Alice Ferns, From field to plate, Russell Hobbs Plates for Change

Inspired by Action Against Hunger’s work to empower and support women farmers, this plate celebrates the community, joy and physical labour of growing food on the farm. It also evokes the satisfaction and deliciousness of cooking and eating ingredients that are grown from scratch, culminating in the farmer holding an apple pie with her baby goat. The edge of the plate shows a series of vignettes, from biscuit breaks on the farm, to feeding goats, picking apple and ingredients for baking the pie.





Alice Ferns is an illustrator based in Bristol, UK. Her work is rooted in joyful, approachable and uplifting feelings, using colour, humour and playful characters. Alice loves exploring themes relating to mental wellbeing, food, coffee, cycling and the outdoors, and the experiences of women and girls.