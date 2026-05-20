The Friends of Walker School

Hosted by

The Friends of Walker School

About this event

Rugby for Sam Tournament

Waterfall Rd

London N14 7EG, UK

Reception Team Registration
Pay what you can

Teams of 5–10. £5 per child. Pay‑what‑you‑can (min £25). Please enter the correct total for your team at checkout.

Y1 & Y2 Team Registration
Pay what you can

Teams of 5–10. £5 per child. Pay‑what‑you‑can (min £25). Please enter the correct total for your team at checkout.

Y3 & Y4 Team Registration
Pay what you can

Teams of 5–10. £5 per child. Pay‑what‑you‑can (min £25). Please enter the correct total for your team at checkout.

Y5 & Y6 Team Registration
Pay what you can

Teams of 5–10. £5 per child. Pay‑what‑you‑can (min £25). Please enter the correct total for your team at checkout.

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