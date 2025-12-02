RSPCA Isle of Wight Pet Store

T-Touch harnesses are manufactured here in the UK and are made from colour fast nylon webbing. These harnesses are used by the staff here at The RSPCA Isle of Wight Branch.



The fasteners on both sides of the neck and either side of the barrel enable you to put the harness on your dog without having to put it on or pull it off over your dog's head, or lift a leg. The fasteners are shaped to fit the contours of your dog's body making them more comfortable than a standard flat plastic clip.



If you or your dog are not happy with the harness for any reason, we refund the cost of the harness in full provided the harness is returned in perfect condition.



If you are purchasing this harness for puppies we recommend purchasing a narrow lead with a small clip and attaching it to the back double D rings rather than using the front ring and back rings together.



Suitable for :- some puppies, toy and small breed types including Papillons and small Terriers



Extra Small

Neck 27cm - 33cm Body Piece 34cm - 48cm ---- small and toy dogs



Small

Neck 33cm - 43cm Body Piece 38cm - 54cm ---- small Terriers