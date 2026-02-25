A'ishah Mavis Foundation

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A'ishah Mavis Foundation

About this shop

Sadaqah Jariyah

Distribute a Qur'an item
Distribute a Qur'an item
Distribute a Qur'an item
Distribute a Qur'an
£3

Abdullah ibn Mas’ud reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Whoever recites a letter from the Book of Allah, he will receive one good deed as ten good deeds like it. I do not say that Alif Lam Mim is one letter, but rather Alif is a letter, Lam is a letter, and Mim is a letter.”

Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 2910




Orphans item
Orphans item
Orphans
Pay what you can

We are supporting the work of Sahayata Yatim Care to help the Orphans with day to day essential needs.


Prophet Muhammad (saw) said "Blessed is the wealth of a Muslim from which he gives to the poor, the orphans and to needy travelers." [Bukhari]


Zakat Donations is accepted for this project

Tubewell item
Tubewell item
Tubewell item
Tubewell
Pay what you can

Sa’d ibn ‘Ubadah reported: I said, “O Messenger of Allah, my mother has died. Shall I give charity on her behalf?” The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Yes.” I said, “Which charity is best?” The Prophet said, “A drink of water.”

Source: Sunan al-Nasā’ī 3664


A tubewell can cost from £600 in Bangladesh, the price can varies due to the site and how deep we need to dig to gain access to water

Build a Masjid item
Build a Masjid item
Build a Masjid
Pay what you can

Uthman ibn Affan reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Whoever builds a mosque for Allah, Allah will build for him a house like it in Paradise.

Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 450

£5 Eid Gift
£5

Eid will be around the corner, we donate £5 to children for Eid in the form on clothes or money in their currency and they can spend on themselves.

Add a donation for A'ishah Mavis Foundation

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!