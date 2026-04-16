Royal Academy of Culinary Arts’ Adopt a School Trust's Pre-Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Walk in the footsteps of royalty and indulge in London’s most elegant tradition. This exclusive package invites you and three guests to the heart of the Royal Borough for a day of history, heritage, and high tea.
With thanks to CH&Co
Starting bid
Step into the drama of 500 years of royal history with a full-day experience for four people at the world-famous Hampton Court Palace. This isn't just a walk through a museum; it is an immersive journey through the sprawling corridors of Tudor power and the opulent State Apartments of the Stuart monarchs.
With thanks to CH&Co
Starting bid
Elevate your cocktail game to legendary heights with this once-in-a-lifetime private experience. This is not just a lesson; it is a journey into the soul of the world’s most iconic drink, guided by the "Maestro" himself.
You and three guests will step behind the scenes of the world-famous Connaught Bar for a private Martini Masterclass led by Ago Perrone. Widely regarded as one of the most influential figures in the drinks industry, Ago’s artistry has helped the Connaught Bar consistently secure its place at the top of the World’s 50 Best Bars list.
Under his expert mentorship, you will:
With thanks to Sandeep Bhalla, Managing Director, The Connaught
Starting bid
The 10th Anniversary Case from Hundred Hills, an acclaimed, family-run winery in the Oxfordshire Chilterns, specialising in low-yielding, high-quality, terroir-driven English sparkling wines. Case includes Preamble No.2 2021, Blanc de Blancs 2020, Zero Dosage 2018, Illustration No.1 2018, First Edition 2018 and Signature Rosé 2018.
With thanks to Wendy Bartlett MBE, BM Caterers
Starting bid
Experience the pinnacle of Singaporean-inspired fine dining with an exclusive Tasting Menu and Wine Pairing for Four at the award-winning Straits Kitchen, located within the luxurious Pan Pacific London.
Guided by the expertise of Executive Chef Adam Bateman, Straits Kitchen brings the vibrant, multicultural flavours of Singapore to the heart of the City. This isn't just a dinner; it’s a curated sensory experience where traditional Southeast Asian techniques meet the finest British ingredients.
With thanks to The Pan Pacific Hotel
Starting bid
This is not a casual baking class or a hobbyist's afternoon—this is an intensive, professional-grade technical workshop designed for those ready to transition from enthusiast to expert. Whether you are an aspiring pastry chef, looking to launch your own confectionery business, or a professional seeking to formalize your technical skills, this course provides the rigorous training required to work with chocolate at a commercial standard.
Hosted at the prestigious Banbury Chocolate Academy (UK), this two-day immersive experience focuses on the science, chemistry, and precision behind world-class chocolate work.
With thanks to Julie Sharp and Mark Tilling
Starting bid
Escape to the heart of the Worcestershire countryside for a quintessential British retreat. Eckington Manor is a hidden gem where award-winning food, luxury accommodation, and professional culinary education meet on a working farm.
This comprehensive package offers two guests the opportunity to fully immerse themselves in the "field-to-fork" philosophy that has made this boutique hotel a destination for foodies nationwide.
With thanks to Judy Gardner, Eckington Manor
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!