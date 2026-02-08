Rawcliffe Football Festival 26 Sponsorship

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About this event
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).
Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.
£
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