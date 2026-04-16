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Royal Academy of Culinary Arts’ Adopt a School Trust

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Royal Academy of Culinary Arts’ Adopt a School Trust's Pre-Auction

A Royal Rendezvous: Kensington Palace Visit & Afternoon Tea item
A Royal Rendezvous: Kensington Palace Visit & Afternoon Tea
£100

Starting bid

Walk in the footsteps of royalty and indulge in London’s most elegant tradition. This exclusive package invites you and three guests to the heart of the Royal Borough for a day of history, heritage, and high tea.


  • The Palace: Your experience includes entry for four to Kensington Palace, the birthplace of Queen Victoria and a home to the Royal Family for over 300 years. Explore the magnificent King’s and Queen’s State Apartments and the world-famous Sunken Garden.
  • The Dining: Following your tour, you will be hosted at The Orangery, an 18th-century architectural masterpiece originally commissioned by Queen Anne. Recently restored to its full Baroque glory by award-winning caterers CH&CO, it offers a dining atmosphere unlike any other in the city.
  • The Menu: Enjoy a traditional tiered Afternoon Tea featuring artisan finger sandwiches, freshly baked orange-scented scones with Cornish clotted cream, and a selection of exquisite pastries inspired by the palace’s history (including the signature Victoria Sponge).

With thanks to CH&Co

A Royal Day Out: Hampton Court Palace & Refreshments item
A Royal Day Out: Hampton Court Palace & Refreshments
£100

Starting bid

Step into the drama of 500 years of royal history with a full-day experience for four people at the world-famous Hampton Court Palace. This isn't just a walk through a museum; it is an immersive journey through the sprawling corridors of Tudor power and the opulent State Apartments of the Stuart monarchs.

  • The Tudor Palace: Walk through the breath-taking Great Hall, under the same vaulted ceilings where Henry VIII dined in state, and explore the Haunted Gallery, said to be visited by the ghost of Catherine Howard.
  • The King’s Kitchens: Experience the heat of the Tudor Kitchens, the largest surviving Renaissance food-production complex in Europe, once capable of serving 1,200 meals a day.
  • The Great Maze & Gardens: Test your wits in the world’s oldest hedge maze and wander through 60 acres of world-class formal gardens, including the stunning Great Fountain Garden and the 250-year-old Great Vine.
  • The Baroque Palace: Transition from the medieval to the magnificent as you explore the elegant William III State Apartments, designed by Sir Christopher Wren to rival the grandeur of Versailles.

With thanks to CH&Co

Martini Masterclass with Ago Perrone at The Connaught item
Martini Masterclass with Ago Perrone at The Connaught
£600

Starting bid

Elevate your cocktail game to legendary heights with this once-in-a-lifetime private experience. This is not just a lesson; it is a journey into the soul of the world’s most iconic drink, guided by the "Maestro" himself.

You and three guests will step behind the scenes of the world-famous Connaught Bar for a private Martini Masterclass led by Ago Perrone. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the drinks industry, Ago’s artistry has helped the Connaught Bar consistently secure its place at the top of the World’s 50 Best Bars list.

Under his expert mentorship, you will:

  • Discover the Craft: Learn the secrets behind the Connaught’s signature table-side martini service.
  • Refine Your Palate: Explore the nuances of vermouths, bitters, and the precise chemistry of the perfect pour.
  • The Personal Touch: Master the "long pour" technique and the art of storytelling through mixology.

With thanks to Sandeep Bhalla, Managing Director, The Connaught

The Hundred Hills 10th Anniversary Decadence Case item
The Hundred Hills 10th Anniversary Decadence Case
£200

Starting bid

The 10th Anniversary Case from Hundred Hills, an acclaimed, family-run winery in the Oxfordshire Chilterns, specialising in low-yielding, high-quality, terroir-driven English sparkling wines.  Case includes Preamble No.2 2021, Blanc de Blancs 2020, Zero Dosage 2018, Illustration No.1 2018, First Edition 2018 and Signature Rosé 2018.


With thanks to Wendy Bartlett MBE, BM Caterers

A Southeast Asian Culinary Journey for Four item
A Southeast Asian Culinary Journey for Four
£250

Starting bid

Experience the pinnacle of Singaporean-inspired fine dining with an exclusive Tasting Menu and Wine Pairing for Four at the award-winning Straits Kitchen, located within the luxurious Pan Pacific London.


Guided by the expertise of Executive Chef Adam Bateman, Straits Kitchen brings the vibrant, multicultural flavours of Singapore to the heart of the City. This isn't just a dinner; it’s a curated sensory experience where traditional Southeast Asian techniques meet the finest British ingredients.

  • Signature Tasting Menu: A multi-course journey designed to showcase the bold spices and delicate textures of the Straits.
  • Expert Wine Pairings: Each course is thoughtfully complemented by a premium wine selection, hand-picked by the sommelier to enhance the unique flavour profiles of the menu.
  • Luxury Ambiance: Enjoy the sophisticated, floor-to-ceiling glass interiors of the Pan Pacific, offering a chic and vibrant atmosphere for an unforgettable evening with friends or family.

With thanks to The Pan Pacific Hotel

Chocolate Foundations 2 Day Workshop item
Chocolate Foundations 2 Day Workshop
£500

Starting bid

This is not a casual baking class or a hobbyist's afternoon—this is an intensive, professional-grade technical workshop designed for those ready to transition from enthusiast to expert. Whether you are an aspiring pastry chef, looking to launch your own confectionery business, or a professional seeking to formalize your technical skills, this course provides the rigorous training required to work with chocolate at a commercial standard.

Hosted at the prestigious Banbury Chocolate Academy (UK), this two-day immersive experience focuses on the science, chemistry, and precision behind world-class chocolate work.

  • Hands-on Masterclass: Learn professional techniques for creating exquisite, high-shine chocolates and delicate fillings.
  • The Secrets of the Trade: Gain insight into the world-class precision and artistry that Pan Pacific is famous for.
  • Tastings & Treats: Sample a variety of premium single-origin chocolates and take home your own handmade creations to impress your friends (or keep all to yourself!).

With thanks to Julie Sharp and Mark Tilling

The Ultimate Getaway: A Luxury Escape to Eckington Manor item
The Ultimate Getaway: A Luxury Escape to Eckington Manor
£700

Starting bid

Escape to the heart of the Worcestershire countryside for a quintessential British retreat. Eckington Manor is a hidden gem where award-winning food, luxury accommodation, and professional culinary education meet on a working farm.

This comprehensive package offers two guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the "field-to-fork" philosophy that has made this boutique hotel a destination for foodies nationwide.

  • A Luxurious Stay: One night in a Deluxe Double Room, where historic charm meets sleek, contemporary design.
  • The Perfect Welcome: A chilled Bottle of Champagne awaiting you in your room upon arrival.
  • A Culinary Odyssey: A signature Tasting Menu Dinner for two, featuring the finest local ingredients, perfectly complemented by a guided Wine Flight.
  • Hands-on Learning: A Cookery Course of your choice for two guests. Whether you want to master the art of bread making, perfect your pastry, or learn the secrets of AGA cooking, their world-class tutors will guide you.
  • The Full Manor Breakfast: Wake up to a traditional Full English Breakfast before you depart.

With thanks to Judy Gardner, Eckington Manor

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