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Like all animals who come into the RSPCA, Snugglebug was pre-loved and was abandoned in a charity shop. She is now looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who could love Snugglebug and make her feel special again?
Snugglebug comes with an array of goodies and she's very good at sharing :-)
It goes without saying that she comes with her adoption certificate making her adoption completely official!
All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.
Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)
Like all animals who come into the RSPCA Nibbles fell on hard times.He must have been abandoned by his previous owner as we were alerted to his plight as he was nibbling all the vegetables at the local allotments!
He is now looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who could love Nibbles and make him feel special again?
Nibbles comes with an array of goodies and although he's very good at sharing, we can't guarantee there won't be a few teeth marks...
It goes without saying that he comes with his adoption certificate making his adoption completely official!
All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.
Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)
Like all animals who come into the RSPCA Captain Carrot fell on hard times. He is an older Bunny and when he stepped down from his position in the Carrot Army he found himself out on the streets with no where to call home.
A worried member of the public was worried about him roaming the streets as an older bunny and so we bought him into care.
After lots of rest and TLC he is now back to his former glory looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who could love Captain Carrot and make him feel special again?
Captain Carrot comes with an array of goodies and he won't ask to share as he prefers carrots!
It goes without saying that he comes with his adoption certificate making his adoption completely official!
All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.
Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)
Like all animals who come into the RSPCA Hopscotch fell on hard times. We think he escaped his life in a hutch as he hopscotched into a local charity shop and refused to leave, stating there was much more for him to look at and do and he would rather sleep on the shelves with his other abandoned friends than be stuck in a hutch on his own.
We agreed he deserved better and is now looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who could love Hopscotch and make him feel special again? He would like to find lots of new friends that he can snuggle with at nighttime.
Hopscotch comes with an array of goodies and he's promised to share with all his friends as he realises that being with friends is the best thing in the world.
It goes without saying that he comes with his adoption certificate making his adoption completely official!
All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.
Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)
Like all animals who come into the RSPCA Biscuit fell on hard times.He was thrown out by his previous owner as he was constantly stealing the biscuits from his owners plate when they sat down with a cuppa. When he took the last Digestive it appeared it was the last straw.We feel this was very unfair as he was only living up to his name!
He is now looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who could love Biscuit and make him feel special again?
Biscuit comes with an array of goodies and he says he will swap the chocolate egg for a Rich Tea...that sounds like a good swap to us!
It goes without saying that he comes with his adoption certificate making his adoption completely official!
All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.
Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)
Like all animals who come into the RSPCA Snowdrop fell on hard times. One snowy morning she was found huddled in the doorway of a charity shop by a volunteer who was opening up the shop. She was cold and frightened and nearly ran, but was soo cold she let the lady pick her up and snuggled into her warm coat...it was then she realised she was safe.
She is now looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who could love Snowdrop and make her feel special again?
Snowdrop comes with an array of goodies and although she's very good at sharing, she says she will give them all to her new small human in exchange for lots of snuggles, as she prefers a cuddle to chocolate.
It goes without saying that she comes with his adoption certificate making his adoption completely official!
All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.
Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)
Like all animals who come into the RSPCA Binky fell on hard times.
Binky or 'Dinky Binky' as he has become affectionately known, was handed in by his previous owner as being 'too small' as he thought he was buying a Flemish Giant. Whilst we appreciate this was disappointing, we know that good things come in small packages and Binky is no exception!
He is now looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who appreciates the little things in life, and could love Binky and make him feel special again?
Binky comes with an array of goodies and the good thing about him being so small is that he is cheap to feed and he does't eat much chocolate, so plenty for you...
It goes without saying that he comes with his adoption certificate making his adoption completely official!
All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.
Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)
Like all animals who come into the RSPCA Flufferntter fell on hard times.
He was left in a sealed box at the gates of the RSPCA with a little note saying 'Please look after this bunny, he is a nutter and I can't cope with his antics anymore!' We have to say Fluffernutter has kept us on our toes and he's not for the fainthearted as he does like to get up to mischief so will need an experienced bunny owner, or someone who's as mischievous and he is!
He is now looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who would love Fluffernutter and be his partner in crime?
Fluffernutter comes with an array of treats which he says he will hide all over the house when he first arrives and if you want to eat them you will have to find them first...
It goes without saying that he comes with his adoption certificate making his adoption completely official!
All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.
Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)
Like all animals who come into the RSPCA Marshmallow fell on hard times.
She was spotted by one of our volunteers being sold in a pet shop, and had been in the same small pen for weeks. Our volunteer educated the pet owner that the enclosure was not suitable for a rabbit and Marshmallow was signed over to our care. She is the sweetest, softest, and squidgiest bunny we have ever had the pleasure of looking after
She is now looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who would just love a cuddly bunny and would love Marshmallow and make her feel special?
Marshmallow comes with an array of goodies and she says she is happy for you to have them all as she is sweet enough already :-)
It goes without saying that she comes with her adoption certificate making her adoption completely official!
All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.
Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)
Like all animals who come into the RSPCA Sir Hop-a-lot fell on hard times.
He came into the RSPCA from a hoarder situation, and he got his name from the fact whenever there is food he is the fastest hopper we have ever seen! We assume this is because he had to compete for his food and if he didn't get there quickly there would be none left :-(
He is now looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who could love Sir Hop-a-lot, due to his background he would like to be the only bunny.
Sir Hop-a-lot comes with an array of goodies and although he's getting better at sharing, we can't guarantee that he will ...
It goes without saying that he comes with his adoption certificate making his adoption completely official!
All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.
Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)
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