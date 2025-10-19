🎭 THE ROSHE QUIZ NIGHT! 🎭

In aid of the ROSHE BIG SHOW FUND





📅 Saturday 15th November

📍 Felbridge Village Hall

🕢 7:30pm start (doors open 7:00pm)





Get ready for a night packed with laughter, head-scratching questions, and a bit of friendly chaos! Think you know your pop culture from your pop songs? Your ballet from your biscuits? Gather your dream team and join us for a quiz that’s as entertaining as it is unpredictable!





💷 £5 per person — in Teams up to 6.

🍷 Bring your own tipples and nibbles.

🎟 Plus, there’ll be an exciting raffle with prizes worth winning — and probably a few you’ll win just for the laugh!





Come along for a brilliant evening of fun, fundraising, and a few questionable dance-themed team names.





Let’s see who will Roshe to victory!





Buy just your ticket or pay for the Team, up to you. It does not matter if there are just 3 or 4 in a Team. Just no more than 6!





All proceeds go towards supporting our amazing Big Show Fund.