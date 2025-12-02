RSPCA Isle of Wight

Offered by

RSPCA Isle of Wight

About this shop

RSPCA Isle of Wight Pet Store

Smart Choice Tough Squeaky Plush Gorilla item
Smart Choice Tough Squeaky Plush Gorilla item
Smart Choice Tough Squeaky Plush Gorilla
£8.99

The tough, durable Plush Animal Dog Toy has a super-soft plush exterior with a robust construction. These toys satisfy dogs' natural urge to chew. Gentle on paws and mouths, they have a multi-textured surface with a rubber body and rope that soothe and massage the teeth and gums. There is also an internal squeaker for auditory stimulation and extra sensory fun! 40cm

Smart Choice Tough Squeaky Plush Rhino item
Smart Choice Tough Squeaky Plush Rhino item
Smart Choice Tough Squeaky Plush Rhino
£8.99

The tough, durable Plush Animal Dog Toy has a super-soft plush exterior with a robust construction. These toys satisfy dogs' natural urge to chew. Gentle on paws and mouths, they have a multi-textured surface with a rubber body and rope that soothe and massage the teeth and gums. There is also an internal squeaker for auditory stimulation and extra sensory fun! 40cm

Smart Choice Treat Dispensing Jingle Cat Toy item
Smart Choice Treat Dispensing Jingle Cat Toy
£4.95

The Smart Choice Treat-Dispensing Cat Jingle Toy is a fun, interactive and mentally stimulating design that encourages felines to forage for their food. Slowing down food intake, the jingle Toy dispenses treats at the tap of a paw with a fun wobble action. Available in three assorted colours; blue, purple and green. 9cm x 6 cm x 6cm

World of Pets Catnip Natural Cat Teaser item
World of Pets Catnip Natural Cat Teaser item
World of Pets Catnip Natural Cat Teaser
£4.99

Satisfying cats' natural predatory and hunting instincts, the World of Pets Cat Teaser is a natural design enriched with catnip provide excitement and encourage exercise. With assorted designs, including a bird, feather and mouse, the World of Pets Cat Teaser is suitable for all cats, from kittens to seniors, helps owners bond with their beloved feline friends. 40cm

Smart Choice Pet Deshedding Grooming Glove item
Smart Choice Pet Deshedding Grooming Glove item
Smart Choice Pet Deshedding Grooming Glove
£6.99

This pet Deshedding Grooming Glove is ideal for brushing away loose fur, debris and detangling hair. Ideal for dogs and cats, the Deshedding Grooming Glove is quick, gentle and effective. Available in Dark Blue/Black & Light Blue/Black and has an adjustable velcro wrist strap.

Premium Poop Bags Extra Strong Tie Handles Tidyz Doggy item
Premium Poop Bags Extra Strong Tie Handles Tidyz Doggy
£4

The TidyZ Premium Poop Bags are made with durable tie handles for quick and easy dog waste disposal. They are Extra Strong, have tie handles and are lemon scented to mask any unpleasant odours

Pride & Groom Spot on for Cats item
Pride & Groom Spot on for Cats
£3.95

2 pack Pride and Groom Spot on for Cats. Repels fleas and ticks on cats and kittens from 12 weeks. Easy to apply directly to cat's skin, typically on the back of the neck and under the armpit, Spot On for Cats helps to prevent infestations on feline friends. Provides protection fr up to four weeks. (active ingredients: Geroaniol 0.72% w/w)

Pride & Groom Spot on for Dogs item
Pride & Groom Spot on for Dogs
£3.95

2 pack Pride and Groom Spot on for Dogs. Repels fleas and ticks on dogs and puppies providing protection for up to 4 weeks (active ingredients: Geroaniol 0.72% w/w)

Smart Choice Dental Bamboo Textured Dog Toy item
Smart Choice Dental Bamboo Textured Dog Toy
£3.95

Three stimulating designs including a boomerang, Ring & Y-Shape eco-friendly bamboo fibre and PP construction. They massage and soothe the gums, cleaning the teeth by reducing plaque and tartar build-up to promote dental hygiene and support oral health. Ideal for interactive play, such as throw-and-fetch or tug-and-pull, encouraging physical exercise and promoting mental stimulation - Long-Lasting. Material: Bamboo Fibre (30%), PP (70%)

Small & Extra Small Harness item
Small & Extra Small Harness
£27.06

T-Touch harnesses are manufactured here in the UK and are made from colour fast nylon webbing. These harnesses are used by the staff here at The RSPCA Isle of Wight Branch.

