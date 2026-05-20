Rugby for Sam Tournament

About this event
Teams of 5–10. £5 per child. Pay‑what‑you‑can (min £25). Please enter the correct total for your team at checkout.
Teams of 5–10. £5 per child. Pay‑what‑you‑can (min £25). Please enter the correct total for your team at checkout.
Teams of 5–10. £5 per child. Pay‑what‑you‑can (min £25). Please enter the correct total for your team at checkout.
Teams of 5–10. £5 per child. Pay‑what‑you‑can (min £25). Please enter the correct total for your team at checkout.
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