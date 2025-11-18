KING'S CROSS ACADEMY PARENT TEACHERS ASSOCIATION

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KING'S CROSS ACADEMY PARENT TEACHERS ASSOCIATION

About the memberships

Regular giving to TeamKCA

£5 monthly membership
£5

Renews monthly

Donate £5 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.

£10 monthly membership
£10

Renews monthly

Donate £10 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.

£20 monthly membership
£20

Renews monthly

Donate £20 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.

£30 monthly membership
£30

Renews monthly

Donate £30 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.

£40 monthly membership
£40

Renews monthly

Donate £10 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.

£50 monthly membership
£50

Renews monthly

Donate £50 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.

Custom amount
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Donate a custom amount per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.

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