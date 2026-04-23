Rowner raver tots disco

🎉 We listened… and we delivered! 🎉





After hearing your feedback, we are proud to present something truly special for our youngest partygoers…





✨ Rowner Tots Disco – A rave for little legends! ✨





Join us for a fun, safe, and lively disco designed especially for children aged 2–6 years. This exciting session is packed with colour, music, and energy giving your little ones their very own rave experience in a welcoming and age-appropriate environment.





💡 What to expect:

• Glow sticks included with every ticket 🌟

• Bubbles, dancing, and non-stop fun 🫧💃

• Bright lights and a vibrant party atmosphere 🎶

• Smiles, laughter, and unforgettable memories





🎨 Extras:

• UV glow face paints available for just £1





🎟 Ticket Information:

• £1.50 prepaid ticket (includes a glow stick)

• £2 on the door (includes a glow stick)





📅 Date: Saturday 16th May

⏰ Time: 3:30pm – 5:00pm

📍 Location: Nimrod Community Centre, Rowner, Gosport





👨‍👩‍👧 Important: Parents/carers must stay with their children throughout the event.



