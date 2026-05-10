Rotary Club of Turton's Auction

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Original Paintings
Nigel is widely considered to be one of Britain's foremost wildlife artists.
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1 year Membership for The Last Drop Village Hotel and Spa Gym. Worth £655
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Last Drop Village Hotel and Spa overnight stay, includes Welcome plate and fruit bowl, Breakfast, 25 minute Spa treatment, £50 Dining Credit, Drinks between 6pm-10pm Use of Spa, Flip flops to take home, Use of bathrobe throughout the hotel Worth £460
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Experience one of their NOTORIOUS Christmas parties this December! Where the food & drinks are flowing and the atmosphere is electric. Worth £130
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Timeless, natural artwork for your home, either a calm, baby-led newborn session or a Family Portrait sitting with Hannah, Newborn Photo Art. "Treasured moments captured Forever"
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Genuine Autographed Peter Kay Books and Car Share CD's 1&2
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GreenBrooks Grounds and Property Maintainance offering a Garden Tidy Voucher to the value of £200
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