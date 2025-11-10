Anthony Curton Playground Fund

Hosted by

Anthony Curton Playground Fund

About this event

Race Night

6 Lynn Rd

Walton Highway, Wisbech PE14 7DF, UK

General Admission
£5

Entry and Sausage & chips (or chips) for 1 person

Horse
£5

Buy a horse in one of our races for £5, if your horse wins the race you receive £20! You don't have to attend to buy a horse!

Race Sponsor
£20

Be a Race Sponsor to help us cover the costs of our race night, your business name will appear on our facebook pages and on our Race Programs as a thank you for your support

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!