Paws for Joy Auction

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Starting bid
Relax with a 25 minute 'Rapid Restore' treatment from RE:STORE MCR worth £35. Carry on the care at home with face masks and a Bayliss and Harding set.
Starting bid
Look forward to a delicious afternoon tea for two courtesy of Cups Cakes & More based in Sale.
Starting bid
Enjoy 3 Everyman cinema tickets (expiring 15th April 2026) plus a £30 Green King gift card.
Starting bid
Kick off the festivities with a £50 Worsley Old Hall voucher alongside a bottle of Prosecco and a box of chocolates to help you celebrate!
Starting bid
MCR Vets have very kindly donated a year of their health plan for either a cat or a dog, worth between £140 to £300 depending on the animal.
This includes an annual check up with the Vet, 3 nurse consultations and so much more!
They have also agreed to hold the start date if you are currently using another health plan, meaning you can get the most out of the Well Wags or Well Whiskers if you are the lucky winner!
Starting bid
Expect key essentials to get your home holiday ready, plus a free 2 hour clean by Sue's Cleaning Services! (Salford based)
Starting bid
With a value of £50, try your luck with a Star Wars mystery box - the perfect gift for your Star Wars loving friend or family, or yourself!
5 items including 1 Funko item and 1 unopened Lego set.
Includes preloved items in good condition.
Starting bid
With a value of £50, try your luck with a Marvel & DC mystery box - the perfect gift for your superhero loving friend or family, or yourself!
Includes x3 Funko items.
Includes preloved items in good condition.
Starting bid
This 2020 Nightmare Before Christmas Funko Advent Calendar is the perfect find for the Jack Skellington lover in your life!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!