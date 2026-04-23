Rowner raver tots disco

About this event
🎉 We listened… and we delivered! 🎉
After hearing your feedback, we are proud to present something truly special for our youngest partygoers…
✨ Rowner Tots Disco – A rave for little legends! ✨
Join us for a fun, safe, and lively disco designed especially for children aged 2–6 years. This exciting session is packed with colour, music, and energy giving your little ones their very own rave experience in a welcoming and age-appropriate environment.
💡 What to expect:
• Glow sticks included with every ticket 🌟
• Bubbles, dancing, and non-stop fun 🫧💃
• Bright lights and a vibrant party atmosphere 🎶
• Smiles, laughter, and unforgettable memories
🎨 Extras:
• UV glow face paints available for just £1
🎟 Ticket Information:
• £1.50 prepaid ticket (includes a glow stick)
• £2 on the door (includes a glow stick)
📅 Date: Saturday 16th May
⏰ Time: 3:30pm – 5:00pm
📍 Location: Nimrod Community Centre, Rowner, Gosport
👨👩👧 Important: Parents/carers must stay with their children throughout the event.
£
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