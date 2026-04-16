Royal Academy of Culinary Arts’ Adopt a School Trust's Pre-Auction

, the birthplace of Queen Victoria and a home to the Royal Family for over 300 years. Explore the magnificent King’s and Queen’s State Apartments and the world-famous Sunken Garden.

Your experience includes entry for four to

Following your tour, you will be hosted at

, an 18th-century architectural masterpiece originally commissioned by Queen Anne. Recently restored to its full Baroque glory by award-winning caterers

, it offers a dining atmosphere unlike any other in the city.