RSPCA Isle of Wight Pet Store

The tough, durable Plush Animal Dog Toy has a super-soft plush exterior with a robust construction. These toys satisfy dogs' natural urge to chew. Gentle on paws and mouths, they have a multi-textured surface with a rubber body and rope that soothe and massage the teeth and gums. There is also an internal squeaker for auditory stimulation and extra sensory fun! 40cm
The Smart Choice Treat-Dispensing Cat Jingle Toy is a fun, interactive and mentally stimulating design that encourages felines to forage for their food. Slowing down food intake, the jingle Toy dispenses treats at the tap of a paw with a fun wobble action. Available in three assorted colours; blue, purple and green. 9cm x 6 cm x 6cm
Satisfying cats' natural predatory and hunting instincts, the World of Pets Cat Teaser is a natural design enriched with catnip provide excitement and encourage exercise. With assorted designs, including a bird, feather and mouse, the World of Pets Cat Teaser is suitable for all cats, from kittens to seniors, helps owners bond with their beloved feline friends. 40cm
This pet Deshedding Grooming Glove is ideal for brushing away loose fur, debris and detangling hair. Ideal for dogs and cats, the Deshedding Grooming Glove is quick, gentle and effective. Available in Dark Blue/Black & Light Blue/Black and has an adjustable velcro wrist strap.
The TidyZ Premium Poop Bags are made with durable tie handles for quick and easy dog waste disposal. They are Extra Strong, have tie handles and are lemon scented to mask any unpleasant odours
2 pack Pride and Groom Spot on for Cats. Repels fleas and ticks on cats and kittens from 12 weeks. Easy to apply directly to cat's skin, typically on the back of the neck and under the armpit, Spot On for Cats helps to prevent infestations on feline friends. Provides protection fr up to four weeks. (active ingredients: Geroaniol 0.72% w/w)
2 pack Pride and Groom Spot on for Dogs. Repels fleas and ticks on dogs and puppies providing protection for up to 4 weeks (active ingredients: Geroaniol 0.72% w/w)
Three stimulating designs including a boomerang, Ring & Y-Shape eco-friendly bamboo fibre and PP construction. They massage and soothe the gums, cleaning the teeth by reducing plaque and tartar build-up to promote dental hygiene and support oral health. Ideal for interactive play, such as throw-and-fetch or tug-and-pull, encouraging physical exercise and promoting mental stimulation - Long-Lasting. Material: Bamboo Fibre (30%), PP (70%)
T-Touch harnesses are manufactured here in the UK and are made from colour fast nylon webbing. These harnesses are used by the staff here at The RSPCA Isle of Wight Branch.
The fasteners on both sides of the neck and either side of the barrel enable you to put the harness on your dog without having to put it on or pull it off over your dog's head, or lift a leg. The fasteners are shaped to fit the contours of your dog's body making them more comfortable than a standard flat plastic clip.
If you or your dog are not happy with the harness for any reason, we refund the cost of the harness in full provided the harness is returned in perfect condition.
If you are purchasing this harness for puppies we recommend purchasing a narrow lead with a small clip and attaching it to the back double D rings rather than using the front ring and back rings together.
Suitable for :- some puppies, toy and small breed types including Papillons and small Terriers
Extra Small
Neck 27cm - 33cm Body Piece 34cm - 48cm ---- small and toy dogs
Small
Neck 33cm - 43cm Body Piece 38cm - 54cm ---- small Terriers
Suitable for :- larger Terriers, Spaniels, young Labradors, young Pointers, small Collies etc.

Medium

Neck 40cm - 60cm Body Piece 48cm - 71cm
The fasteners on both sides of the neck and either side of the barrel enable you to put the harness on your dog without having to put it on or pull it off over your dog's head, or lift a leg. The fasteners are shaped to fit the contours of your dog's body making them more comfortable than a standard flat plastic clip.
If you or your dog are not happy with the harness for any reason, we refund the cost of the harness in full provided the harness is returned in perfect condition.
If you are purchasing this harness for puppies we recommend purchasing a narrow lead with a small clip and attaching it to the back double D rings rather than using the front ring and back rings together.
Suitable for :- larger Terriers, Spaniels, young Labradors, young Pointers, small Collies etc.
Medium
Neck 40cm - 60cm Body Piece 48cm - 71cm
T-Touch harnesses are manufactured here in the UK and are made from colour fast nylon webbing. These harnesses are used by the staff here at The RSPCA Isle of Wight Branch.
The fasteners on both sides of the neck and either side of the barrel enable you to put the harness on your dog without having to put it on or pull it off over your dog's head, or lift a leg. The fasteners are shaped to fit the contours of your dog's body making them more comfortable than a standard flat plastic clip.
If you or your dog are not happy with the harness for any reason, we refund the cost of the harness in full provided the harness is returned in perfect condition.
If you are purchasing this harness for puppies we recommend purchasing a narrow lead with a small clip and attaching it to the back double D rings rather than using the front ring and back rings together.
Suitable for :- Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Labradors, Greyhounds and some Giant Breeds
Large
Neck 50cm - 70cm Body Piece 63cm - 99cm --- Staffordshire Bull Terriers, EBTs, Springers
Large x-back piece
Neck 50cm - 70cm Body Piece 63cm - 99cm --- Labradors, Pointers, Greyhounds
Extra-large
Neck 57cm - 87cm Body Piece 63cm - 99cm Maremmas, Burnese Mountain Dogs
