Hosted by

Hope Davis

About this event

Sales closed

Rays of Hope's Black River FortyFour Miles Auction

Pick-up location

To be arranged

Ring & Earrings item
Ring & Earrings item
Ring & Earrings
£40

Starting bid

A signature set from the FortyFour Miles Collection, Black River

Fresh Water Pearls Set item
Fresh Water Pearls Set item
Fresh Water Pearls Set
£45

Starting bid

An elegant timeless set from the FortyFour Miles Collection, Black River

Swirl item
Swirl item
Swirl
£30

Starting bid

A signature swirl from the FortyFour Miles Collection, Black River

Glass Bead Earrings item
Glass Bead Earrings item
Glass Bead Earrings
£30

Starting bid

The delicate glass bead earrings from the FortyFour Miles Collection, Black River

Sea Glass Green Ring item
Sea Glass Green Ring item
Sea Glass Green Ring
£20

Starting bid

Sourced from local sea glass, this is a piece of local history from the FortyFour Miles Collection, Black River

Sea Glass Brown Set item
Sea Glass Brown Set item
Sea Glass Brown Set
£75

Starting bid

A signature set from the FortyFour Miles Collection with local Black River sea glass

Sterling Sliver Earrings item
Sterling Sliver Earrings item
Sterling Sliver Earrings
£80

Starting bid

Beautiful Sterling Silver Earrings piece from the FortyFour Miles Collection , Black River

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