Royal Marines Assocation - City of London Branch's Silent Auction (Zeebrugge Remembrance)

Enjoy a two night stay for two poeple sharing in any Z hotel within the UK including breakfast. Subject to availablity and excludes New Years Eve. To be used by April 2027.
This is an exciting opportunity for anyone interested in shooting game. We are delighted to have been gifted two pegs from Howes Sporting who are offering a 400 bird day in September/October 2026 at a shoot in Plumbers Plain West Sussex. The face value of each peg is £1,800. This includes Circa five drives and hospitality.
This is a great opportunity to gather a group of friends or use as a family celebration. Sue will host you, cook a three course meal with wine, cheese and port. New Eltham. She will even collect you from the nearest train station. What a great prize!!
Tour one of the only places in the UK where you can see the entire process of making Gin. Donated by Copper Rivet in Chatham. The voucher is for two people.
Tour one of the leading distilleries in the English Whisky movement, making what many consider the very best distillate.
We’ll show you the history of our amazing building and business, guide you through our unique process, which at every step is dedicated to making our signature smooth, easy drinking whiskies, packed full of natural fruit flavours.
You’ll then you can enjoy a complimentary tasting of Son of a Gun and Masthouse Whisky, plus a neat whisky or whisky and mixer of your choice.
Value of Voucher: £25pp, duration 1 hour
. When: Saturday: 12 pm & 3 pm
To book a tour, please contact the distillery and select the date and time you would like to visit www.copperrivetdistillery.com
1.5ltr Magnum (year 2000) vintage port with authenticity certificate. There were only 75 bottles commissioned to mark the 75th anniversary of the RMA. This is bottle 12/75
Attend a professional photoshoot with award winning photographer Les Lockwood at his studio in Crayford Kent. This could be for a family, pet, couple or baby portrait. Normal value for this would be £500
