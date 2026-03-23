GlassGiving Shop - supporting Rotary E-Club of Innovation

About this shop
1 1/2" by 1"
On metal chain
1" by1"
Synthetic and metal chain 18"
1" by 1 1/2"
18" synthetic ad metal chain
Transparent blue and white base glass changes tint with the colour it is worn on. raised pink and purple cabuchon "pebbles".
2" by 1 1/4".
20" metal chain
Scenery mosaic.
4cm by 3cm
Synthetic and metal chain
3cm by 3cm
18"chain metal
4cm by 4cm
20" metal chain
3cm by 2.5 cm
18" synthetic and metal chain-
3cm by 2cm
18"synthetic and metal chain.
4cm by 2.5cm
Metal chain 20"
3cm by 3.5cm
20" metal chain
Blue/purple dichroic tint base is transparent.Blue green dichroic bar is designed to change colour depending on the angle of view. This pendant truly will never look the same from moment to moment.
3.5cm by 2.5cm .20" metal chain
3.5cm by 3cm
18"synthetic and metal chain
3.5cm by 2.5cm
18" Synthetic and metal chain.
4 cm by 2.5cm
synthetic and metal chain 18"
3.5cm by 2cm
Synthetic and metal chain 18"
1" by1"
18 "synthetic and metal chain
Dichroic inset changes colour with angle of light.
3.5cm by 3 cm
18" synthetic and metal chain
4cm by 2cm
18" synthetic and metal chain
This pay point is for items specially designed for the buyer . Contact us for details of how to have jewellery designed just for you.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!