Runswick Bay Beach & Sailing Club's Silent Auction

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Runswick Bay Beach & Sailing Club (Boat Park)
Starting bid
Appears to be a brand new and unused trampoline
Cost new £572.26
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Again appear to be brand new and unused this lot is for two toe straps and lashing laces for tying off.
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Sail No 5055, Average condition, OK for club sailing or spare but the bonus is it comes with a complete set of battens and a sail bag!
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A pair of Dart 18 rudders, Port & Starboard.
Both are in pretty good condition but could do with the usual Dart Rudder Blade service kit to be fair. FYI a brand new complete Rudder now costs £1265 or just the blade only £505!
Starting bid
Average condition, but these are the new style plastic Mainsheet Blocks, (Bullet Blocks) New ones ar £97.00 each block! Much easier to sheet in than the old aluminium ones.
The cleat is the older style
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Usable but needs a bit of TLC or useful as a spare.
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Reasonable condition, (old style) probably need a bit of servicing & TLC
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Poor condition Shroud average condition for the rest of this lot, the wind wand is bent but, the shackles and much sought after old style Hound are worth over £100
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Galvanised sturdy launching trolley, tyres may need some air but otherwise in decent order. (This is slightly heavier than the standard alloy version).
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In good order from what I could see, feels pretty flexible and looks very straight. I didn’t notice any dings or dints.
A very usable main or spare mast. probably needs new sheaves. New, these are over £2000 now!
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Bidding is for Port and Starboard hulls (from sail No 5055), both hulls need a polish and a little work in the keel line and the transoms.
Always useful as spares. FYI new hulls are £4650 EACH ! these days.
Starting bid
Used trampoline needs repairing as it has a tear in the middle, only useful for spare or repair, and used toe straps for spare or repair.
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Average condition front beam, needs a new mast ball To be fair. (no tramp or hulls)
FYI £539 new
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Reasonble / average condition ingludes traveller (No tramp or Hulls).
FYI £826 new
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Average condition, probably needs bearings Mudguards, wheels and tyres replacing but otherwise steelwork in reasonable order.
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Looks in average condition, no obvious holes, a little bit stiff but still very servicable, from a renowned manufacturer Sail Register. Over £270 these days. (Sorry No Pics)
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Dart 18 main Sail well used but still has some life left in it as a spare. It comes with a tidy but soft jib and a good condition sail bag. (More Photos available)
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Dart 18 coloured main Sail with most battens in the pockets, well used but still quite crisp plenty life left in it as a spare. It comes with a very bright yellow, tidy but soft jib also a good condition sail bag. (More Photos available)
Starting bid
short tiller handle and 2 of the old style connecting bars, i for spares or repair as it has a broken end!
Starting bid
Used trampoline, seems to have been repaired. (Includes tramp tube, they are £20 new)
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