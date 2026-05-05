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St Thomas of Canterbury and the English Martyrs

About this event

ET by Royston Movie Festival

Melbourn Rd

Royston SG8 7DB, UK

General Admission Ticket - Early Bird
£12
Available until Jul 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Admit 1 adult.

VIP Admission Ticket - Early Bird
£18
Available until Jul 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Priority entry, reserved seating, drinks, and popcorn!
Admit 1 adult.

Child Tickets Ticket - Early Bird
£8
Available until Jul 31

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Admit 1 child under age 13.

Family Ticket
£40
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Popcorn and drink for the little ones.
Admit 2 Adults and 2 children under 13.

VIP Ticket
£20

Priority entry, reserved seating, drinks, and popcorn!
Admits 1 adult.

General Admission Ticket
£15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Admit 1 adult.

Child Tickets Ticket
£12

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Admit 1 child under age 13.

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