Sadaqah Jariyah

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Abdullah ibn Mas’ud reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Whoever recites a letter from the Book of Allah, he will receive one good deed as ten good deeds like it. I do not say that Alif Lam Mim is one letter, but rather Alif is a letter, Lam is a letter, and Mim is a letter.”
Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 2910
We are supporting the work of Sahayata Yatim Care to help the Orphans with day to day essential needs.
Prophet Muhammad (saw) said "Blessed is the wealth of a Muslim from which he gives to the poor, the orphans and to needy travelers." [Bukhari]
Zakat Donations is accepted for this project
Sa’d ibn ‘Ubadah reported: I said, “O Messenger of Allah, my mother has died. Shall I give charity on her behalf?” The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Yes.” I said, “Which charity is best?” The Prophet said, “A drink of water.”
Source: Sunan al-Nasā’ī 3664
A tubewell can cost from £600 in Bangladesh, the price can varies due to the site and how deep we need to dig to gain access to water
Uthman ibn Affan reported: The Messenger of Allah, peace and blessings be upon him, said, “Whoever builds a mosque for Allah, Allah will build for him a house like it in Paradise.”
Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 450
Eid will be around the corner, we donate £5 to children for Eid in the form on clothes or money in their currency and they can spend on themselves.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!