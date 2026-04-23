Hosted by

Runswick Bay Beach & Sailing Club

About this event

Sales closed

Runswick Bay Beach & Sailing Club's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Runswick Bay Beach & Sailing Club (Boat Park)

Dart 18 Trampoline item
Dart 18 Trampoline item
Dart 18 Trampoline item
Dart 18 Trampoline
£350

Starting bid

Appears to be a brand new and unused trampoline

Cost new £572.26

Dart 18 Toe straps and lashing laces item
Dart 18 Toe straps and lashing laces item
Dart 18 Toe straps and lashing laces item
Dart 18 Toe straps and lashing laces
£20

Starting bid

Again appear to be brand new and unused this lot is for two toe straps and lashing laces for tying off.

Dart 18 Mainsail and Jib Complerte with Battens C/W Sailbag item
Dart 18 Mainsail and Jib Complerte with Battens C/W Sailbag item
Dart 18 Mainsail and Jib Complerte with Battens C/W Sailbag item
Dart 18 Mainsail and Jib Complerte with Battens C/W Sailbag
£65

Starting bid

Sail No 5055, Average condition, OK for club sailing or spare but the bonus is it comes with a complete set of battens and a sail bag!

Dart 18 Rudders item
Dart 18 Rudders item
Dart 18 Rudders item
Dart 18 Rudders
£150

Starting bid

A pair of Dart 18 rudders, Port & Starboard.

Both are in pretty good condition but could do with the usual Dart Rudder Blade service kit to be fair. FYI a brand new complete Rudder now costs £1265 or just the blade only £505!

Dart 18 Main Sheet, cleat and Blocks item
Dart 18 Main Sheet, cleat and Blocks item
Dart 18 Main Sheet, cleat and Blocks item
Dart 18 Main Sheet, cleat and Blocks
£35

Starting bid

Average condition, but these are the new style plastic Mainsheet Blocks, (Bullet Blocks) New ones ar £97.00 each block! Much easier to sheet in than the old aluminium ones.

The cleat is the older style

Tiller Connecting Bar and Tiller Extension item
Tiller Connecting Bar and Tiller Extension item
Tiller Connecting Bar and Tiller Extension item
Tiller Connecting Bar and Tiller Extension
£10

Starting bid

Usable but needs a bit of TLC or useful as a spare.

Dart 18 Jib sheet, pulleys and cleats item
Dart 18 Jib sheet, pulleys and cleats item
Dart 18 Jib sheet, pulleys and cleats item
Dart 18 Jib sheet, pulleys and cleats
£25

Starting bid

Reasonable condition, (old style) probably need a bit of servicing & TLC

Dart 18 Rigging, Shrouds, Hound, Forestay, Trapezing lines item
Dart 18 Rigging, Shrouds, Hound, Forestay, Trapezing lines
£20

Starting bid

Poor condition Shroud average condition for the rest of this lot, the wind wand is bent but, the shackles and much sought after old style Hound are worth over £100

Dart 18 Trolley item
Dart 18 Trolley item
Dart 18 Trolley item
Dart 18 Trolley
£5

Starting bid

Galvanised sturdy launching trolley, tyres may need some air but otherwise in decent order. (This is slightly heavier than the standard alloy version).

Dart 18 Mast item
Dart 18 Mast item
Dart 18 Mast item
Dart 18 Mast
£100

Starting bid

In good order from what I could see, feels pretty flexible and looks very straight. I didn’t notice any dings or dints.

A very usable main or spare mast. probably needs new sheaves. New, these are over £2000 now!

Dart 18 Hulls ONLY item
Dart 18 Hulls ONLY item
Dart 18 Hulls ONLY item
Dart 18 Hulls ONLY
£100

Starting bid

Bidding is for Port and Starboard hulls (from sail No 5055), both hulls need a polish and a little work in the keel line and the transoms.

Always useful as spares. FYI new hulls are £4650 EACH ! these days.

Dart 18 Trampoline item
Dart 18 Trampoline item
Dart 18 Trampoline item
Dart 18 Trampoline
£5

Starting bid

Used trampoline needs repairing as it has a tear in the middle, only useful for spare or repair, and used toe straps for spare or repair.

Dart 18 front Beam ONLY item
Dart 18 front Beam ONLY item
Dart 18 front Beam ONLY
£25

Starting bid

Average condition front beam, needs a new mast ball To be fair. (no tramp or hulls)

FYI £539 new

Dart 18 Rear beam ONLY item
Dart 18 Rear beam ONLY item
Dart 18 Rear beam ONLY
£25

Starting bid

Reasonble / average condition ingludes traveller (No tramp or Hulls).

FYI £826 new

Catamaran Road trailer Dart 18 item
Catamaran Road trailer Dart 18 item
Catamaran Road trailer Dart 18 item
Catamaran Road trailer Dart 18
£100

Starting bid

Average condition, probably needs bearings Mudguards, wheels and tyres replacing but otherwise steelwork in reasonable order.

Dart 18 full boat cover item
Dart 18 full boat cover
£35

Starting bid

Looks in average condition, no obvious holes, a little bit stiff but still very servicable, from a renowned manufacturer Sail Register. Over £270 these days. (Sorry No Pics)

Dart 18 White Main Sail, Jib & Sail bag. item
Dart 18 White Main Sail, Jib & Sail bag. item
Dart 18 White Main Sail, Jib & Sail bag. item
Dart 18 White Main Sail, Jib & Sail bag.
£75

Starting bid

Dart 18 main Sail well used but still has some life left in it as a spare. It comes with a tidy but soft jib and a good condition sail bag. (More Photos available)

Dart 18 main sail Jib &Sail Bag item
Dart 18 main sail Jib &Sail Bag item
Dart 18 main sail Jib &Sail Bag item
Dart 18 main sail Jib &Sail Bag
£100

Starting bid

Dart 18 coloured main Sail with most battens in the pockets, well used but still quite crisp plenty life left in it as a spare. It comes with a very bright yellow, tidy but soft jib also a good condition sail bag. (More Photos available)

Tiller & 2 connecting bars item
Tiller & 2 connecting bars item
Tiller & 2 connecting bars
£5

Starting bid

short tiller handle and 2 of the old style connecting bars, i for spares or repair as it has a broken end!

Dart 18 Trampoline and rear tube item
Dart 18 Trampoline and rear tube item
Dart 18 Trampoline and rear tube item
Dart 18 Trampoline and rear tube
£15

Starting bid

Used trampoline, seems to have been repaired. (Includes tramp tube, they are £20 new)

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