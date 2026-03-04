The Mint House

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The Mint House

About this event

Restorative Approaches Training - Oxfordshire Homelessness Alliance (2-day 15 & 21 April)

Osney Ln

Oxford OX1 1NJ, UK

2-Day Restorative Training - Connection Support
Free

Booking for both Wednesday the 15th and Tuesday the 21st of April

2-Day Restorative Training - Aspire
Free

Booking for both Wednesday the 15th and Tuesday the 21st of April

2-Day Restorative Training - the Porch
Free

Booking for both Wednesday the 15th and Tuesday the 21st of April

2-Day Restorative Training - Other Org
Free

Booking for both Wednesday the 15th and Tuesday the 21st of April

2-Day Restorative Training - Gatehouse
Free

Booking for both Wednesday the 15th and Tuesday the 21st of April

2-Day Restorative Training - LEAF
Free

Booking for both Wednesday the 15th and Tuesday the 21st of April

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