The fasteners on both sides of the neck and either side of the barrel enable you to put the harness on your dog without having to put it on or pull it off over your dog's head, or lift a leg. The fasteners are shaped to fit the contours of your dog's body making them more comfortable than a standard flat plastic clip.

If you or your dog are not happy with the harness for any reason, we refund the cost of the harness in full provided the harness is returned in perfect condition.

If you are purchasing this harness for puppies we recommend purchasing a narrow lead with a small clip and attaching it to the back double D rings rather than using the front ring and back rings together.

Suitable for :- some puppies, toy and small breed types including Papillons and small Terriers


Extra Small
Neck 27cm - 33cm Body Piece 34cm - 48cm ---- small and toy dogs

Small
Neck 33cm - 43cm Body Piece 38cm - 54cm ---- small Terriers

Medium harness item
Medium harness
£28.97

T-Touch harnesses are manufactured here in the UK and are made from colour fast nylon webbing. These harnesses are used by the staff here at The RSPCA Isle of Wight Branch.

The fasteners on both sides of the neck and either side of the barrel enable you to put the harness on your dog without having to put it on or pull it off over your dog's head, or lift a leg. The fasteners are shaped to fit the contours of your dog's body making them more comfortable than a standard flat plastic clip.

If you or your dog are not happy with the harness for any reason, we refund the cost of the harness in full provided the harness is returned in perfect condition.

If you are purchasing this harness for puppies we recommend purchasing a narrow lead with a small clip and attaching it to the back double D rings rather than using the front ring and back rings together.

Suitable for :- larger Terriers, Spaniels, young Labradors, young Pointers, small Collies etc.


Medium
Neck 40cm - 60cm Body Piece 48cm - 71cm

Extra Large Harness item
Extra Large Harness
£33

T-Touch harnesses are manufactured here in the UK and are made from colour fast nylon webbing. These harnesses are used by the staff here at The RSPCA Isle of Wight Branch.

The fasteners on both sides of the neck and either side of the barrel enable you to put the harness on your dog without having to put it on or pull it off over your dog's head, or lift a leg. The fasteners are shaped to fit the contours of your dog's body making them more comfortable than a standard flat plastic clip.

If you or your dog are not happy with the harness for any reason, we refund the cost of the harness in full provided the harness is returned in perfect condition.

If you are purchasing this harness for puppies we recommend purchasing a narrow lead with a small clip and attaching it to the back double D rings rather than using the front ring and back rings together.

Suitable for :- Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Labradors, Greyhounds and some Giant Breeds


Large
Neck 50cm - 70cm Body Piece 63cm - 99cm --- Staffordshire Bull Terriers, EBTs, Springers

Large x-back piece
Neck 50cm - 70cm Body Piece 63cm - 99cm --- Labradors, Pointers, Greyhounds


Extra-large
Neck 57cm - 87cm Body Piece 63cm - 99cm Maremmas, Burnese Mountain Dogs

Local Pickup item
Local Pickup
Free

You can collect your item from our Animal Centre in Godshill. Our reception is open Monday - Friday 9am - 4pm

Standard Delivery Cost item
Standard Delivery Cost
£3.50

Select this item if you'd like us to ship your merch by 2nd class Royal Mail postage?

Express Delivery item
Express Delivery
£6

Select this item if you would like your goods sent to you quickly.

Add a donation for RSPCA Isle of Wight

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!