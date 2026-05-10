Hosted by

Rotary Club of Turton

About this event

Rotary Club of Turton's Auction

Nigel Artingstall British-Wildlife Artist, Original Painting
£200

Starting bid

Original Paintings

Nigel is widely considered to be one of Britain's foremost wildlife artists.

Last Drop Village Hotel Gym Membership
£250

Starting bid

1 year Membership for The Last Drop Village Hotel and Spa Gym. Worth £655

Last Drop Hotel Overnight Stay
£185

Starting bid

Last Drop Village Hotel and Spa overnight stay, includes Welcome plate and fruit bowl, Breakfast, 25 minute Spa treatment, £50 Dining Credit, Drinks between 6pm-10pm Use of Spa, Flip flops to take home, Use of bathrobe throughout the hotel Worth £460

Welbeing Farm Jingle Barn Rock Christmas Party Tickets
£50

Starting bid

Experience one of their NOTORIOUS Christmas parties this December! Where the food & drinks are flowing and the atmosphere is electric. Worth £130

Newborn Photo Art or Family Portrait
£150

Starting bid

Timeless, natural artwork for your home, either a calm, baby-led newborn session or a Family Portrait sitting with Hannah, Newborn Photo Art. "Treasured moments captured Forever"

Peter Kay Books & CD's
£50

Starting bid

Genuine Autographed Peter Kay Books and Car Share CD's 1&2

Garden Voucher
£80

Starting bid

GreenBrooks Grounds and Property Maintainance offering a Garden Tidy Voucher to the value of £200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!