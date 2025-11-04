Paws for Joy Auction

MCR Vets have very kindly donated a year of their health plan for either a cat or a dog, worth between £140 to £300 depending on the animal.





This includes an annual check up with the Vet, 3 nurse consultations and so much more!





They have also agreed to hold the start date if you are currently using another health plan, meaning you can get the most out of the Well Wags or Well Whiskers if you are the lucky winner!