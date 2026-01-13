Royal Marines Assocation - City of London Branch's Silent Auction (Zeebrugge Remembrance)

Tour one of the leading distilleries in the English Whisky movement, making what many consider the very best distillate.

We’ll show you the history of our amazing building and business, guide you through our unique process, which at every step is dedicated to making our signature smooth, easy drinking whiskies, packed full of natural fruit flavours.

You’ll then you can enjoy a complimentary tasting of Son of a Gun and Masthouse Whisky, plus a neat whisky or whisky and mixer of your choice.

Value of Voucher: £25pp, duration 1 hour

. When: Saturday: 12 pm & 3 pm

To book a tour, please contact the distillery and select the date and time you would like to visit www.copperrivetdistillery.com