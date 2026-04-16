Navigation Primary School PTA

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Navigation Primary School PTA

About this event

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Quiz Night

Hawarden Rd

Altrincham WA14 1NG, UK

Quiz Ticket
£5

£5 per person for entry to the quiz

Margherita Pizza
£10.50

A timeless classic with tomatoes, fior di latte and basil

Pepperoni Pizza
£12

A spicy delight topped with Italian pepperoni

Pepperoni Pizza (with sticky and sweet hot honey)
£12.50

A spicy delight topped with Italian pepperoni plus sticky and sweet hot honey

Green Dream Pizza
£12.50

A stunning vegetarian combo of broccolini, red onion, and salty feta topped with toasted pine nuts, fresh chilli and lemon zest

The Hot One Pizza
£13

Pepperoni with fiery 'nduja, given an extra hot honey kick

The Wife's Slice Pizza
£13

The wife's favourite with anchovies, red onion, feta and capers

Cheesy Garlic Bread
£9.50

Cheesy goodness with roasted garlic and fior di latte

Vegan option
£1

Any of the vegetarian options can be made using vegan cheese for an additional £1. Please add the pizza of your choosing and this vegan option to your basket and add a comment in the later box stating which pizza should be vegan.

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