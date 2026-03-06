Nailsea Juniors FC

Offered by

Nailsea Juniors FC

Race Night online Shop

Race 1 - Horse. (U6 & U7’s) item
Race 1 - Horse. (U6 & U7’s)
£5

Own & Name a horse for race 1

If your horse wins you win £20

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Race 1 - Jockey (U6 & U7’s) item
Race 1 - Jockey (U6 & U7’s)
£5

Be the Jockey

If you win the race you win £20

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Race 2 - Horse (U8 & U9) item
Race 2 - Horse (U8 & U9)
£5

Own & Name a horse for race 2

If your horse wins you win £20

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Race 2 - Jockey (U8&U9) item
Race 2 - Jockey (U8&U9)
£5

Be the Jockey

If you win the race you win £20

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Race 3 - Horse (U10&U11) item
Race 3 - Horse (U10&U11)
£5

Own & Name a horse for race 3

If your horse wins you win £20

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Race 3 - Jockey (U10&U11) item
Race 3 - Jockey (U10&U11)
£5

Be the Jockey

If you win the race you win £20

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Race 4 - Horse (U12) item
Race 4 - Horse (U12)
£5

Own & Name a horse for race 4

If your horse wins you win £20

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Race 4 - Jockey (U12) item
Race 4 - Jockey (U12)
£5

Be the Jockey

If you win the race you win £20

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Race 5 - Horse (U13) item
Race 5 - Horse (U13)
£5

Own & Name a horse for race 5

If your horse wins you win £20

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Race 5 - Jockey (U13) item
Race 5 - Jockey (U13)
£5

Be the Jockey

If you win the race you win £20

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Race 6 - Horse (U14) item
Race 6 - Horse (U14)
£5

Own & Name a horse for race 6

If your horse wins you win £20

0
Race 6 - Jockey (U14) item
Race 6 - Jockey (U14)
£5

Be the Jockey

If you win the race you win £20

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Race 7 - Horse (U15) item
Race 7 - Horse (U15)
£5

Own & Name a horse for race 7

If your horse wins you win £20

0
Race 7 - Jockey (U15) item
Race 7 - Jockey (U15)
£5

Be the Jockey

If you win the race you win £20

0
Race 8 - Horse (U16) item
Race 8 - Horse (U16)
£5

Own & Name a horse for race 8

If your horse wins you win £20

0
Race 8 - Jockey (U16) item
Race 8 - Jockey (U16)
£5

Be the Jockey

If you win the race you win £20

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Stable item
Stable
£20

Own a stable which contains 4 Horses.

If one of your horses wins you win £20

Max win £80

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Race Sponsorship item
Race Sponsorship
£50

Race sponsor

  • Race named after company
  • Company logo in programme
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