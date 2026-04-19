Rotary Club of Turton's Fundraising Gala for Lewis Rimmer & Family.

About this event
Hospital Rd, Bromley Cross, Bolton BL7 9PZ, UK
VIP Front Row seating, Welcome Drink and Promo Bag, 3-course Meal Musical and Comedy Entertainment. Tables of 10 available
Premium 2nd row seating, Promo bag, 3-course meal, Comedy and Musical Entertainment. Tables of 10 available.
General seating, 3-course meal, Musical and Comedy Entertainment
Turton Rotary Club members , Friends of Turton Rotary plus one guest only.
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