Regular giving to TeamKCA

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Donate £5 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.
Renews monthly
Donate £10 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.
Renews monthly
Donate £20 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.
Renews monthly
Donate £30 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.
Renews monthly
Donate £10 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.
Renews monthly
Donate £50 per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.
Renews monthly
Donate a custom amount per month to the KCA PTA which goes directly to the school to support equity of access to opportunities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!