Rotary Club of Turton

Hosted by

Rotary Club of Turton

About this event

Rotary Club of Turton's Fundraising Gala for Lewis Rimmer & Family.

Last Drop Village Hotel and Spa

Hospital Rd, Bromley Cross, Bolton BL7 9PZ, UK

VIP Tickets
£125

VIP Front Row seating, Welcome Drink and Promo Bag, 3-course Meal Musical and Comedy Entertainment. Tables of 10 available

Premium Tickets
£100

Premium 2nd row seating, Promo bag, 3-course meal, Comedy and Musical Entertainment. Tables of 10 available.

General Tickets
£85

General seating, 3-course meal, Musical and Comedy Entertainment

Rotarians
£50

Turton Rotary Club members , Friends of Turton Rotary plus one guest only.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!