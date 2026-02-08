Rawcliffe Junior Football Club

Hosted by

Rawcliffe Junior Football Club

About this event

Rawcliffe Football Festival 26 Sponsorship

U7 Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U8 Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U9 Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U9 Girls Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U10 Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U11 Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U12 Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U12 Girls Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U13 Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U14 Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U15 Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

U16 Event Sponsor
£150

Sponsorship package includes the tournament app, social media, and on the day (including the event programme).


Please also send and good quality image of your company logo to [email protected] upon purchase.

Add a donation for Rawcliffe Junior Football Club

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