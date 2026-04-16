Quiz Night

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£5 per person for entry to the quiz
A timeless classic with tomatoes, fior di latte and basil
A spicy delight topped with Italian pepperoni
A spicy delight topped with Italian pepperoni plus sticky and sweet hot honey
A stunning vegetarian combo of broccolini, red onion, and salty feta topped with toasted pine nuts, fresh chilli and lemon zest
Pepperoni with fiery 'nduja, given an extra hot honey kick
The wife's favourite with anchovies, red onion, feta and capers
Cheesy goodness with roasted garlic and fior di latte
Any of the vegetarian options can be made using vegan cheese for an additional £1. Please add the pizza of your choosing and this vegan option to your basket and add a comment in the later box stating which pizza should be vegan.
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