Email Catherine at [email protected] to arrange a date for your Raku Experience.



