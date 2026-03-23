Rotary E-Club of Innovation

Offered by

Rotary E-Club of Innovation

About this shop

GlassGiving Shop - supporting Rotary E-Club of Innovation

Africa item
Africa item
Africa item
Africa
£13

1 1/2" by 1"

On metal chain


Algiers item
Algiers item
Algiers
£13

1" by1"

Synthetic and metal chain 18"


Dottie item
Dottie item
Dottie
£13

1" by 1 1/2"

18" synthetic ad metal chain

Pebbles item
Pebbles item
Pebbles item
Pebbles
£13

Transparent blue and white base glass changes tint with the colour it is worn on. raised pink and purple cabuchon "pebbles".

2" by 1 1/4".

20" metal chain


O'er Hill and Dale item
O'er Hill and Dale item
O'er Hill and Dale
£13

Scenery mosaic.

4cm by 3cm

Synthetic and metal chain

Surf wave item
Surf wave item
Surf wave item
Surf wave
£13

3cm by 3cm

18"chain metal

Waterfall item
Waterfall item
Waterfall
£13

4cm by 4cm

20" metal chain

Picasso item
Picasso item
Picasso item
Picasso
£13

3cm by 2.5 cm

18" synthetic and metal chain-

Starlight item
Starlight item
Starlight
£13

3cm by 2cm

18"synthetic and metal chain.

Sahara item
Sahara item
Sahara item
Sahara
£13

4cm by 2.5cm

Metal chain 20"

Cezanne item
Cezanne item
Cezanne
£13

3cm by 3.5cm

20" metal chain

Blue on Blue item
Blue on Blue item
Blue on Blue item
Blue on Blue
£13

Blue/purple dichroic tint base is transparent.Blue green dichroic bar is designed to change colour depending on the angle of view. This pendant truly will never look the same from moment to moment.

3.5cm by 2.5cm .20" metal chain

Sunset item
Sunset item
Sunset item
Sunset
£13

3.5cm by 3cm

18"synthetic and metal chain

Silver Clouds item
Silver Clouds item
Silver Clouds
£13

3.5cm by 2.5cm

18" Synthetic and metal chain.

Saturn item
Saturn item
Saturn item
Saturn
£13

4 cm by 2.5cm

synthetic and metal chain 18"


Castle on the Hill item
Castle on the Hill item
Castle on the Hill item
Castle on the Hill
£13

3.5cm by 2cm

Synthetic and metal chain 18"

Carol item
Carol item
Carol
£13

1" by1"

18 "synthetic and metal chain

Pretty Pink item
Pretty Pink item
Pretty Pink
£13

Dichroic inset changes colour with angle of light.

3.5cm by 3 cm

18" synthetic and metal chain

Jade item
Jade item
Jade
£13

4cm by 2cm

18" synthetic and metal chain

Special commissions -pre order only item
Special commissions -pre order only
Pay what you can

This pay point is for items specially designed for the buyer . Contact us for details of how to have jewellery designed just for you.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!