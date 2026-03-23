Race Night

Hosted by
About this event
Entrance on the Night, come and enjoy all the events of the evening.
Own one of our many horses running on the night. If your horse wins, you win a prize! You can always double down and bet on your horse on the night as well. If you can't attend we'll arrange to get any prizes to you after the event.
Help the band by owning and titling one of our race course for the evening.
Want the chance to win 10 bottles of assorted whisky and gin while supporting the band? Get your tickets in early for a chance to take home our biggest raffle prize. If you can't attend we'll arrange to get any prizes to you after the event.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!