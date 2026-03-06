Race Night online Shop

Offered by
Own & Name a horse for race 1
If your horse wins you win £20
Be the Jockey
If you win the race you win £20
Own & Name a horse for race 2
If your horse wins you win £20
Be the Jockey
If you win the race you win £20
Own & Name a horse for race 3
If your horse wins you win £20
Be the Jockey
If you win the race you win £20
Own & Name a horse for race 4
If your horse wins you win £20
Be the Jockey
If you win the race you win £20
Own & Name a horse for race 5
If your horse wins you win £20
Be the Jockey
If you win the race you win £20
Own & Name a horse for race 6
If your horse wins you win £20
Be the Jockey
If you win the race you win £20
Own & Name a horse for race 7
If your horse wins you win £20
Be the Jockey
If you win the race you win £20
Own & Name a horse for race 8
If your horse wins you win £20
Be the Jockey
If you win the race you win £20
Own a stable which contains 4 Horses.
If one of your horses wins you win £20
Max win £80
Race sponsor
£
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