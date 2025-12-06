Rays of Hope's Black River FortyFour Miles Auction

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A signature set from the FortyFour Miles Collection, Black River
Starting bid
An elegant timeless set from the FortyFour Miles Collection, Black River
Starting bid
A signature swirl from the FortyFour Miles Collection, Black River
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The delicate glass bead earrings from the FortyFour Miles Collection, Black River
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Sourced from local sea glass, this is a piece of local history from the FortyFour Miles Collection, Black River
Starting bid
A signature set from the FortyFour Miles Collection with local Black River sea glass
Starting bid
Beautiful Sterling Silver Earrings piece from the FortyFour Miles Collection , Black River
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