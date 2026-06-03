Queenscourt Invitational Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Grab your finest clothes, and join us for our inaugural masquerade ball from 7pm at The Grand, Southport on Saturday 5th September 2026!
Indulge in a sparkling drinks reception upon arrival, a fantastic 3-course dinner and unforgettable entertainment whilst you dine and dance the night away.
Dress to impress … and don’t forget your mask!
Starting bid
‘Van Gogh’s Revenge’ by Artist John Charles, is JC’s satirical swipe at Just Stop Oil protesters who have over the years thrown orange soup over famous works of Art.
This is a limited-edition print (edition of 25). Printed on museum grade acid free fine art paper and comes with a certificate of authenticity.
Starting bid
Get ready for an unforgettable evening of glamour, entertainment and incredible fundraising at Strictly Queenscourt 2026.
This exclusive prize offers four VIP tickets to one of the most anticipated events in the local calendar, where brave contestants take to the dance floor alongside professional partners in support of Queenscourt Hospice.
Your party of four will enjoy a fantastic night of live entertainment and spectacular performances, while helping to raise vital funds for local hospice care.
These tickets are not available to buy and offer a truly special opportunity to experience the magic of Strictly Queenscourt from the heart of the action.
Starting bid
Get your hands on this signed shirt from Dominik Szoboszlai, the midfield maestro who wowed fans with his incredible goal in Sunday’s electrifying match against Arsenal! Known for his skill, vision, and deadly finishing, Szoboszlai’s brilliance was on full display with that unforgettable strike. Whether you’re a fan of the player, the club, or just love standout football moments, this shirt is a prized collectible.
Starting bid
Football boots signed by Roger Hunt.
Liverpool's record league goal scorer and a key forward in England's 1966 World Cup win, remains celebrated for his prolific scoring and lasting impact on football history.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!