Like all animals who come into the RSPCA, Snugglebug was pre-loved and was abandoned in a charity shop. She is now looking for a new forever home in time for Easter. Do you know a special child who could love Snugglebug and make her feel special again?

Snugglebug comes with an array of goodies and she's very good at sharing :-)

It goes without saying that she comes with her adoption certificate making her adoption completely official!

All funds raised go directly into helping the animals in our care, both now and in the future.

Thank you for supporting our Easter Bunny Adoption Campaign :-)